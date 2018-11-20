Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• THANKSGIVING BREAK FUN: The Miami County YMCA — Piqua Branch Youth Center will be hosting Thanksgiving break activities. Enjoy games, pool, ping pong, PS4, cognitive coloring, painting, and snacks beginning at noon. Activities are free for both YMCA members and nonmembers. The Youth Center is located at 307 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, call 778-5247.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour and sliders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Happy Hour prices 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for November is “Turkey Talk.”

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Lisa Maxson with Be the Match will be the Kiwanis speaker at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SOUP-ER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Soup-er Walk program from 7-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DINNER: The Covington Ministerial Association’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Worship Sevice will be offered at Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., Covington. The meal will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. and the workship service will follow at 7 p.m.

• STEAK AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer steak and gravy.

Friday-Saturday

• LEGO CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: Bradford Public Library is inviting all Lego lovers and aficionados to help build its Lego Christmas Village and Santa Claus Town, which will be displayed throughout the library. This year, there’s a new fire station set. All Legos will be provided. Come in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Friday

• GRAND ILLUMINATION: The Grand Illumination kicks off in downtown Troy at 4 p.m. with a showing of the movie, “The Santa Clause,” at the Mayflower Arts Center and the opening of the Kris Kringle Market located at The Rec. The market offers people the opportunity to purchase quality handmade gifts at low prices. Carriage rides will be held on the Public Square from 5-8:30 p.m., and free drinks, baked goods, and ornaments will be available the entire evening. The Miami Valley Veterans Museum, located on the second floor of 107 W. Main St., will be offering a free open house with warm drinks and treats. Special guests from the Wright Stuff Squadron Living History Museum of St. Paris will be on hand, and a Vietnam-era M35 truck transport will be displayed at the museum entrance. The Melody Men Barbershop Chorus will be on stage beginning at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be escorted downtown in a fire truck and, shortly thereafter will light the Christmas tree and the rest of downtown. The public is welcome to meet Santa in his house later that evening. The Grand Illumination will end at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit troymainstreet.org.

• MEATLOAF AND MASHED POTATOES: Enjoy a home-cooked meal at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli, salad and dessert will be available at 6 p.m. for $8.

• MADE RITE DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer homemade made rites and chips for $5 6-7:30 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A celebration of November birthdays also will be held. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BACON BURGER: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a bacon burger.

Saturday

• FOOTBALL AND CHILI: Come watch the Ohio State Football game at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The post will open at 11 a.m. Enter your favorite chili receipe in the chili cook off contest. Music trivia will start at 7 p.m.

• MEAT LOAF: The Troy Fish & Game will offer meat loaf. OSU vs. Michigan party food provided.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast cooked to order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Fun with Fossils” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by to learn all about fossils. Participants can learn to identify different types of fossils and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will host the storybook trail program “Everyone Needs a Rock” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop anytime during the program and read this storybook is set up along the trail. This Storybook Trail is part of the “Fun with Fossils” Naturalist Adventure Series program. More information can be found on the park district website MiamiCountyParks.com.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast from 8:20-11 a.m. There will be a Browns chili cookoff.

Monday

• HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Get in the holiday spirit at Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Holiday Open House from 5:30-7:30 p.m., featuring the United Methodist Hand Bell Quartet, a visit from Santa, children’s craft, and holiday refreshments. Enjoy the Festival of Trees on display and participate in the silent auction to benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Miami County. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 121 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Get in the Game For Life” football t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• BOOK CLUB: Are you looking to join a book club? Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.This month’s suggested reading is “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper” by Phaedra Patrick. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502 ext. 112 to learn more. Visit the website at www.tmcpl.org.

• CHILDREN’S STORYTIME: Meet at Brukner Nature Center in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a Children’s Storytime. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road in Troy. Participants will enjoy stories, songs, finger plays, and activities. Attendees can explore Brukner after event with no admission charge. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, ext. 200 for more information.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Enjoy a fried bologna sandwich and french fries at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CHRISTMAS LEGO PROJECT: Are you a Lego lover? The J.R. Clarke Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, needs your help working on their Christmas Lego project at 3:30 p.m. For young and older alike! If the project is not finished Nov. 26, the library will schedule more dates and times to work on it.

Tuesday

• WESTERN OHIO TUBA QUARTET: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s November Drawing Room Concert will feature the Western Ohio Tuba Quartet playing a variety of musical styles, from arrangements of classical composers such as Gabrieli, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky, to modern American music, marches, and jazz. The free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 339-0457 or go to TroyHayner.org.

• CHAMBER SERIES: Join Francis Laws, Ted Shuttleworth, Michael Gallehue, and Denny Seifried as the Western Ohio Quartet performs a variety of musical styles from classical to modern American music, marches, and jazz to holiday favorites at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The WOTQ consists of two euphoniums and two bass tubas.

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Nov. 28

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Dr. Gary C. Wilber superintendent of Troy Christian Schools. Dr. Wilber will be sharing about the new Arbogast Performing Arts Center and give an update about Troy Christian Schools. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• PARKINSON’S ON POINT: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, will host an educational event from 5-6:30 p.m. in partnership with Therapy Advantage and Ohio Living. Guest speaker will be Savana Shaltry, owner of Om Your Day Yoga. Shaltry, a Yoga instructor and practitioner, will provide information and demonstration of yoga elements that may improve the symptom management of Parkinson’s and other diseases. A complimentary meal is provided during the program by StoryPoint’s executive chef. RSVP by Nov. 23 at 440-3600.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will have working meeting with with board business and discussion of upcoming events at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HOT SHOTS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer hot shots.

Nov. 29

• HOT DOG BAR: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and enjoy a hot dog bar for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m. After supper stay and play Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be the Liars Club.

Nov. 30

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, veggie and salad for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FREE BAND CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band, under the direction of Gail Ahmed, will perform in the fellowship hall of Zion Lutheran Church, 13 W. Walnut, in Tipp City. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and will include the presentation of awards to winners of the annual short story contest sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council. The concert will include a blend of sacred selections and holiday favorites. For more information, call 335-1178.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CHRISTMAS DINNER: Today is the deadline for reservations for the Miami East Local Schoolss’ 31st annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Miami East High School cafeteria. Park in the back of the building and enter through the back door. To be eligible to attend, you must be 60 years of age or older and live in the Miami East School District. For reservations, call 335-7070, Ext. 3001, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza.

