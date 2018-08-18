Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 13

WARRANT: A deputy responded to the Montgomery County Jail and picked up Austin Davis on our warrant. Mr. Davis’s warrant was for failure to appear on a misuse of a weapon charge. He was scanned downtown and transported to the Incarceration Facility and custody was turned over to them.

METH POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for an

equipment violation near Swailes Road and S. County Road 25-A, Troy. After further investigation the driver was charged with OVI and possession of drug abuse instrument. The front seat passenger was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The rear passenger was found to have a small amount of a white crystal like substance on her person. She advised it was methamphetamine. The crystal like substance (methamphetamine) will be sent to the lab for further testing.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: The property owner of 390 W. Peterson Rd. reported several several vehicles were parked on his property without his permission. The vehicles belonged to construction workers who were paving Peterson and Troy Sidney Roads. The site manager for the construction company said he was told to park there by the county inspector. The property owner was upset because the vehicles left ruts on his property and he believed his drainage tile by the road may have been damaged when the company drove the cement roller over it as he said the tile was not rated for that high of a load to cross it. The county inspector, construction manager and the complainant came to an agreement about

fixing the damage.

Aug. 14

THEFT: A deputy responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the side yard of the residence in the 200 block of South State Route 48, Pleasant Hill.

Aug. 15

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Incarceration Facility, in reference to a possible drug offense.

BIKE AT NIGHT: While on patrol in the village of Bradford, a deputy noticed Bryan Black on a bicycle riding on the sidewalk on Miami Avenue. The bicycle did not have a headlight in the front or a red blinking light in the back and it was after 3 a.m. The deputy initiated a pedestrian stop on Mr. Black and asked what he was doing out at this time of night on a bicycle. He stated that he was fixing the bicycle for his son. The deputy explained to him that he needed to follow traffic rules and ride the bicycle on the street on the right third of the roadway, and if he rode it at night it needed to have a working headlight and red blinking light in the back. He stated that he understood.

Aug. 16

OFFENDER VIOLATION: A deputy began an investigation for a sex offender registration violation in the 500 block of Kitt Street, Piqua.

OVI: A deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Bellefontaine Road, Bethel Twp. Upon further investigation, Brian Foster was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence and marked lanes.

Aug. 17

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to a suspicious complaint at 9 East Monument in Pleasant Hill. The complainant advised he was having trouble with a property purchased at the Sheriff Sale. The complainant advised subjects were coming into the residence and had previously taken some old furniture left in the residence. On the listed date the complainant notified us of some activity that may have suggested subjects returning to the residence. A deputy was able to look through the residence including the main entry point in question for evidence but did not find any that would suggest subjects in the residence. No items were reported missing during this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Around 9:15 p.m., a deputy responded to the8600 block of Casstown Fletcher Road, Fletcher, for a neighbor complaint. The reporting party said a neighbor was driving his ATV along the complainant’s property line honking his horn. It was also reported the neighbor was also parking the ATV and shinning its headlights directly at the

complainant’s house. The deputy tried to make contact with subject, but he did not answer his door. The complaint recorded their interaction with the subject on their cell phone.

Aug. 18

OPEN CONTAINER: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for a license plate violation at McKaig and South Madison Avenue, Troy. The deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The occupants said they did not have anything and gave consent to search. The passenger, Andre McKinnon then lifted up a half full bottle of tequila and said that was the only thing he had. A probable cause search was conducted and Mr. McKinnion was issued a citation for having an open container of intoxicating liquor in a moving motor vehicle.