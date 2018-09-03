AREA BRIEFS

Hayner offers pottery classes

TROY — Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., offers two pottery classes that are perfect for beginners.

The first eight-week session of classes in Clay Studio with Vickie Holdeman begins Sept. 8. Holdeman has been sculpting for 39 years, mainly in clay, but she also works in fiber art, metal and glass. Her specialty is making original clay slab masks and carving words of encouragement on them. She says the purpose of her class “is to help you create what you imagine or what inspires you. I believe that everyone is creative; they just need help with technique. This class is about the process of creativity and being with like-minded people. We spend a lot of time laughing.”

Functional Ceramics with Scott Farrara begins Oct. 3. Farrara is a traditionally trained functional potter who specializes in hand-thrown dinnerware. He received additional training as a tile maker at Moravian Pottery and Tile Works in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where they specialized in turn-of-the-century handmade tiles and mosaics. After retiring from a career in the field of audiovisual technology, he and his wife, Vaka, established Almost Normal Design Studio in Casstown.

Don’t wait to register. Classes fill up quickly. For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information please see www.troyhayner.org.

Learn to kayak at YMCA

PIQUA — The Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA, 223 W. High St., will be offering kayaking classes from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday/Wednesday, Sept. 10 and 12, and Tuesday/Thursday, Sept. 18 and 20. The class will run 7:30 – 9pm. (These are two separate classes.) The class is for beginners who want to learn the basics.

The fee for the class is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for non-members. Class size is limited to four participants, and you must be at least 14 years old to participate.

The class will be taught by Jeff Lange, a local kayaking enthusiast and a certified kayak instructor with the American Canoe Association.

For more information, or to register for the class, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA at (937) 773-9622 or email him at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

Cruise-in for a cause set

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter will host a Cruise-In on Friday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m. Open to students and the general public, the event will take place in the west parking lot of the board office/old high school at 3825 N. State Route 589, Casstown.

The Cruise-in is open to cars, trucks, and tractors. Registration is from 3:30-4 p.m. and awards will be at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $10 for general entry and $5 for students. Prizes will be awarded for various classes of cars, trucks, and tractors. All proceeds will be donated to suicide prevention in memory of Hunter Sharp. For further information, contact the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at (937) 335-7070, ext. 3212.