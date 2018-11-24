Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today-Sunday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers. Cove Spring Church will host a harvest supper from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, October 27, at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road. The meal includes choice of barbecue sandwich, hot dog or coney dog; chips; salad; homemade cookie or brownie; and drink. Freewill donation requested. Meal delivery will be available for farmers harvesting crops in the Miami East school district. Delivery requests can be made from 4 pm to 6 pm the day of the supper. Call (937) 371-1126.

Today

• FOOTBALL AND CHILI: Come watch the Ohio State Football game at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The post will open at 11 a.m. Enter your favorite chili receipe in the chili cook off contest. Music trivia will start at 7 p.m.

• MEAT LOAF: The Troy Fish & Game will offer meat loaf. OSU vs. Michigan party food provided.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked to order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Fun with Fossils” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by to learn all about fossils. Participants can learn to identify different types of fossils and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will host the storybook trail program “Everyone Needs a Rock” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop anytime during the program and read this storybook is set up along the trail. This Storybook Trail is part of the “Fun with Fossils” Naturalist Adventure Series program. More information can be found on the park district website MiamiCountyParks.com.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. There will be a Browns chili cookoff.

Monday

• HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Get in the holiday spirit at Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Holiday Open House from 5:30-7:30 p.m., featuring the United Methodist Hand Bell Quartet, a visit from Santa, children’s craft, and holiday refreshments. Enjoy the Festival of Trees on display and participate in the silent auction to benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Miami County. For more information call 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Get in the Game For Life” football t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• BOOK CLUB: Are you looking to join a book club? Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.This month’s suggested reading is “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper” by Phaedra Patrick. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112. To learn more visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: Meet at Brukner Nature Center in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a Children’s Story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road in Troy. Participants will enjoy stories, songs, finger plays, and activities. Attendees can explore Brukner after event with no admission charge. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, ext. 200 for more information.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Enjoy a fried bologna sandwich and french fries at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CHRISTMAS LEGO PROJECT: Are you a Lego lover? The J.R. Clarke Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, needs your help working on their Christmas LEGO project at 3:30 p.m. If the project is not finished this day, the library will schedule more dates and times to work on it.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• WESTERN OHIO TUBA QUARTET: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s November Drawing Room Concert will feature the Western Ohio Tuba Quartet playing a variety of musical styles, from arrangements of classical composers such as Gabrieli, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky, to modern American music, marches, and jazz. The free concert starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 339-0457 or go to TroyHayner.org.

• CHAMBER SERIES: Join Francis Laws, Ted Shuttleworth, Michael Gallehue, and Denny Seifried as the Western Ohio Quartet performs a variety of musical styles from classical to modern American music, marches, and jazz to holiday favorites at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The WOTQ consists of two euphoniums and two bass tubas.

• BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org. • KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday. • BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion. • AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com. • KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m. • STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226. Civic agenda • The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Dr. Gary C. Wilber, superintendent of Troy Christian Schools. Dr. Wilber will be sharing about the new Arbogast Performing Arts Center and give an update about Troy Christian Schools. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will have working meeting with with board business and discussion of upcoming events at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HOT SHOTS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer hot shots.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

Thursday

• HOT DOG BAR: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and enjoy a hot dog bar for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m. After supper stay and play Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be the Liars Club.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, veggie and salad for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FREE BAND CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band, under the direction of Gail Ahmed, will perform in the fellowship hall of Zion Lutheran Church, 13 W. Walnut, in Tipp City. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and will include the presentation of awards to winners of the annual short story contest sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council. The concert will include a blend of sacred selections and holiday favorites. For more information, call 335-1178.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CHRISTMAS DINNER: Today is the deadline for reservations for the Miami East Local Schoolss’ 31st annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Miami East High School cafeteria. Park in the back of the building and enter through the back door. To be eligible to attend, you must be 60 years of age or older and live in the Miami East School District. For reservations, call 335-7070, Ext. 3001, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Dec. 1

• CRAFT SHOW: The Piqua Craft Show and Holiday Shopping Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fr. Angelo Caserta Center, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua, with music, food and more. Proceeds benefit Piqua Catholic School.

• LEGO CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: Bradford Public Library is inviting all Lego lovers and aficionados to help build its Lego Christmas Village and Santa Claus Town from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The project will be displayed throughout the library. This year, there’s a new fire station set. All Legos will be provided.

• OPEN HOUSE: Children’s Day is a loud and fun day with Santa, shows and arts and crafts at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center from 1-5 p.m. Free tickets are required for the puppet show and can be picked up at 9 a.m. today. The schedule includes 1 p.m. — Ballet Shreffler demonstration, 2 p.m. — MadCap Puppet Theatre, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz; 2:30 p.m. — Santa arrives; 3:30 p.m. — MadCap Puppet Theatre, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz; and 4:45 p.m. — Santa departs.

• BAZAAR: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host its third annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar, offering unique and traditional handmade art and fine crafts. This year, the bazaar, which benefits the Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 8 W. Main St.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a Christmas dinner at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW: Don’t miss Brukner Nature Center’s annual Winter Arts & Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come discover hundreds of one-of-a-kind handmade items created by talented local artisans. Bring the whole family and explore the wildlife exhibits, take a hike through the woodlands and birdwatch in the third-story treetop Vista then relax with a bird-friendly cup of coffee and homemade piece of pie. Embrace the season of giving and support our mission by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win a treasure donated by the artisans. Drawings will take place several times throughout the day and you do not need to be present to win. All proceeds from this event benefit BNC wildlife programs. Free and open to the public.

• EVENING OF LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District’s Evening of Lights at Charleston Falls Preserve will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Participants can enjoy the natural beauty of the Preserve at night with a luminary trail leading to the 37’ waterfall illuminated to enhance its natural beauty. Continue on the trail to meet Santa and his helpers. End the evening with complementary hot chocolate and cookies. In the spirit of giving, please bring a canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. Due to program popularity and limited parking this program requires proof of registration for admittance. Registration is limited. A non-refundable registration fee of $5 per vehicle for Miami County residents and $15 per vehicle for non-Miami County residence is due at the time of registration (covers everyone in your vehicle). Register online at MiamiCountyParks.com before Nov. 29 to receive a confirmation ticket (ticket must be presented to enter). No ticket sales at event.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join participants at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy for the monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu will include pork roast, roasted potatoes, a vegetable, applesauce, pie and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Dec. 2

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy breakfast, cooked to order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. Serving is $7, and children 10 and under eat for $3.

• FREE BAND CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band, under the direction of Gail Ahmed, will give a free community concert at 7 p.m. at First United Church of Troy, 120 S. Market St. Handicapped access to the church is at the West Canal Street entrance. The concert will include a blend of sacred selections and holiday favorites. For more information, call 335-1178.

• DECOR UNVEILING: Music and refreshments will be available throughout the day from 1-5 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center as the community attends the annual holiday open house to peruse the holiday decor throughout the house. More than 20 decorators will re-imagine the beautiful three-story Romanesque mansion as a holiday wonderland. Each room in the house will be adorned using the theme “Christmas Collections.” A musical line-up will complete the day. The holiday exhibit, featuring Christmas collections, will then continue through Jan. 6.

• HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER: StoryPoint Troy will offer a holiday fundraiser, which will include both a silent auction and an open house, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. The event will host local, direct selling vendors that will provide a variety of items that would be perfect holiday presents. The silent auction will include 20 decorated trees and wreaths provided by local businesses in the Miami Valley. Proceeds will benefit the Troy High School Baseball Team as well as a Toys for Tots family in need. To make a reservation or for more information, call (937) 440-3600.

Dec. 3

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots from newborn to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Dec. 4

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• EXPLORATION HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer its Homeschool Nature Quest program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids K-3 and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per for out of County residents. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Dec. 5

• DESIGN WORKSHOP: The J.R. Clarke Public Library has scheduled Joanie’s Floral Designs for a workshop on winter and Christmas home decorating at 6 p.m. All participants will create two different decorative items during this session. Live greenery will be used. Call 473-2226 to reserve your space for this workshop, which for instruction and all materials is $25, payable to Joanie’s Floral. A minimum deposit of $10 must be made at sign-up to confirm your spot. This workshop will take place in the library’s downstairs Community Room. Refreshments will be served.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker, Lisa Maxson, Rolling Hills 4H camp counselor. Maxson will be speaking about area 4H camps. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• HOLIDAY SOCIAL: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, will offer “It’s a Wrap,” a holiday social from 4-6 p.m. Stop by, sample some of chef’s holiday goodies and specialty cocktails, and take home your complimentary bag full of all your gift-wrapping needs! RSVP by Dec. 1 at 440-3600.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber St., Tipp City, for this month’s dine to donate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hickory River will donate 20 percent of all sales when guests present a flier, show the flier from their smart phone, or mention Brukner Nature Center at check-out. Fliers are available at www.bruknernaturecenter.com and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in, carry-out or drive through.

• HEALTHY LIVING: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a presentation on healthy living from the Alzheimer’s Association. For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep brain and body healthy as you age. Come to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org .

