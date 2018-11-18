Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 8-9 a.m. at Winans, 10 W. Main St., Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• PHILLY CHEESE STEAK: Philly cheese steak with chips and a pickle is offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities, which may include stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 200, for more information.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Tuesday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit Tipp Monroe Community Services will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• WILD JOURNEYS: Come on an armchair adventure at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center and discover the unique flora and fauna on this amazing planet. This program is free for BNC members and non-member admission is $5 per person and includes refreshments. Tom Hissong will offer a presentation on “Alaska: Cruising the Inside Passage.” Hissong, retired education manager for the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, had the opportunity to visit Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska’s spectacular Inside Passage. He traveled and worked for nine weeks as Guest Alaskan Onboard Naturalist on Holland America’s MS Noordam cruise ship, observing and photographing a rich diversity of wildlife including bald eagles, humpback and killer whales, moose, and more.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE TOURNEY: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be available from 9-10 a.m.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

Wednesday

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour and sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Happy Hour prices 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• THANKSGIVING BREAK FUN: The Miami County YMCA – Piqua Branch Youth Center will be hosting Thanksgiving break activities. Enjoy games, pool, ping pong, PS4, cognitive coloring, painting, and snacks beginning at noon. Activities are free for both YMCA members and nonmembers. The Youth Center is located at 307 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, call 778-5247.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for November is “Turkey Talk.”

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Lisa Maxson with Be the Match will be the Kiwanis speaker at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SOUP-ER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Soup-er Walk program from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DINNER: The Covington Ministerial Association’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Worship Sevice will be offered at Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., Covington. The meal will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. and the workship service will follow at 7 p.m.

• STEAK AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer steak and gravy.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

Friday-Saturday

• LEGO CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: Bradford Public Library is inviting all Lego lovers and aficionados to help build its Lego Christmas Village and Santa Claus Town, which will be displayed throughout the library. This year, there’s a new fire station set. All Legos will be provided. Come in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Nov. 23

• THANKSGIVING BREAK FUN: The Miami County YMCA – Piqua Branch Youth Center will be hosting Thanksgiving break activities. Enjoy games, pool, ping pong, PS4, cognitive coloring, painting, and snacks beginning at noon. Activities are free for both YMCA members and nonmembers. The Youth Center is located at 307 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, call 778-5247.

• TREE DECORATING: All children ages 4 and up can come to JR Clarke Library anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to decorate an ornament and spruce up the Little Library Tree for the holiday season! This is a free activity and snacks will be served. Beginning on Dec. 20, the children can take their decorated ornaments home to place on their own family trees. This event will take place in the Lower Level Community Room of the library, located at 102 E. Spring St., Covington.

• MEATLOAF AND MASHED POTATOES: Enjoy a home-cooked meal at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, salad and dessert will be available at 6 p.m. for $8.

• MADE RITE DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer homemade made rites and chips for $5 6-7:30 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A celebration of November birthdays also will be held. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BACON BURGER: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a bacon burger.

Saturday

• FOOTBALL AND CHILI: Come watch the Ohio State Football game at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The post will open at 11 a.m. Enter your favorite chili receipe in the chili cook off contest. Music trivia will start at 7 p.m.

• MEAT LOAF: The Troy Fish & Game will offer meat loaf. OSU vs. Michigan party food provided.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast cooked to order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Fun with Fossils” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by to learn all about fossils. Participants can learn to identify different types of fossils and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will host the storybook trail program “Everyone Needs a Rock” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop anytime during the program and read this storybook is set up along the trail. This Storybook Trail is part of the “Fun with Fossils” Naturalist Adventure Series program. More information can be found on the park district website MiamiCountyParks.com.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast from 8:20-11 a.m. There will be a Browns chili cookoff.

Nov. 26

• HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Get in the holiday spirit at Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Holiday Open House from 5:30-7:30 p.m., featuring the United Methodist Hand Bell Quartet, a visit from Santa, children’s craft, and holiday refreshments. Enjoy the Festival of Trees on display and participate in the silent auction to benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Miami County. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CHRISTMAS LEGO PROJECT: Are you a Lego lover? The JR Clarke Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, needs your help working on their Christmas Lego project at 3:30 p.m. For young and older Lego Lover alike! If the project is not finished Nov. 26, the library will schedule more dates and times to work on it.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Get in the Game For Life” football t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Enjoy a fried bologna sandwich and french fries at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• BOOK CLUB: Are you looking to join a book club? Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.This month’s suggested reading is “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper” by Phaedra Patrick. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502 ext. 112 to learn more. Visit the website at www.tmcpl.org.

• CHILDREN’S STORYTIME: Meet at Brukner Nature Center in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a Children’s Storytime. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road in Troy. Participants will enjoy stories, songs, finger plays, and activities. Attendees can explore Brukner after event with no admission charge. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, ext. 200 for more information.

• LEGO CREW: The J.R. Clarke LEGO Crew will meet from 3:30-4:15 p.m. All of the children have been building some amazing things and this night will be no different. Come on in, be creative, and build to your heart’s content.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Nov. 27

• WESTERN OHIO TUBA QUARTET: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s November Drawing Room Concert will feature the Western Ohio Tuba Quartet playing a variety of musical styles, from arrangements of classical composers such as Gabrieli, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky, to modern American music, marches, and jazz. The free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 339-0457 or go to TroyHayner.org.

• CHAMBER SERIES: Join Francis Laws, Ted Shuttleworth, Michael Gallehue, and Denny Seifried as the Western Ohio Quartet performs a variety of musical styles from classical to modern American music, marches, and jazz to holiday favorites at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The WOTQ consists of two euphoniums and two bass tubas.

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Nov. 28

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Dr. Gary C. Wilber superintendent of Troy Christian Schools. Dr. Wilber will be sharing about the new Arbogast Performing Arts Center and give an update about Troy Christian Schools. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• PARKINSON’S ON POINT: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, will host an educational event from 5-6:30 p.m. in partnership with Therapy Advantage and Ohio Living. Guest speaker will be Savana Shaltry, owner of Om Your Day Yoga. Shaltry, a Yoga instructor and practitioner, will provide information and demonstration of yoga elements that may improve the symptom management of Parkinson’s and other diseases. A complimentary meal is provided during the program by StoryPoint’s executive chef. RSVP by Nov. 23 at 440-3600.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will have working meeting with with board business and discussion of upcoming events at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HOT SHOTS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer hot shots.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Nov. 29

• HOT DOG BAR: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and enjoy a hot dog bar for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m. After supper stay and play Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be the Liars Club.

Nov. 30

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, veggie and salad for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FREE BAND CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band, under the direction of Gail Ahmed, will perform in the fellowship hall of Zion Lutheran Church, 13 W. Walnut, in Tipp City. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and will include the presentation of awards to winners of the annual short story contest sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council. The concert will include a blend of sacred selections and holiday favorites. For more information, call 335-1178.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CHRISTMAS DINNER: Today is the deadline for reservations for the Miami East Local Schoolss’ 31st annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Miami East High School cafeteria. Park in the back of the building and enter through the back door. To be eligible to attend, you must be 60 years of age or older and live in the Miami East School District. For reservations, call 335-7070, Ext. 3001, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza.

Dec. 1

• CRAFT SHOW: The Piqua Craft Show and Holiday Shopping Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fr. Angelo Caserta Center, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua, with music, food and more. Featured vendors include Art Under Glass; Color Street Can’t Believe It’s Polish by Kirsty; doTerra; Hules Health Bakery; Jobella Soaps & Lotion Bars; J Willow Designs; Krafts & Kards by K; Magnolia & Vine; Norwex; SeneGance & Lipsence; Tastefully Simple; TE Woodworking; Tupperware; Usborne Bookes & More; and more than 25 other artists and vendors. Proceeds benefit Piqua Catholic School.

• LEGO CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: Bradford Public Library is inviting all Lego lovers and aficionados to help build its Lego Christmas Village and Santa Claus Town from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The project will be displayed throughout the library. This year, there’s a new fire station set. All Legos will be provided.

• OPEN HOUSE: Children’s Day is a loud and fun day with Santa, shows and arts and crafts at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center from 1-5 p.m. Free tickets are required for the puppet show and can be picked up at 9 a.m. today. The schedule includes 1 p.m. — Ballet Shreffler demonstration, 2 p.m. — MadCap Puppet Theatre, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz; 2:30 p.m. — Santa arrives; 3:30 p.m. — MadCap Puppet Theatre, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz; and 4:45 p.m. — Santa departs.

• BAZAAR: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host its third annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar, offering unique and traditional handmade art and fine crafts. This year, the bazaar, which benefits the Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 8 W. Main St.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a Christmas dinner at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW: Don’t miss Brukner Nature Center’s annual Winter Arts & Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Miami Valley holiday tradition for over 30 years! Come discover hundreds of one-of-a-kind handmade items created by talented local artisans! Bring the whole family and explore the wildlife exhibits, take a hike through the woodlands and birdwatch in the third-story treetop Vista then relax with a bird-friendly cup of coffee and homemade piece of pie! Embrace the season of giving and support our mission by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win a treasure donated by the artisans. (Drawings will take place several times throughout the day and you do not need to be present to win.) All proceeds from this event benefit BNC wildlife programs. Free and open to the public.

