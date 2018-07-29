Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

• CARIBBEAN CONCERT: The Nashville United Church of Christ will sponsor a Caribbean Concert in their recreation park from 3-5 p.m. featuring Joseph Glenn on his steel pan drum for the sounds of the Caribbean. Balloon animals and face-painting will be available for children, and the playground will be open for their enjoyment. In addition, samples of Caribbean food will be available, and the Kona Ice Truck will offer tropical shaved ice for purchase. There is no admission fee, but a free will offering will be accepted with all proceeds going to ongoing relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The recreation park is located 1/2 mile west of Kessler-Frederick Road on State Route 571. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 5. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast cooked-to-order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• BATH BOMBS: Join the staff at Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.,Troy, at 1 p.m. to make DIY bath bombs in your choice of fragrance and color. This craft program is for adults only. All supplies provided. Registration required and available beginning July 16 at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space is limited.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe, chips and a pickle for $5 will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staf for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “Between Shades of Grey” by Ruta Sepetys. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month and reads a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

• TEEN PERFORMANCE: Join others at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Performances around the World at 1 p.m. Explore how cultures around the world entertain and tell stories. Through this hands-on experience, recognize different performance types and discover how they come to life. For Teens only (grades 6-12). Program may last 1 ½ hours. No registration is required. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• QUEST PROGRAM: This is the last day of the Miami County Park District’s QUEST program at the at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. Laurie will be at the library from 2:30-3:30 p.m. This is the last day to earn a prized rock.

• LEGO: LEGO times will be offered at 3:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. All participants will work together to put together a special LEGO project.

• READING ROCKS: J.R. Clarke’s final “Reading Rocks” party for the summer reading program begins at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library with Jenni Reed’s Fantastic Balloon Show. Within the past few years, Jenni and her husband, Mike, flew to Africa on a mission trip to meet their sponsored child and his family. During this time, Jenni created many different types of balloon hats and animals for children in the local community. She will be sharing some of her trip while making these fantastic creations. This program will be followed by JR Clarke’s annual prize drawings. The program will take place in the lower level Community Room. Please be a little early so we it can begin on time.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• RIVER FLOAT: For kids entering grades sixth to 12th, Brukner Nature Center has a special one day “Wild about Water” River Float planned from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brukner Nature Center has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because they’re next to the Scenic Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macro invertebrate species. Join staff as they explore the river while tubing from the main building to the River’s Edge property, located on Calumet Road. Along the way, participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. Fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only).

• END OF SUMMER OLYMPICS: From 1-4 p.m., the Bradford Public Library will host its End of Summer Olympics and big prize drawing in the Y-Yard Park. This event is co-sponsored by the Bradford Community Club. Come play wacky games, get wet and win a medal. The afternoon ends with a Big Prize Drawing to reward readers for all their hard work this summer. Students need to have at least one reading log turned in to participate in the Olympics and drawing.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the park district at 335-6273.

• LUCKY LEMONADE: Husband and wife team, Jeremy and Lynne Siegrist began the Typical Johnsons band on the notion that they sing for the regular guy, the Lo-Fi basement musician that gets excited about learning a new chord. They play a little bit of rock n roll, a little bit of country with Americana, punk and roots in the mix that comes out something like, “Dirty Northern Folk Rock”. The Typical Johnsons will perform in the Hayner courtyard at 7:30 p.m.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

Wednesday

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: Dr. J. Thomas Hardy, chief of staff, Dayton VA Medical Center, will share some of the history of the Dayton VA, and take veterans’ questions at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Dr. Hardy, a retired Army colonel and Vietnam veteran, is a former Army Ranger with the 101st Airborne. Presently, he supervises 750 VA employees who provide health services to more than 37,000 patients. The Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution, associated with the Daughters of the American Revolution, will offer breakfast and the ’67 Quilters will present original quilts to the veterans. The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 107 W. Main St., Troy, one block west of the Public Square, on the second floor of the Masonic Lodge. An elevator is available. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• HOMESCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old homeschooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30am or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will also be available at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• ROCKIN’ BLOCK PARTY: The whole family is invited to the summer Rockin’ Block Party from 5-8 p.m., with food, a bounce house, face painting, games, and more. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Spend the summer learning a new skill or improving your game. Chess Club is open to all skill levels and age. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOCK PARTY: Wrap up the summer at our Rockin’ Block Party from 5-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a bounce house, face painting, corn hole, food, and more. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CHICKEN SALAD: Cool off with a chicken salad croissant, fruit and chips for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Enjoy a few games of Euchre starting at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Spend the summer learning a new skill or improving your game. Chess Club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is a great activity for the whole family, you can bring friends, or even meet new ones.

• BUTTERFLY PROGRAM: Join others at 6:30 p.m. to learn about The Monarch Butterfly at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover more about these creatures fascinating life cycle, migration, current population status, and how this “Pollinator Ambassador” is bringing together people from across North America with Ruth Bowell. Ruth, a monarch butterfly citizen scientist, has had a passion for monarchs since childhood and houses a certified backyard habitat for these beautiful pollinators a well as other native species. No registration is required; call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington city building.

• COMMISSION MEETING: The members of the Public Defenders Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the office of the public defender at 201 W. Main St., Troy.

• ICE CREAM SOCIAL: The public is invited to a homemade ice cream social from 5-7 p.m. at Greenville Creek Christian Church, 5110 Buckneck Road. The menu includes four flavors of ice cream, vanilla, pineapple, strawberry, and chocolate. There will also be hot dogs, ham, sloppy joe’s, chicken sandwiches, cake, pie, and drinks available.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

Friday

• FRIED CHICKEN DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer

fried chicken with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30pm. Chicken livers are also available.

• COMPUTER Q & A: Do you need help with your computer or electronic device? Sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one session with a local expert from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Milton-Union Public Library. Laptops are available if you are not able to bring your own. Call 937-698-5515 to make an appointment.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Pot 586. The dinner is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. $8 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

• PUPPETS: Join others at 1:30 p.m. for The Case of the Kidnapped Backpack. Come celebrate your success of completing the 2018 Summer Reading Challenge, Libraries Rock and enjoy the show by Madcap Puppets. Show is for all ages and no registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: Downtown Tipp City’s August Community Night will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Second and Main streets. The evening of free music will include The Tippecanoe Community Band followed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers at 7:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather the concert will be cancelled. For more information, stop by The Hotel Gallery or call 667-3696.

• LET’S MOVE: Join others at 11 a.m. for Let’s Move at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. All ages are invited to enjoy songs, stories, and rhymes. This program is designed to develop literacy skills and promote a love for reading using movement. No registration required.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Aug. 4

• ARTS FESTIVAL: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will host a day of visual and performing arts activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include an interactive graffiti wall with Ben Goens, living statues, improv theater, artist demos, kids’ sand sculpting, a fashion show, and the Community Art Competition and Exhibit. The festival coincides with the opening of an invitational exhibition of fine art featuring Ron Anderson, Tim Bowers, Heather Bullach, Bing Davis, Benjamin Goens, Gary Hovey, Colleen McCulla, James Mellick, Christina O’Neal, Michelle Stitzlein, Tall James, Gary Ward and others. An artist meet-and-greet will be held from 11:30 am. to 12:45 p.m. Both events are free. For more details, call the Hayner at 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org.

• TENDERLOIN SANDWICH: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwich with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30pm

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• GEEK MEET: Teens 12 and up are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for their monthly Share A Meal at 11:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburger macaroni bake (goulash), Jell-O with peaches, garlic bread, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

Aug. 5

• HONEY HARVEST: Come enjoy the sweet taste of summer at Brukner Nature Center’s annual Honey Harvest presented by the Miami Valley’s Beekeepers Association at 2 p.m. Escape the heat in the air-conditioned Heidelberg Auditorium and learn all about the process of beekeeping from setting up the hive to processing the honey for your table. Enjoy a taste of this season’s hard work, courtesy of the honey bees at Brukner Nature Center. Free admission.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post will offer breakfast, open to the public. This is a full breakfast, made-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m. A bluegrass jam session will be held beginning about 2 p.m. and food is available from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• ICE CREAM: The Miami County Park District VIPs will hold an “Ice Cream Social” from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. The VIP’s will be serving up ice cream for all. Come relax in the park, play some old-fashioned lawn games such as croquet and corn hole and then take a peek inside the beautiful, historic Knoop house. The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will provide musical entertainment. The VIPs will give tours of the house from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 104.

• REUNION: The 105th Schaefer-Hoss reunion will be held at the Troy City Park, Shelter No. 12. Eat at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Pru Schaefer at 308-0710.

Aug. 6

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audiobook club that meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to an audiobook. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks.

