Community calendar

Today

• WOMEN’S CONNECTION: The November luncheon of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Troy County Club. The feature will be a basket auction and will include speaker Frankie Szamatowicz of Sunberry with “The Call That Counts.” Music will be provided by Traci Perkins of Greenville. The luncheon is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Pat at 552-9827. For a complimentary nursery, call Diana at 667-2376.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will have a member spotlight and working meeting with breakout sessions led by Joe Gebhart at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips at 6 p.m. for $2.

• PRAYER VIGIL: The Families of Addicts (FOA) Miami Valley Young Marines (MVYM) and are teaming up to put on a candlelight vigil for the lives lost in recent years to unintended drug overdose. The event will take place from 9-9:30 p.m. at 425 N. Findlay St., Dayton. Please come out and join others for prayer, song, and a short speech regarding this epidemic and how we as a community can come together and work towards solutions. There is no charge for the event and it is open to anyone in the community that would like to participate.

Thursday

• PHOTO CONTEST: Ready, Set, Shoot! Get your cameras ready for Brukner Nature Center’s annual photo contest, coming to the Heidelberg Auditorium this winter. Whether your photos are from your backyard or North American travels, show how they support BNC’s slogan – “It’s about Wildlife!” Visit bruknernaturecenter.com or stop by the main building to pick up a brochure with full contest details. This event is open to all photographers of all ages! Entries are accepted through Dec. 10.

• VETERANS CELEBRATION: The Teen Leadership Corps at Lehman Catholic High School will host a Veterans Celebration and Flag Dedication at 10 a.m. in Lehman’s Schlater Gymnasium. Included in the ceremony is the Sidney American Legion Honor Guard, public officials from Piqua, Sidney, Troy and Tipp City, area Boy Scouts, keynote speaker Master Sargent James Slife (USMC), local police and fire departments, and most honorable American veterans. All veterans are invited to stay following the assembly for a simple continental breakfast.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, Troy. Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, an interactive nine-week session that will include walking and early literacy skills through games, stories, and other activities. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• THANKSGIVING MEAL: The annual senior citizens Thanksgiving meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bradford School auditeria. If unable to attend, senior students will be delivering meals. Call secretary Amy Gade at (937) 448-2719 to schedule a delivery.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SOUP-ER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum is six. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Society President Judy Deeter will present a program titled “Food From Our Files.” Her presentation will tell of the many food related items in the society’s research collection: food and beverage business histories, stories about, artifacts, photographs and recipes. The meeting is free and open to the public.

• ‘80S MOVIE: Take a step back in time and enjoy the totally ’80s movies series at 6 p.m. for “Big Business,” featuring Bette Midler and Lily Tomlin. This movie is rated PG and runs 1 hour and 55 minutes. For adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 937.339.0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• TODDLER MATINEE: Join staff at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for a craft and to enjoy a treat while watching, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” This holiday classic short film is not rated and runs 30 minutes. For ages 2-5 years old. No registration necessary Call 676-2731 for more information.

Friday

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. A Taste of Elegance event will follow.

• STEAKS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a 10-ounce New York Strip steak, baked potato, salad, roll and dessert for $12. Trivia will follow at 7 p.m.

Saturday

• SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event for youth in grades K-6. This will be a fun-filled night with swimming, gym games, and a bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. Cost is $10 for YMCA members and $16 for non-members. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net

• GIFT GALLERY: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer its annual Gift Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual event is a great place to find that “one of a kind” special gift for family and friends. The house will be full of artisans and vendors each displaying their own unique gift items.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• CRAFT SHOW: Hoffman United Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church activity center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The event will feature 20-plus booths offering a wide variety of items including jewelry, wood crafted items, candles, baked goods and more. The Methodist Women will also offer their homemade, ready-to-cook pot pie by the bag. The Hoffman Cafe’ will provide coffee and doughnuts, pop, sandwiches, homemade chicken corn soup, vegetable soup, and a variety of pies. For more information, call Jean at 687-5541.

• CAMPFIRE: The Miami County Park District will hold its “We are the Stars that Sing” campfire program from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join Spirit of Thunder (John De Boer) around the campfire as he plays soft Native American flute music and tells stories about the stars. Special guests the Stillwater Stargazers will be onsite with their telescope to give participants a better view of the night sky. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SKETCHING NATURE: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Sketching Nature program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hissong on a hike to observe and sketch nature’s beauty. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Pre-registration required. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson is teaming up with Community Blood Center to host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will get the special edition “Get in the Game For Life” football T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CANDY CANE WALK: A Candy Cane Walk will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon at the JR Clarke Public Library. Decorate a bag for hunting and collecting the candy canes. After you collect them, everyone will enjoy cookies and hot cocoa and then we will all make our way over to the former Beeman’s Hardware to see Santa Claus. The event is for children ages 3 through grade 5 and is held in the downstairs Community Room. This activity is in coordination with the Covington Candlelight Christmas celebration.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry.

Sunday

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• WILD ART: Join staff for a unique fundraising event as you paint a portrait of snow owls on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas. A BNC naturalist will provide an introduction to the natural history of these owls. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. The cost is $35 per person, ages 13 to adult — and includes refreshments and all materials. All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• WALKING THE DOG: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Just Walking the Dog” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. If your dog is nice and plays well with others, bring them to the park to take part in the program. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs — please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SUNSET SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Sunset Songs” program from 6-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Participants are invited to listen to the sound of music and nature. Bring a blanket or a chair. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order for $7 and $3 for children 10 and under.

Monday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 8-9 a.m. at Winans, 10 W. Main St., Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• PHILLY CHEESE STEAK: Philly cheese steak with chips and a pickle is offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities, which may include stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 200, for more information.

Tuesday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit Tipp Monroe Community Services will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• WILD JOURNEYS: Come on an armchair adventure at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center and discover the unique flora and fauna on this amazing planet. This program is free for BNC members and non-member admission is $5 per person and includes refreshments. Tom Hissong will offer a presentation on “Alaska: Cruising the Inside Passage.” Hissong, retired education manager for the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, had the opportunity to visit Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska’s spectacular Inside Passage. He traveled and worked for nine weeks as Guest Alaskan Onboard Naturalist on Holland America’s MS Noordam cruise ship, observing and photographing a rich diversity of wildlife including bald eagles, humpback and killer whales, moose, and more.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE TOURNEY: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be available from 9-10 a.m.

Nov. 21

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour and sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Happy Hour prices 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for November is “Turkey Talk.”

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Lisa Maxson with Be the Match will be the Kiwanis speaker at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SOUP-ER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Soup-er Walk program from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DINNER: The Covington Ministerial Association’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Worship Sevice will be offered at Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., Covington. The meal will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. and the workship service will follow at 7 p.m.

• STEAK AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer steak and gravy.

Nov. 23

• MEATLOAF AND MASHED POTATOES: Enjoy a home-cooked meal at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, salad and dessert will be available at 6 p.m. for $8.

• MADE RITE DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer homemade made rites and chips for $5 6-7:30 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A celebration of November birthdays also will be held. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BACON BURGER: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a bacon burger.

Nov. 24

• FOOTBALL AND CHILI: Come watch the Ohio State Football game at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The post will open at 11 a.m. Enter your favorite chili receipe in the chili cook off contest. Music trivia will start at 7 p.m.

• MEAT LOAF: The Troy Fish & Game will offer meat loaf. OSU vs. Michigan party food provided.

Nov. 25

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast cooked to order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Fun with Fossils” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by to learn all about fossils. Participants can learn to identify different types of fossils and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will host the storybook trail program “Everyone Needs a Rock” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop anytime during the program and read this storybook is set up along the trail. This Storybook Trail is part of the “Fun with Fossils” Naturalist Adventure Series program. More information can be found on the park district website MiamiCountyParks.com.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast from 8:20-11 a.m. There will be a Browns chili cookoff.

Nov. 26

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Enjoy a fried bologna sandwich and french fries at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• BOOK CLUB: Are you looking to join a book club? Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.This month’s suggested reading is “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper” by Phaedra Patrick. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502 ext. 112 to learn more. Visit the website at www.tmcpl.org.

• CHILDREN’S STORYTIME: Meet at Brukner Nature Center in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a Children’s Storytime. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road in Troy. Participants will enjoy stories, songs, finger plays, and activities. Attendees can explore Brukner after event with no admission charge. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, ext. 200 for more information.

• LEGO CREW: The J R Clarke LEGO Crew will meet from 3:30-4:15 p.m. All of the children have been building some amazing things and this night will be no different. Come on in, be creative, and build to your heart’s content.

Nov. 27

• CHAMBER SERIES: Join Francis Laws, Ted Shuttleworth, Michael Gallehue, and Denny Seifried as the Western Ohio Quartet performs a variety of musical styles from classical to modern American music, marches, and jazz to holiday favorites at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The WOTQ consists of two euphoniums and two bass tubas.

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Nov. 28

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• PARKINSON’S ON POINT: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, will host an educational event from 5-6:30 p.m. in partnership with Therapy Advantage and Ohio Living. Guest speaker will be Savana Shaltry, owner of Om Your Day Yoga. Shaltry, a Yoga instructor and practitioner, will provide information and demonstration of yoga elements that may improve the symptom management of Parkinson’s and other diseases. A complimentary meal is provided during the program by StoryPoint’s executive chef. RSVP by Nov. 23 at 440-3600.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will have working meeting with with board business and discussion of upcoming events at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HOT SHOTS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer hot shots.

Nov. 29

• HOT DOG BAR: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and enjoy a hot dog bar for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m. After supper stay and play Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be the Liars Club.

Nov. 30

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, veggie and salad for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FREE BAND CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band, under the direction of Gail Ahmed, will perform in the fellowship hall of Zion Lutheran Church, 13 W. Walnut, in Tipp City. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and will include the presentation of awards to winners of the annual short story contest sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council. The concert will include a blend of sacred selections and holiday favorites. For more information, call 335-1178.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CHRISTMAS DINNER: Today is the deadline for reservations for the Miami East Local Schoolss’ 31st annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Miami East High School cafeteria. Park in the back of the building and enter through the back door. To be eligible to attend, you must be 60 years of age or older and live in the Miami East School District. For reservations, call 335-7070, Ext. 3001, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza.

