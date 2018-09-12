Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The club will hold a working meeting and member spotlight at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: The Tipp City Seniors will prepare and serve dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. The menu is chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and their “Awesome Dessert Table.” Donations are $5 each or $15 for a family of three or more. Proceeds go to the seniors building fund.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available beginning at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• YOGA: A yoga class will be offered from 6:15-7:45 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Visit www.jrclarkelibrary.org for more information.

Thursday

• JOURNEY TO RECOVERY: Chris Herren, a former professional basketball player, will share his journey to find recovery, and a refocused life emphasizing sobriety, family and his mission to help others, at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy. The event is free and open to the public. The evening community program will follow presentations earlier in the day to Miami County students. The events are being sponsored by Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center and Troy City Schools.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Troy Elks will have 90 auction items, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in No. 833 ballroom, 17 W. Franklin St., Troy. Doors open at 6 p.m. Paddles are $3, with a limit of two to start; if available, more will be offered later. Vendors also will have products for sale. Pulled chicken sliders with chips and a cookie will be available for $5, with beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Miami County Family Abuse Center, Troy Elks’ standing relief committee, and the Historic Lodge repairs. For more information, contact Maggie Vance at (937) 901-8151.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Public is welcome.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon with bingo at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main St., Troy.

• LIBRARY FRIENDS PREVIEW: Get a sneak preview of the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s book sale at Members’ Night, available to New Friends’ Members only, from 4-8 p.m. Become a member that night for only $5. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GOULASH: Goulash and a salad will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m., stay awhile and play some Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• HEARTS: Hearts with Frank will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CLASS LUNCH: Members of the Piqua High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at noon at China East in Piqua. Partners and friends are welcome to attend.

• CROCHET CLASS: A Community Crochet class will meet every Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• FAMILY NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn w/ shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CONNECT: The Miami County Park District will offer the new program “Trees, Leaves & Seeds” from 1-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join naturalist Raptor Rachel for an exciting adventure all about trees. Activities will include understanding how trees are used by man, identifying tree seeds, creating tree bark rubbings, and exploring the forest. Students will get to make their very own leaf collection to take home! Please dress comfortably and for the weather. Parents are welcome to join their students on this adventure. Parents of children who choose to explore independently must remain on site for the duration of the program. Feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Meet in the overflow parking lot. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out of County residents. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Furniture, bedding and more will be available. A bag of items for $2 will be offered for the last two hours of sale on Saturday.

• PORK CHOP: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a grilled pork chop dinner including baked potato, salad and dessert. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Covington Care Lunch and Learn will follow.

Friday-Saturday

• BOOK SALE: Stock up your personal library at the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with a bag sale the last two hours (3-5 p.m.) on Saturday. Bags will be provided. Call 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Friday-Sunday

• FLY-IN: The WACO Vintage Fly-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic WACO Field, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Events will include rides, exhibits, a parade of WACOs, candy drop, banquet and silent auction. Admission is $6 daily, $10 for a weekend pass, $3 for students daily, $6 for a student weekend pass and free for those 4 and younger. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit wacoairmuseum.org.

Saturday

• BINGO: The A.B. Graham Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will offer a Bingo Night at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Twenty games are 25 cents per board or $1 for 50/50 cash games. Concessions will be available. The center can be reached at (937) 368-3700.

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the third parking lot near the port-o-john. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Furniture, bedding and more will be available. A bag of items for $2 will be offered for the last two hours of sale.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• SIMULCAST EVENT: Best-selling author and Bible teacher Beth Moore will simulcast her September Living Proof Live event at Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, along with worship pastor and Dove Award recipient Travis Cottrell. The simulcast begins at 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10) and ends at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes snacks and a lunch from Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua. For information about attending, visit www.pgumc.com (under current events) or call the church office at (937) 773- 8232.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American legion Post 586.

• STAR PARTY: The Stillwater Stargazers Astronomy Club will hold a free, public star gaze at 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Piqua. Meet behind the building near the garden and follow the signs to the telescopes set up there to see the moon and planets that are visible from 8-10 p.m. that evening. This event is weather dependant. Visit www.lcctroy.com and see Upcoming Events for more information.

Sunday

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its Dog Social “Summer Dog Olympics” from 1-3 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road east of Piqua. Participants can bring their dogs and take part in popular dog games such as water trials, high jump, broad jump, catch the ball and many more. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TRAIL RUN CHALLENGE 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Register online at CantStopRunningCo.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• JAZZ CONCERT: Dan Jackson will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. A free will offering will be donated to muscular dystrophy. For more information, call (937) 335-7747.

• BAND PERFORMANCE: The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform at 4 p.m. at Piqua’s Hance Pavilion, 1300 Forest Avenue in Piqua’s Fountain Park. Hance Pavilion is a large open-air covered facility with plenty of bench-style seating, free parking, and restrooms on site. For more information, call 335-1178.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 and children 10 and under eat for $3.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s birdlife. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story ‘window on wildlife, where all levels of birders are welcome. Really good binoculars available for use.

• CONCERT: Tippecanoe Community Band, directed by Gail Ahmed, will present an end-of summer concert at 4 p.m. at Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park, 1300 Forest Ave., Piqua. Open-air, covered pavilion with plenty of seating. Featured music of award-winning composers, films, musicals. Free parking and handicapped accessible. Restrooms on site. For more information on the free event, call 335-1178.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants work on an individual craft project while listening to music or an audio book. All are welcome. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SERIES: Topic will be “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” 6-7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. RSVP to (800) 272-3900.

• CHEESE STEAK: Philly cheese steak with chips and a pickle is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. for $5.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BOARD MEETING: The September board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be at 5:15 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be hosted at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be available from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

Sept. 19

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The program will be “Dayton Dragons Baseball,” with Tom Nichols at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) on the third Wednesday of the month (September-May). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for September is “Butterflies & Moths.”

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua, from 5- 8 p.m. Buffalo Wings & Rings will donate a percentage of your food bill when you dine-in or order carryout. No flier needed — just mention BNC when you order.

• KIWANIS: The Troy Kiwanis will meet at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• INFANTRY PROGRAM: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a program about the 147th Ohio Infantry. Guest speaker Rex Maggert will be discussing their history. Come learn how these Miami County residents served their country for 100 days in the summer of 1864 during the Civil War. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Sept. 20

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• HIGH NOONERS BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss “The Absolute True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. Visit the library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton, to pick up a copy. Call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• HEARTS: Hearts with Frank will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Take a step back in time and enjoy a totally ’80s movie series at 6 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for “E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial,” that is rated PG and runs 1 hour and 55 minutes. For adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CREATE AND ANIMATE: Join staff for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4-5 p.m. Kids in grades first through fifth will explore books through stories and activities. A snack will be provided at each meeting. For more information. call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Sept. 21-22

• OKTOBERFEST: The Sixth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua. The event will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner and a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games. Bands include ReFlektion on Friday and Flashback returns on Saturday evening. Hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: Enjoy cabbage roll soup with rolls and dessert for $6 starting at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• AUTUMN EQUINOX: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. for the annual Autumn Equinox Presentation & Exhibit featuring “Lynx Prairie — Relict of the past, hope for the future,” by Martin McAllister with the quilt art of Lisa Hoblit. Doors open at 7 p.m. for participants to enjoy a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as they enjoy the quilted works of art created by Hoblit. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by Appalachian Forests Project Manager Martin McAllister with The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, overseeing the management of the 20,000-acre Edge of Appalachia Preserve, which protects more than 100 species listed as rare or endangered. Martin is a lifelong resident of southern Ohio and is retired from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after 27 years as a naturalist, preserve manager and park manager. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event, including the sale of the quilts, will support the mission of wildlife conservation.

Sept. 21

• DISCOVERY NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold a Discovery Night Hike from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185 north of Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., will hold a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month through October. Enjoy a selection of salads, desserts and drinks provided for a small donation. Hot chicken salad also will be available, along with some new dishes. Carry-out available. The church is handicapped-accessible; please use the alley basement entrance.

• OKTOBERFEST: The St. Boniface Oktoberfest, will be held from 5-11 p.m. at the corner of South Downing and Miami streets, Piqua. ReFleKtion will perform from 7-10 p.m. The event will include food, games, music, rides and more. There is no admission charge. The event will continue from 2-11 p.m. Saturday.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Dorothy Love, Brookdale luncheon will follow.

Sept. 22

• MONARCH TAGGING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Monarch Tagging program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Learn how to catch, tag, record and release monarch butterflies before they start their 2,000-mile migration. Meet at the east parking lot near the red barns. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Bring your elementary school-age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MUSIC IN THE PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Night Songs Walk” program on from 8-10 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Take a casual walk around the Reserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as the music of his Native American flute intertwines with the sounds of nature at night. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DOWNTOWN MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, is offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade items, entertainment and more. More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with LEGOs from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St., West Milton. Enjoy a different theme and freestyle building at each event. All ages are welcome.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• POT PIE: The annual chicken pot pie supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes homemade pot pie with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw or applesauce, beverages, and a variety of homemade desserts, pies and cakes. The price is $8 a person and $3 for children 10 years old and younger. Carry-outs will be available. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• OKTOBERFEST: The St. Boniface Oktoberfest, will be held from 2-11 p.m. at the corner of South Downing and Miami streets, Piqua. The Lehman Limelighters will perform at 5 p.m.m followed by the band Flashback from 7-11 p.m. The event will include food, games, music, rides and more. There is no admission charge.

