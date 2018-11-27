Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 21

OVERDOSE: Troy police and fire responded to 1864 Towne Park Drive, Apt. 7C, on a report of a 27-year-old male who was unconscious and not breathing. Wayne Hale Jr. was located in a bedroom unresponsive. Troy Fire administered Narcan and Hale was revived. He denied drug use. Officers advised the reporting party a small amount of carfentanyl could be lethal, no evidence of the suspected drug was found. Hale was charged with inducing panic.

Nov. 22

OVI: Joshua Centers, 29, of Sidney, was cited for OVI and inducing panic after an investigation in the area of Martin and Oak streets. Katrina Fitzgerald, 22, of Sidney, was charged with inducing panic, falsification, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. The pair was located inside a vehicle and Fitzgerald was passed out. She was transported to UVMC.

POSSESSION: Jackie Sweet, 26, of West Milton, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine.

OVERDOSE: Matthew Ruley, 39, of Piqua, was charged with inducing panic following an apparent overdose in the men’s bathroom at Tim Horton’s in the 700 block of West Main Street. Ruley was treated at the scene with Narcan by Troy Fire and transported to UVMC. A syringe was located on the floor by a bystander.

Nov. 23

OVI: An officer initiated a traffic stop on Market Street. The driver, Priscila Negrete, 31, of Troy, showed signs of intoxication and arrested for suspected OVI. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Commerce Drive and Stanfield Drive. The driver, Douglas Metcalfe, 47, Troy, was cited for OVI, prohibited concentration of 0.148 BAC and marked lanes.

Nov. 24

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the Tim Horton’s at 1998 W. Main St., for a report of found property of suspected drugs located in the women’s restroom. The drugs were collected and secured.

WARRANT: An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on South Market near Smith Street. The driver, Forrest Parrott, 24, of New Carlisle, had a felony warrant and was in possession of a firearm. Parrott was arrested and the firearm was seized.

OVI: Brandon Heffelfinger, 24, of Troy, was cited for OVI and headlights following a traffic stop on South Market Street and Public Square.

OVI: Gayle Franklin, 61, of Trotwood, was cited for expired license, fictitious plates, OVI with a BAC of 0.139 following a traffic stop at Peters and Archer drive.

DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to McKaig/Race Park on a report of criminal damaging to the storybook walk.

Nov. 27

POSSESSION: Angela King, 41, of Houston, was cited for fifth-degree felony drug possession.