Community calendar

Today

• BOARD MEETING: The board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held at 5:30 p.m. instead of 5:15 p.m. Also, there will be an Business Advisory Council meeting beginning at 4 p.m. prior to the board meeting.

• BRIDGE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Bridge lessons at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Seniors Center, 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles will help boost the blood supply during the critical holiday period by hosting a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

Tuesday

• HOLIDAY STORY HOUR: Candice Skinner will be presenting a special holiday story hour for preschoolers on from 11 a.m. to noon. featuring activities and stories to help get youngsters in the holiday spirit. Registration is required b calling 448-2612.

• EUCHRE TOURNEY: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be available from 9-10 a.m.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit the Needy Basket Organization of Tipp City will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold its next board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Civic agendas

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will participate in a Christmas activity to benefit an organization in our community. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kiwanis will have have “A Christmas Story” and gift exchange at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations required by noon on the Monday prior to the meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at (937) 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old homeschooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month (September-May). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and awesome lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these programs is only $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for December is “Nature Games.”

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity from 2-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. The event is free and open to the public. A special musical performance will be presented each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

• SLIDERS: Sliders with toppings and chips for $2 will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at K’s Hamburgers, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• HOLIDAY CONCERT: This year’s Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday concert will prove to be a warm and uplifting refuge from the hustle and bustle of your busy holiday preparations as the Oakwood Brass perform at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Spittin’ Image.

• WINTER SOLSTICE EVENT: The theme of this season’s Brukner Nature Center event is “Wildlife & Wild Places,” featuring BNC’s photo contest exhibit and a presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife Staff. Come meet photo contest participants and enjoy their amazing photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of scrumptious homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a lecture presented by ODNR Division of Wildlife biologist, Rob Ligas. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All participants in BNC’s photo contest are admitted free of charge. All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. This exhibit will feature the work of both adult and youth participants and is open to the public during business hours through March 17.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will help boost the blood supply during the critical holiday period by hosting a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity from 2-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. The event is free and open to the public. A special musical performance will be presented each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

• WEDDING SOUP: Wedding soup, dinner rolls and salad is being offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay to play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agenda

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• NIGHT TREE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Night Tree program from 6-8 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Participants will gather in the barn and help to make ornaments. Afterwards, head outside to decorate the tree for the woodland animals. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A luncheon also will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CONEY DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer coney dogs.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda in Tipp City will help boost the blood supply during the critical holiday period by hosting a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. CBC is celebrating the season by offering a gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity from 2-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. The event is free and open to the public. A special musical performance will be presented each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

• BAKED SPAGHETTI: Baked spaghetti, garlic bread and salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will begin at 6 p.m. for $8. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Dec. 22

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an open kitchen.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity from 2-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. The event is free and open to the public. A special musical performance will be presented each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

Dec. 23

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity from 2-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. The event is free and open to the public. A final choir performance featuring community members and live nativity will be presented at 6:30 p.m. this night. Light refreshments will be provided.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast cooked-to-order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. and cost $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Dec. 26

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Centers needs donors during the critical holiday period and the West Milton Lions Club is helping by hosting a Christmas week blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. CBC has a gift of colorful holiday socks for everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Dec. 27

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Dec. 28

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PIZZA NIGHT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a pizza night.

Dec. 29

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an open kitchen.

Dec. 31

• PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party will begin at 8 p.m. at the Tipp City Seniors Center, 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

