Community calendar

Today

• MCRTA MEETING: The Miami County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:40 a.m. for their August meeting. David Wion of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and ORTA Executive Director Dr. Robin Rayfield will be the feature speakers. Dr. Rayfield will be updating the members on what’s happening in Columbus regarding their pensions. The meeting will be held at The Troy Church of the Nazarene, Troy. Retired teachers interested in attending are asked to contact MCRTA President David Pinkerton at 335-4501.

• BLT’s: BLT’s, chips and a pickle will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Culver’s of Troy, 2100 W. Main St., Troy, will donate a percentage of the proceeds to First Place Food Pantry from 5-8 p.m. The funds will be used to help cover operating costs, including rent, utilities, insurance and maintenance.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club that meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to an audio book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks.

• STORY TIME: Meet others at Brukner Nature Center in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a Children’s Story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special story time at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Participants will enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays, and activities. Attendees can explore Brukner after event with no admission charge. This story time is for all ages and no registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Mid-County Church of Christ will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 1580 N. Dorset Road, Troy. It’s a chance for donors to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card during the final weeks of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy. (January and Feb. meetings are on 2nd Monday.)

Tuesday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit Miamibucs will be held at 7 p.m. the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• BE COOL & COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon “Being Cool while Coloring” beginning at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the library. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PROGRAM: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer “Institutional Records Seminar: Records from Ohio’s Prisons, Asylums and Children”s Homes,” presented by Liz Plummer, outreach reference archivist for the Ohio History Connection, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library, Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. The event is free, open to the public and requires no reservation. For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com.

• LET’S MOVE: Join others at 11 a.m. for Let’s Move at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. All ages are invited to enjoy songs, stories, and rhymes. This program is designed to develop literacy skills and promote a love for reading using movement. No registration required.

• COOL AND COLOR: Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon Being Cool while Coloring at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy, from 5-9 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate. Bring in a flier, which can be found on the center’s website at bruknernaturecenter.com, show a flier from your smartphone, or simply tell the cashier you are supporting Brukner Nature Center. Chipotle will donate 50 percent of all sales to help support the wildlife at BNC. Good on dine in or carry-out (no online orders).

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

Civic agendas

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m.in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• DINE AND DASH: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Parke Drive, Troy, will host a complimentary “Dine and Dash” from 4:30-6 p.m. with a gourmet BBQ dinner for two to go and a six-pack of the area’s best craft beer. RSVP by Aug. 17 at (937) 440-3600.

• SLIDERS: Happy hour and sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Happy hour is 4-7 p.m. and two sliders for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• READING GROUP: Love books but can’t commit to a monthly book club? Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. in the community room for a quarterly book discussion in a unique, casual atmosphere. Tea, coffee and sweets will be provided. Visit the Library and pick up a copy of “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore,” by Matthew Sullivan to join us this month.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• BEANS: Beans, cornbread and fried taters will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• TACO SALAD/EUCHRE: Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre games begin at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington city building.

• • CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at 320 S. First St.. Tipp City. John Sortener will play the keyboard.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Friday

• FRIDAYS ON PROUTY CONCERT: Hey There Morgan, a three-piece cover band from Dayton, will play everything from Prince to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stevie Ray Vaughan to Toto at 8:30 p.m. Presented by Troy Main Street presented in conjunction with Tour de Donut activities on the square.

• BEEF STROGANOFF: Come enjoy a beef stroganoff meal at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $8 and begin at 6 p.m.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow falls, will offer a Sloppy Joe sandwich, cole slaw and chips ($5 for one sandwich, $7 for two sandwiches), from 6-7:30 p.m.

• SLOPPY JOES: Sloppy joes and scalloped potatoes will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Mike Hild Allstate Insurance agency in Tipp City will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from noon to 3 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 22 S. Tippecanoe Drive. It’s a chance for donors to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card during the final weeks of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Friday-Sunday

• IH SCOUT SHOW: The 29th annual IH Scout and all Truck Nationals 2018 willlmbe held at WACO Airfield and Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. The showcase will be “Emergency!” with fire trucks, ambulance and police IH vehicles. The event will include a daily Show ‘n Shine, swap meet, guest speakers, displays and tech seminars throughout the weekend. Bi-plane rides will be available. For more information, visit wacoairmuseum.org or call 335-9226.

Aug. 25-26

• CIVIL WAR COMPETITION: The Union Guards Company A 19th Regiment will be at the Mountaintop VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. Saturday’s competition will begin at 8 am and end at 5:30. On Sunday, there will be a musket company Match at 8:30 am Hamburgers are available on the range 11-3 pm on Saturday.

Aug. 25

• T-BONE STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Enjoy the music and sing your favorite song at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• LEGO: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building, along with movies or crafts, at each event. All ages are welcome.

• MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold their music in the park “Heartbeat of the Earth” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist John DeBoer and enjoy a symphony of sounds as singing wood and harmonic percussion acoustic music fill the air. Bring a blanket on which to sit. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRUISE IN: The Miami Valley Kruzers will have a cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All collector vehicles are welcome as well as tractors and stationary engines. Food concessions will be available. A garage sale also will be available and the A.B. Graham Museum will be open to visitors.

Aug. 26

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Friendly Snake” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about snakes. Meet “Checkers” a real live friendly snake! A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked to order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. Cost is $7; children 10 and under $3.

