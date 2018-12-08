Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CHICKEN FRY: A chicken fry dinner will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls. The dinner will include French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 7-9 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and or chicken tenders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This $8 meal comes with French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer smoked pork chops.

Saturday

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Children’s Services Board will meet at 9 a.m. at the children’s services offices, 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy.

• WINTER PARTY FOR THE WILDLIFE: Join Brukner Nature Center for their annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. BNC’s 50-plus wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people, so come celebrate the season with wildlife friends. From 2-3 p.m., enjoy refreshments and games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with wildlife ambassadors. From 3-4 p.m., enjoy a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. Admission is a gift from BNC’s wish list for the ambassadors! Check out the wish list at bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building and return the tag with your designated gift.

• COMMUNITY CONCERT: Piqua Arts Council will host a free community concert celebrating the sounds of the holiday season at 3 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 High St. in downtown Piqua, after the Downtown Holiday Parade. There will be performances by several artists including Mystic Winds, a woodwind trio; Quintessential Winds, a wind quintet; and guitarist John Simon. A reception will be held afterward with cookies and punch.

• PARTY FOR WILDLIFE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers for the annual Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2-4 p.m. The 50-plus wildlife ambassadors worked hard this year to educate thousands of people, so join others as they celebrate the season with our wildlife friends! From 2-3 p.m., enjoy refreshments and games, make a treat for your wild friends and visit with the wildlife ambassadors. From 3-4 p.m., enjoy a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. Admission to the event is a gift from the wish list just for the ambassadors, which is available at www.bruknernaturecenter.com or take a tag from the “Wishes for Wildlife” tree located in the main entrance of the Interpretive Building and return the tag with your designated gift.

• WOMEN’S CONNECTION: Reservations are due today for the December meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection meeting from noon to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Troy Country Club. “Encouraging Cards” is the theme, and the speaker will be Lynne Jordan of Valparaiso, Ind. The luncheon is $17 inclusive and reservations can be made by calling Pat at 552-9827. For a complimentary nursery, call Diana at 667-2376.

• DADDY AND ME: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Daddy and Me” program from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Children ages 3 to 12 years and dad, grandpa or other adult are invited to join a park district naturalist to make cards and gifts for someone special. Bring your enthusiasm and sense of fun for this annual tradition. Supplies are provided as wells as hot chocolate and cookies. Please register for this event so enough materials can be purchased. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will host a holiday season community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• GINGERBREAD HOUSE: Come make a gingerbread house dring the Fourth annual Gingerbread House event at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will have all of the supplies so that participants can drop in anytime. This family fun event is for all ages. No registration is required. To register, call 676-2731 or visit tmcpl.org.

• COMMUNITY PARTY: The Milton-Union Public Library will be sugar-coated and extra fun from 2-4:30 p.m. Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause, enjoy music by Eric Loy, and enjoy holiday treats in the candy-themed wonderland. No registration is necessary, and the entire family is invited. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• CHRISTMAS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an adult Christmas party with the band Hidden Asset.

Sunday

• SOULFUL SOUNDS: The Dianne Coble Ensemble, a large vocal ensemble, will fill the Hayner Ballroom with the “Soulful Sounds of Christmas,” at 2 p.m. Since 2012, they have been sharing their message under the direction of Troy High School alumna Dianne (Hughes) Coble. This 12-plus member choir will be singing their holiday favorites with characteristic soulful rhythm and enthusiasm. Expect to hear your favorite hymns and carols. The event is free and open to the public.

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for just $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Breakfast is offered from 8-11 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

Monday

• RETIRED TEACHERS: The Miami County Retired Teachers will meet at 11:45 a.m. at the Troy Church of the Nazarene, Corner of State Route 55 and Barnhart Roads. For luncheon reservations, call Connie Keim 335-3683. The December program will be feature Troy City School Superintendent Chris Piper, and entertainment by the Troy Choir. Miami County Retired Teachers Association keeps retired teachers informed about issues at the state and local levels and well as providing community service. For more information about MCRTA, contact David Pinkerton at 335-4501.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: Enjoy your choice of a potato bar or a salad bar with all the toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The price is S6 for both, or $3.50 for one. Enjoy beginning at 6 p.m.

• BRIDGE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Bridge lessons at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Tuesday

• CHRISTMAS DINNER: A Christmas dinner will be offered at noon at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• JAR CRAFT: Still scrambling for a perfect holiday gift — how about a jar full of chocolate chip cookies mix. Join others at 6:30 p.m. to make Cookies in a Jar at the Troy- Miami County Public Library. Create the ingredients for a tasty batch of cookies in a mason jar. All supplies will be provided. This craft program is for adults only. Registration required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BOARD MEETING: TDhe Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Room 404.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host the Troy High School “Troy Tones” show choir as they perform their Christmas program. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will have a member spotlight and work meeting with breakout sessions led by Joe Gehart at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TWEENS: Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan from 4-5 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Tweens ages 8-12 are invited to join the party. All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Call 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Troy First Presbyterian Church will host a holiday season community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HOLIDAY LUNCHEON: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold a holiday luncheon at noon at Buffalo Jacks, Covington. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings normally are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September at Upper Valley Medical Center. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The lunch will be paid for by individuals. Anyone planning to attend is asked to call Robin Medrano at 440-4706 to make a reservation by noon Dec. 11. For more information, contact Medrano.

• WINTER BIRD COUNT: Come join the Brukner Nature Center staff and Bird Club members for a morning hike from 9 a.m. to noon, as they conduct their annual survey of birds found at BNC. This data provides valuable information on population trends, enabling us to better manage this beautiful nature preserve. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Interpretive Building, divide into groups and head out onto the trails. Participants will meet back at the center for a hot lunch and to tally the results. Bring a dish to share for lunch — soup and coffee provided. Register by calling (937) 698-6493, in case we have to make changes due to inclement weather.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• COAL MINING IN APPALACHIA: Join StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a complimentary lunch and education seminar. Guest presenter Kathy Hayes from Sinclair Community College will discuss the history of coal mining in Appalachia, how it has changed, and how it affects the life of the people in Appalachia. RSVP by Dec. 7 at 440-3600.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum 3 and maximum 6. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LECTURE SERIES: Bill Albers returns to the WACO Lecture Series with a special Christmas themed lecture, “Christmas in Britain during World War II,” at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture covers the Christmas traditions of the British people before and during World War II. The life of the British, especially for the Londoners, was very difficult during the five years at war and it was very different from life in the US. In keeping with the Christmas spirit and “English traditions,” complimentary tea and “biscuits” will be served. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public, and are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. Donations to the WACO Air Museum are accepted. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• SLOPPY JOES: Pat’s sloppy joe’s with chips and a pickle for $4 will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Try your luck with Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will host a holiday season community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Tom Cochran. A board of trustees meeting will be held prior at 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 14

• CONCERT: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Milton, will present their annual “The Sounds of Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. This year’s concert will feature guest musicians, “Salem” vocal quartet and Tara Iddings, celllist. Rounding out the evening’s program are the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and the Shepherd’s Bells. This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. Call 698-6036 for more information.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE CONNECTIONS: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Home school Nature Connections program from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Children grades 1-4 (ages 5-9) will join naturalist Raptor Rachel in this exciting adventure all about tree faces. While traversing the trails, participants will learn about the faces on trees that are watching as we hike by. Activities will include understanding winter tree adaptations, creating a tree twig collection and identifying native tree species with twigs and bark alone. Please dress comfortably and for the weather. Parents are welcome to join their students on this adventure. If your child chooses to explore with us independently, the parent must fill out a waiver and must remain on site for the duration of the program. Please feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out of county residents. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SOUP-ER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Soup-er Walk program from 7-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $8.

• HAM AND CHEESE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer ham and cheese subs.

Dec. 15

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• PORK SHOPS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer smothered pork chops.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Harrisons in Tipp City at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Dec. 16

• FREE BAND CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band, under the direction of Gail Ahmed, will perform “Hometown Favorites,” at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Piqua Baptist Church, located at 1402 W. High St. on Piqua’s west side. Plenty of free parking and easy access is located on the north side of the church. The concert will include a blend of sacred selections and holiday favorites. For more information, call 335-1178.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Santa Clause Dogs” from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. If your dog is nice and plays well with others, bring them to the park to take part in the “Santa Clause Dogs” program. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs — please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7 adults, and $3 children 10 and under.

• BIRTHDAY PARTY: The family of Arlene Sparks is hosting an open house celebration in honor of her 90th birthday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy. If you cannot honor her in person, the family asks you send a card to 125 Stonewood Road, Troy, OH 45373. They ask that gifts be omitted.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. So come on out, enjoy the camaraderie in the third story window on wildlife and all levels of birders welcome. Binoculars ar available for use.

