Community calendar

Today

• IH SCOUT SHOW: The 29th annual IH Scout and all Truck Nationals 2018 willlmbe held at WACO Airfield and Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. The showcase will be “Emergency!” with fire trucks, ambulance and police IH vehicles. The event will include a daily Show ‘n Shine, swap meet, guest speakers, displays and tech seminars throughout the weekend. Bi-plane rides will be available. For more information, visit wacoairmuseum.org or call 335-9226.

• CIVIL WAR COMPETITION: The Union Guards Company A 19th Regiment will be at the Mountaintop VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. Today, there will be a musket company Match at 8:30 a.m.

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

• BAND OF FLIGHT: The United States Air Force Band of Flight offer a concert at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater at Treasure Island Park, Troy. The concert will be by the Band of Flight, a 14-member ensemble that will provide high-energy entertainment for the whole family. From community outreach performances to high-level military functions, this group capitalizes on the synergy of two component groups, Wright Brass and Systems Go, performs everything from Bach to the Beatles and beyond. The concert will include a patriotic finale. The rain location is the Hobart Arena.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Friendly Snake” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about snakes. Meet “Checkers” a real live friendly snake! A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked to order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. Cost is $7; children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club that meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to an audio book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks.

• BOE MEETING: The Milton-Union Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board conference room.

• MENU ORDERING: Order from the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meals begin at 6 p.m. for reasonable prices.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua city employees will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 W. Water St. during the final week of the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer campaign. It’s a last chance to enter the drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card by registering to donate. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the drawing for the gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BOOK CLUB: Join others for a book discussion at the Troy Library at 6:30 p.m. Staff will be reading and discussing “Kitchens of the Midwest,” by J. Ryan Stradal. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month and read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

• STORY TIME: Meet Troy Library staff at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers located at 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities, which may include stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 200 for more information.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• LET’S MOVE: Join others at 11 a.m. for Let’s Move at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. All ages are invited to enjoy songs, stories, and rhymes. This program is designed to develop literacy skills and promote a love for reading using movement. No registration required.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold its next board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. St. Rt. 41 east of Troy. For more information, contact the park district at 335-6273.

• OPEN HOUSE: Cub Scout Pack 295 and Boy Scout Troop 295 will hold an open house from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Cub Scouts is now open to both boys and girls from kindergarten up to age 11. Boys from ages 11-17 can join Boy Scouts. Starting in February 2019 Boy Scouts will also be open girls from ages 11-17. Stop out and find out more and meet the leaders. For more information, contact Al Fledderman at (937) 361-3759.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome guest speaker Gretchen Eckstein from the Pink Ribbon Girls. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Fried bologna and potato soup will be offered at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher during the final week of the “Build a Better Blood Supply” summer campaign. It’s a last chance to enter the drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card by registering to donate. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and will be automatically entered in the drawing for the gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 with toppings, and chips for $2 for two. They will be available beginning at 6 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

Thursday

• DEDICATION: The dedication of the state of Ohio Historical Marker for Historic Lock 12 of the Miami & Erie Canal will be at 9 a.m. at North Elm St., Troy.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: In preparation for the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, a weekly committee meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Covington Park.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at 320 S. First St.. Tipp City.

• AG MEETING: The 14th All Ag Meeting and Banquet will begin with voting at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include welcoming back former supervisors, trivia, prizes, food and guest speaker Steve Baker. Tickets are $1 if purchasee by Aug. 24 and $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Call 335-1471 or 335-SOIL to register.

• HOT DOGS: Enjoy a hot dog bar with chips and a pickle for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for a few games of Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Friday

• LUNCH ON LAWN: Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a rib eye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and cole slaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $10.

• SWISS STEAK: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a Swiss steak dinner, including mashed potatoes, veggie and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Sept. 1

• FUNK PARTY: Hosted by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Radio Basim, host of the WYSO (91.3 FM) Friday night show, “Behind the Groove,” will start the dance party at 7:30 p.m. He will also bring with him a video display of notable funk history such as “Soul Train.” There is no cover charge and no need to register. Alcohol will be sold by the glass at this event. For more details, call the Hayner at 339-0457 or visit www.troyhayner.org..

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 7 p.m.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu is chicken dressing casserole, green beans with bacon, applesauce, cookies, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is andicapped accessible.

Sept.2

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. This is a full breakfast, cooked to order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer Salisbury steak, macaroni and cheese and green beans for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3

• BAND CONCERT: The Troy Civic Band will present a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. The Labor Day concert entitled “Lights, Camera, Action” features music from favorite films and television series. The band is co-directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh of Troy. The concert venue at Troy’s Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy. Audience members may want to bring lawn chairs, however the concrete platforms on the grassy terraces provide plenty of seating. Parking and restrooms are handicapped accessible. Entrance to the park is at Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, near the bike path. Look for the music pavilion at the south end of the park. For more information about Troy Civic Band concerts, call 335-1178.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe’s, chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5.

Sept. 5

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The monthly veterans breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Firefighters, police officers, state patrol officers, emergency medical personnel, paramedics, rescue squads and all those who strengthen the community will be honored for their service and love for the people they serve. The museum is two blocks west of the Public Square in Troy, second floor of the Masonic Lodge building. An elevator available.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. with toppings and chips for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free T-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will host a blood drive with new hours, a new opportunity to donate platelets and a chance to meet Dracula and see him perform with the Dayton Ballet. The Lions blood drive is with extended hours of 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St. Apheresis donations are appointment only. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Sept. 6

• MEMORY MATTERS: StoryPoint Troy will present “Learning, Loving, and Living with Memory Loss,” a Memory Matters symposium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. Topics include dementia fundamentals, Baby Boomers as caregivers, Humor and Caregiving, and more. Speaker will be Teepa Snow, one of the world’s leading advocates and educators for anyone living with dementia. Complimentary lunch included. Free for caregivers and families. For professional or educational groups larger than five people, a $20 per person fee applies. RSVP by Aug. 31 at (937) 440-3600.

• EMPLOYEE LUCHEON: All former Piqua Memorial Hospital Employees are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s located at 137 S. High St. in Covington. No reservations are needed as participants will order from the menu. Come and join the friendship of old friends. For more information, contact Nancy at (937) 473-3337 or Judy at (937) 214-2036.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs, corn dogs, french fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are priced individually and begin at 6 p.m. Enjoy Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Sept. 7

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Choose fish and or chicken tenders, along with French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert. This will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. $8 for adults, $3 children under 10.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

Sept. 8

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• SCHOOL REUNION: The Elizabeth Township yearly school reunion will be at 1 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy. All former teachers, students, graduates and staff members are welcome to attend. Bring a covered dish to share. Drinks will be furnished. For more information, call Janet Filbrun Knife at (937) 667-6201.

• CLASS PARTY: The Piqua Central High School Class of 1956 will gather to celebrate their 80th birthdays at 3 p.m. at 311 Drafthouse, 311. N Main Street, in Piqua.

• MONARCH CELEBRATION: Brukner Nature Center will offer an afternoon acked full of activities to help you and your family learn all about Monarch butterflies — from educational crafts for the kids to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. Participants can purchase a variety of native plants for your garden, learn all about BNC’s Butterfly Transect Survey and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters — from caterpillar to chrysalis and adult and tag the adults and release them on their journey south. Free admission courtesy of Troy Noon Optimist.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• MEETING SET: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at StoryPoint, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, at 10:30 a.m. The program will be on Diabetes Management given by Kristy Osting, SR Business Development, for StoryPoint. The meeting will be held in the media room on the second floor. A catered lunch will be served and reservations will be required with payment of $11 by Sept. 4 to Susan Miracle.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free T-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

