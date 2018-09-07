XENIA — Gregory L. Krouskop, age 58, of Xenia, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 25, 2018, following a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer.

He was born May 8, 1960, in Bellefontaine, OH, the son of Richard and Susa Ann (Hites} Krouskop. Greg married Tina Flory on August 24, 1991, in Springfield, OH.

Greg is survived by his loving and adoring wife and soul mate, Tina; Two sons, Derek (Ondrea Martin) Flory, of Miami, FL, and Anthony Krouskop of Xenia, OH; Two daughters, Jackalyn Atkins of Albuquerque, NM, and Lacey Krouskop of Bellefontaine, OH; Father, Richard Krouskop of Clovis, NM; Two sisters, Kimberly (Alan) Bowman of Orosi, CA and Michelle Krouskop of Columbus, OH; Father and Mother-in-law Doyle and Ellie Flory of Troy, OH. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and their families and many precious friends. He was proceeded in death by his mother Susie.

Greg was an avid sports fan all his life, and loved the Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, and The Ohio State Buckeyes most of all. No matter where he and Tina lived the last 27 years, he remained a loyal fan to his favorite Ohio teams. His gift of storytelling was particularly evident whenever a conversation centered around sports. He rarely missed a baseball game on TV, especially while battling cancer. His laughter and love of a good gag made so many people in his life feel special and appreciated.

Greg made it his mission to make others smile. He was a hard worker his whole life, and battled cancer with that same vigor. He rarely complained or got discouraged, as he firmly believed and shared with others that God would heal him either way. He instead turned his thoughts toward others. Greg was an encourager and a champion of those who struggled. His daily texts to so many family and friends will never be forgotten.

Greg loved his Lord and family and friends deeply, and he will be greatly missed by so many people across the country. Greg leaves an indelible footprint of laughter, legacy and love on many people who are blessed to call him friend.

Visitation will be September 15, 2018, from 1-4 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions – Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral service will be held September 15, 2018, at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to either K-LOVE 90.3 Radio in Dayton, OH, or Kettering Cancer Center in Kettering, OH, in Greg’s memory.

Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.