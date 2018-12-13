Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• COAL MINING IN APPALACHIA: Join StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a complimentary lunch and education seminar. Guest presenter Kathy Hayes from Sinclair Community College will discuss the history of coal mining in Appalachia, how it has changed, and how it affects the life of the people in Appalachia. RSVP by Dec. 7 at 440-3600.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum 3 and maximum 6. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LECTURE SERIES: Bill Albers returns to the WACO Lecture Series with a special Christmas themed lecture, “Christmas in Britain during World War II,” at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture covers the Christmas traditions of the British people before and during World War II. The life of the British, especially for the Londoners, was very difficult during the five years at war and it was very different from life in the US. In keeping with the Christmas spirit and “English traditions,” complimentary tea and “biscuits” will be served. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public, and are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. Donations to the WACO Air Museum are accepted. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• SLOPPY JOES: Pat’s sloppy joe’s with chips and a pickle for $4 will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Try your luck with Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will host a holiday season community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a warm gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Tom Cochran. A board of trustees meeting will be held prior at 10:30 a.m.

Friday

• CONCERT: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Milton, will present their annual “The Sounds of Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. This year’s concert will feature guest musicians, “Salem” vocal quartet and Tara Iddings, celllist. Rounding out the evening’s program are the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and the Shepherd’s Bells. This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. Call 698-6036 for more information.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE CONNECTIONS: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Home school Nature Connections program from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 east of Troy. Children grades 1-4 (ages 5-9) will join naturalist Raptor Rachel in this exciting adventure all about tree faces. While traversing the trails, participants will learn about the faces on trees that are watching as we hike by. Activities will include understanding winter tree adaptations, creating a tree twig collection and identifying native tree species with twigs and bark alone. Please dress comfortably and for the weather. Parents are welcome to join their students on this adventure. If your child chooses to explore with us independently, the parent must fill out a waiver and must remain on site for the duration of the program. Please feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out of county residents. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SOUP-ER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Soup-er Walk program from 7-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $8.

• HAM AND CHEESE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer ham and cheese subs.

Saturday

• CHRISTMAS EVENT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library will offer its Santa Christmas event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can come anytime between these hours and have an opportunity to talk with Santa and receive a bag of treats, be served cookies and milk by the J.R. Clarke Library staff, have a “Christmas Story,” read to them by Cherie, the director and decorate an ornament to place on the Little Library Tree. Also, items on the bargain stocking stuffer table will all be 50 percent off. Parents can take as many pictures as they wish. For more information, call (937) 473-2226.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• PORK SHOPS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer smothered pork chops.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Harrisons in Tipp City at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Sunday

• FREE BAND CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band, under the direction of Gail Ahmed, will perform “Hometown Favorites,” at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Piqua Baptist Church, located at 1402 W. High St. on Piqua’s west side. Plenty of free parking and easy access is located on the north side of the church. The concert will include a blend of sacred selections and holiday favorites. For more information, call 335-1178.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its dog social “Santa Clause Dogs” from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. If your dog is nice and plays well with others, bring them to the park to take part in the “Santa Clause Dogs” program. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs — please clean up after your pet. Meet at the park entrance. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7 adults, and $3 children 10 and under.

• BIRTHDAY PARTY: The family of Arlene Sparks is hosting an open house celebration in honor of her 90th birthday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy. If you cannot honor her in person, the family asks you send a card to 125 Stonewood Road, Troy, OH 45373. They ask that gifts be omitted.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. So come on out, enjoy the camaraderie in the third story window on wildlife and all levels of birders welcome. Binoculars ar available for use.

Monday

• BOARD MEETING: The board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held at 5:30 p.m. instead of 5:15 p.m. Also, there will be an Business Advisory Council meeting beginning at 4 p.m. prior to the board meeting.

• BRIDGE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Bridge lessons at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Seniors Center, 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles will help boost the blood supply during the critical holiday period by hosting a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Tuesday

• HOLIDAY STORY HOUR: Candice Skinner will be presenting a special holiday story hour for preschoolers on from 11 a.m. to noon. featuring activities and stories to help get youngsters in the holiday spirit. Registration is required b calling 448-2612.

• EUCHRE TOURNEY: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be available from 9-10 a.m.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Dec. 19

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will participate in a Christmas activity to benefit an organization in our community. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will have have “A Christmas Story” and gift exchange at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old homeschooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month (September-May). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and awesome lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these programs is only $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for December is “Nature Games.”

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity from 2-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. The event is free and open to the public. A special musical performance will be presented each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/12/web1_Vallieu-Melody-9.jpg