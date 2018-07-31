Troy residents killed in Champaign Co. crash

CHRISTIANSBURG — Two people were killed in a crash near the intersection of Old Troy Pike and state Route 235 on Tuesday.

Andrew E. Gee, 36, and his female passenger, Rashelle Karr, 38, both of Troy, were ejected from their vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing seat belts.

According to a press release, on Tuesday at 8:51 a.m. the Champaign County Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to a two-vehicle injury crash with ejection at the intersection of South state Route 235 at Old Troy Pike.

Christiansburg Fire and EMS, JSP Fire and EMS and Champaign County deputies responded to the location. At the scene, a preliminary investigation showed a 2005 GMC Savana being driven by Gee, was traveling westbound on Old Troy Pike and failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

Gee’s vehicle continued into the intersection and struck a trailer being pulled by a 2014 Peterbilt 378, being driven by Edgar Lowe, 51, of Mechanicsburg.

Lowe was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was under investigation at press time