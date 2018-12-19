Armstrong named top instructor

ADAMSTOWN, Md. — Andy Armstrong, daughter of Dr. Mark and Cameron Armstrong of Troy, was recognized as the Maryland Horse Trials 2018 IRP (Instructor Recognition Program) Top Instructor.

Horse trials, also known as three-day eventing or simply “eventing,” is an equestrian discipline similar to a triathlon, where a single horse and rider team competes in three phases against other horse and rider teams, across the three equine disciplines of dressage, cross-country jumping, and show jumping.

The Maryland Horse Trials hosts two United States Eventing Association July weekends including the CIC 1* 2*, as well as Fall USEA Recognized Horse Trial, and many other schooling events and clinics.

In 2018, Loch Moy Farm brought back the Instructor Recognition Program to recognize the instructor/coaches who help riders achieve their top form. Points are calculated and awarded by the place that each student of a given instructor/coach achieves in their events. Points were combined for the three 2018 MDHT USEA recognized events, and the six 2018 MDHT Starter Trials. At the conclusion of the Maryland Horse Trial season, results were tallied in order to present the award to the instructors/coaches.

MDHT’s term “instructor/coach” refers to the one professional individual who is present and assisting a student competing at a MDHT recognized or unrecognized event. Points can only be accrued for amateur riders. Instructor/ coaches may not accumulate points from their own rides.

The instructor/coaches must show positive leadership, good sportsmanship and demonstrate a supportive attitude towards all competitors, volunteers, judges, officials and show management/staff.

Armstrong is an USEA-Certified instructor with a bachelor of science degree in Equine Teaching and Training from Lake Erie College.

Armstrong, who now resides in Leesburg, Va., where she teaches and coaches kids and adults of all ages and skill levels. Running her business, All That Glitters Eventing, LLC, out of Bascule Farm in Poolesville, Md., Armstrong trains and competes client horses, as well as buying, training horses up the levels, and selling them.

She has worked with Michael Matz (Equestrian Multi-Olympian silver medalist and Kentucky Derby champion trainer), Danny Warrington, and Jeff Taylor, as well as training under multiple other Olympic and four international rider and trainers, such as Lillian Heard, Stephen Bradley, Phyllis Dawson, and Tim Bourke.

Anderson is actively competing her Irish Sport Horse, Four-Fields Marcella, at training level with an eye on the Fédération Equestre Internationale, also known as international levels.

For more information about Armstrong, visit armstrongequestrian@gmail.com.