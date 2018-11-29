Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• HOT DOG BAR: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and enjoy a hot dog bar for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m. After supper stay and play Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be the Liars Club.

• DEADLINE: The deadline is midnight today for registration for the PERI Miami County Chapter meeting, set for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter the church parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. Call Beth at 335-2771. Program will feature Brukner Nature Center personnel with updates on upcoming programs and volunteer opportunities. Meeting is open to any Ohio public employee, retired or employed.

• MEETING: A Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy Sidney Road, (main floor conference room), and open to the public.

Friday

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, veggie and salad for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FREE BAND CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band, under the direction of Gail Ahmed, will perform in the fellowship hall of Zion Lutheran Church, 13 W. Walnut, in Tipp City. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and will include the presentation of awards to winners of the annual short story contest sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council. The concert will include a blend of sacred selections and holiday favorites. For more information, call 335-1178.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CHRISTMAS DINNER: Today is the deadline for reservations for the Miami East Local Schools’ 31st annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Miami East High School cafeteria. Park in the back of the building and enter through the back door. To be eligible to attend, you must be 60 years of age or older and live in the Miami East School District. For reservations, call 335-7070, Ext. 3001, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza.

Saturday

• CRAFT SHOW: The Piqua Craft Show and Holiday Shopping Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fr. Angelo Caserta Center, 218 S. Downing St., Piqua, with music, food and more. Proceeds benefit Piqua Catholic School.

• LEGO CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: Bradford Public Library is inviting all Lego lovers and aficionados to help build its Lego Christmas Village and Santa Claus Town from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The project will be displayed throughout the library. This year, there’s a new fire station set. All Legos will be provided.

• OPEN HOUSE: Children’s Day is a loud and fun day with Santa, shows and arts and crafts at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center from 1-5 p.m. Free tickets are required for the puppet show and can be picked up at 9 a.m. today. The schedule includes 1 p.m. — Ballet Shreffler demonstration, 2 p.m. — MadCap Puppet Theatre, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz; 2:30 p.m. — Santa arrives; 3:30 p.m. — MadCap Puppet Theatre, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz; and 4:45 p.m. — Santa departs.

• BAZAAR: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host its third annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar, offering unique and traditional handmade art and fine crafts. This year, the bazaar, which benefits the Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 8 W. Main St.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a Christmas dinner at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW: Don’t miss Brukner Nature Center’s annual Winter Arts & Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come discover hundreds of one-of-a-kind handmade items created by talented local artisans. Bring the whole family and explore the wildlife exhibits, take a hike through the woodlands and birdwatch in the third-story treetop Vista then relax with a bird-friendly cup of coffee and homemade piece of pie. Embrace the season of giving and support our mission by purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win a treasure donated by the artisans. Drawings will take place several times throughout the day and you do not need to be present to win. All proceeds from this event benefit BNC wildlife programs. Free and open to the public.

• EVENING OF LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District’s Evening of Lights at Charleston Falls Preserve will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Participants can enjoy the natural beauty of the Preserve at night with a luminary trail leading to the 37’ waterfall illuminated to enhance its natural beauty. Continue on the trail to meet Santa and his helpers. End the evening with complementary hot chocolate and cookies. In the spirit of giving, please bring a canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. Due to program popularity and limited parking this program requires proof of registration for admittance. Registration is limited. A non-refundable registration fee of $5 per vehicle for Miami County residents and $15 per vehicle for non-Miami County residence is due at the time of registration (covers everyone in your vehicle). Register online at MiamiCountyParks.com before Nov. 29 to receive a confirmation ticket (ticket must be presented to enter). No ticket sales at event.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join participants at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy for the monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu will include pork roast, roasted potatoes, a vegetable, applesauce, pie and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• COOKIE SHOP: Homemade holiday cookies and candy will be sold by the pound at the Christmas Cookie Shoppe from 9 a.m. to noon at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy, sponsored by the Troy United Methodist Women. Proceeds will be given to local charities. For more information, call 335-2826.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: A prayer breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship at Lincoln Community Center.

Sunday

• CONCERT: The Piqua Civic Band will celebrate the holiday season with a concert titled “Home for the Holidays” at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua. The band and its director, Brett Poling, welcome Dr. David Sievers from The University of Dayton as their guest vocalist for the afternoon. Admission is free.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy breakfast, cooked to order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. Serving is $7, and children 10 and under eat for $3.

• FREE BAND CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band, under the direction of Gail Ahmed, will give a free community concert at 7 p.m. at First United Church of Troy, 120 S. Market St. Handicapped access to the church is at the West Canal Street entrance. The concert will include a blend of sacred selections and holiday favorites. For more information, call 335-1178.

• DECOR UNVEILING: Music and refreshments will be available throughout the day from 1-5 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center as the community attends the annual holiday open house to peruse the holiday decor throughout the house. More than 20 decorators will re-imagine the beautiful three-story Romanesque mansion as a holiday wonderland. Each room in the house will be adorned using the theme “Christmas Collections.” A musical line-up will complete the day. The holiday exhibit, featuring Christmas collections, will then continue through Jan. 6.

• HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER: StoryPoint Troy will offer a holiday fundraiser, which will include both a silent auction and an open house, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. The event will host local, direct selling vendors that will provide a variety of items that would be perfect holiday presents. The silent auction will include 20 decorated trees and wreaths provided by local businesses in the Miami Valley. Proceeds will benefit the Troy High School Baseball Team as well as a Toys for Tots family in need. To make a reservation or for more information, call (937) 440-3600.

• OPEN HOUSE: Lincoln Community Center will offer is annual open house and silent auction from 3-5 p.m. at the center, 110 Ash St. Troy. This event is open to the community. Staff will offer tours of facility during silent auction while enjoying fellowship and refreshments. Make a reservation at 335-2715, and walk-ins are welcome.

• BLUEGRASS: A bluegrass jam will be offered beginning at 2 p.m. at the AMVETS Post 88, 3449 LeFevre Road, Troy. Food will be available.

Monday

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots from newborn to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FILM SERIES: Get in the holiday spirit each Monday afternoon in December at 3:30 p.m. for a Holiday Classic Double Feature Theatre at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library, Pleasant Hil. The first in the series will be “Shrek the Halls,” 21 minutes and rated TVPG as well as “Kung Fu Panda Holiday,” 21 minutes and rated TVPG. Additional double features are planned for Dec. 10 and 17. A snack is provided and the event is for all ages.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• ORDER FROM MENU: Order from the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Prices are reasonable and serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• EXPLORATION HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer its Home school Nature Quest program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids K-3 and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages home school families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per for out of County residents. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TEEN BOOKS: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join staff for a monthly Teen Book Club at 3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will choose their first book, discuss plans and eat snacks. No registration is necessary. Call the at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Upper Valley Medical Center Gift Shop will host a holiday open house in the hospital lobby from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Features will include 20 percent off all Christmas merchandise, buy one/get one 30 percent off clothing items, complimentary gift with minimum $20 purchase (while supplies last), and door prize drawings. Light refreshments will be served. Proceeds from this sale will benefit the UVMC Volunteer Auxiliary, which supports the hospital with a volunteer force, annual scholarships, and funding for special projects and equipment. For more information, call UVMC Volunteer Services at (937) 440-4995.

Wednesday

• DESIGN WORKSHOP: The J.R. Clarke Public Library has scheduled Joanie’s Floral Designs for a workshop on winter and Christmas home decorating at 6 p.m. All participants will create two different decorative items during this session. Live greenery will be used. Call 473-2226 to reserve your space for this workshop, which for instruction and all materials is $25, payable to Joanie’s Floral. A minimum deposit of $10 must be made at sign-up to confirm your spot. This workshop will take place in the library’s downstairs Community Room. Refreshments will be served.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker, Lisa Maxson, Rolling Hills 4H camp counselor. Maxson will be speaking about area 4H camps. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• HOLIDAY SOCIAL: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, will offer “It’s a Wrap,” a holiday social from 4-6 p.m. Stop by, sample some of chef’s holiday goodies and specialty cocktails, and take home your complimentary bag full of all your gift-wrapping needs! RSVP by Dec. 1 at 440-3600.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber St., Tipp City, for this month’s dine to donate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hickory River will donate 20 percent of all sales when guests present a flier, show the flier from their smart phone, or mention Brukner Nature Center at check-out. Fliers are available at www.bruknernaturecenter.com and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in, carry-out or drive through.

• HEALTHY LIVING: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for a presentation on healthy living from the Alzheimer’s Association. For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep brain and body healthy as you age. Come to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will host Josh Smith, ODOT manager/winter preparation, at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Dec. 6

• A DAY IN THE LIFE: Curious about senior living and what it’s like? Take a trip to StoryPoint from noon to 5 p.m. that will include a welcome reception, community tour and questions, culinary showcase, social games, crafts with kids, a painting class, cocktails and more. RSVP at 440-3600.

• PIQUA MEMORIAL LUNCHEON: All former employees of old Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s, located at 137 S. High St. in Covington. No reservations are needed, as participants will order from the menu. If there are questions, contact Nancy at (937) 473-3337 or Judy at (937) 214-2036.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Piqua High School Show Choir will host its 10th annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. at the Piqua High School commons/cafeteria. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. to preview the auction items, including over 50 assorted gift cards and 60 gift baskets, plus a raffle for an HD-TV and a $100 “cash tree.” Initial cost is $2 per paddle, and the per-item auction price ranges from 25 cents to $1, based on the value of the item. There will be an all-in paddle for purchase as well. Concessions will be available and the show choir will perform a brief intermission spot at 8 p.m.

• OPEN HOUSE: A holiday open house, hosted by the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Piqua, United Way or Miami County, Piqua Arts Council and Grow Piqua Now, will be from 5-7 p.m. at The Fort Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., Fourth Floor, Piqua. Make a reservation at piquaareachamber.com.

• MARZETTI: Johnny Marzetti, garlic bread and a salad will be offered for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Dec. 7

• CHICKEN FRY: A chicken fry dinner will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. The dinner will include French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 7-9 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and or chicken tenders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This $8 meal comes with French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Dec. 8

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Children’s Services Board will meet at 9 a.m. at the children’s services offices, 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy.

• WINTER PARTY FOR THE WILDLIFE: Join Brukner Nature Center for their annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. BNC’s 50-plus wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people, so come celebrate the season with wildlife friends! From 2-3 p.m., enjoy refreshments and games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with wildlife ambassadors. From 3-4 p.m., enjoy a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. Admission is a gift from BNC’s wish list for the ambassadors! Check out the wish list at bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building and return the tag with your designated gift.

• COMMUNITY CONCERT: Piqua Arts Council will host a free community concert celebrating the sounds of the holiday season at 3 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 High St. in downtown Piqua, after the Downtown Holiday Parade. There will be performances by several artists including Mystic Winds, a woodwind trio; Quintessential Winds, a wind quintet; and guitarist John Simon. A reception will be held afterward with cookies and punch.

• PARTY FOR WILDLIFE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for the annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. The 50-plus wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people, so join others as they celebrate the season with our wildlife friends! From 2-3 p.m., enjoy refreshments and games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with the wildlife ambassadors. From 3-4 p.m., enjoy a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. Admission to the event is a gift from the wish list just for the ambassadors, which is available at www.bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building and return the tag with your designated gift.

• WOMEN’S CONNECTION: Reservations are due today for the December meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection meeting from noon to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Troy Country Club. “Encouraging Cards” is the theme, and the speaker will be Lynne Jordan of Valparaiso, Ind. The luncheon is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Pat at 552-9827. For a complimentary nursery, call Diana at 667-2376.

• DADDY AND ME: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Daddy and Me” program from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Children ages 3 to 12 years and dad, grandpa or other adult are invited to join a park district naturalist to make cards and gifts for someone special. Bring your enthusiasm and sense of fun for this annual tradition. Supplies are provided as wells as hot chocolate and cookies. Please register for this event so enough materials can be purchased. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will host a holiday season community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• GINGERBREAD HOUSE: Come make a gingerbread house dring the Fourth annual Gingerbread House event at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will have all of the supplies so that participants can drop in anytime. This family fun event is for all ages. No registration is required. To register, call 676-2731 or visit tmcpl.org.

• COMMUNITY PARTY: The Milton-Union Public Library will be sugar-coated and extra fun from 2-4:30 p.m. Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause, enjoy music by Eric Loy, and enjoy holiday treats in the candy-themed wonderland. No registration is necessary, and the entire family is invited. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

Dec. 9

• SOULFUL SOUNDS: The Dianne Coble Ensemble, a large vocal ensemble, will fill the Hayner Ballroom with the “Soulful Sounds of Christmas,” at 2 p.m. Since 2012, they have been sharing their message under the direction of Troy High School alumna Dianne (Hughes) Coble. This 12-plus member choir will be singing their holiday favorites with characteristic soulful rhythm and enthusiasm. Expect to hear your favorite hymns and carols. The event is free and open to the public.

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for just $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Breakfast is offered from 8-11 a.m.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/11/web1_Vallieu-Melody-22.jpg