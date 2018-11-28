Festival voted Ohio’s Best

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival office staff has announced the festival has been voted Best Ohio Summer Festival and Best Ohio Food & Drink Festival in Ohio Magazine’s 2019 Best Of Ohio.

Voting for the magazines issue took place in October. The festival last won Best Ohio Food & Drink Festival in 2017.

Other local winners include Brukner Nature Center as Best In-State Long Weekend Destination, Adventures on the Great Miami as Best Canoeing/Kayaking and The Great Miami Recreational Trail for Best Bike Trail.

The purpose of the Troy Strawberry Festival has always been to support the fundraising activities of the not-for-profit organizations serving Miami County. Th historic downtown Troy and the levee of the Great Miami River saw more than 178,000 people in the two-day period from all over Ohio and the surrounding states.

Festival manager, Kailey Pour said “we are just so excited to receive this award. It’s one thing to receive one Best Of but two is amazing. After Troy was just voted as one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns we are just glad we can add to that.”

Plans are under way for the 2019 festival, which will take place on June 1-2 with this year’s theme “A Berry WACO Weekend.”