Community calendar

Today

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at K’s Hamburgers, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• HOLIDAY CONCERT: This year’s Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s holiday concert will prove to be a warm and uplifting refuge from the hustle and bustle of your busy holiday preparations as the Oakwood Brass perform at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Spittin’ Image.

• WINTER SOLSTICE EVENT: The theme of this season’s Brukner Nature Center event is “Wildlife & Wild Places,” featuring BNC’s photo contest exhibit and a presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife Staff. Come meet photo contest participants and enjoy their amazing photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of scrumptious homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a lecture presented by ODNR Division of Wildlife biologist, Rob Ligas. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All participants in BNC’s photo contest are admitted free of charge. All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. This exhibit will feature the work of both adult and youth participants and is open to the public during business hours through March 17.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will help boost the blood supply during the critical holiday period by hosting a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Community Blood Center is celebrating the season by offering a gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity from 2-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. The event is free and open to the public. A special musical performance will be presented each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

• WEDDING SOUP: Wedding soup, dinner rolls and salad is being offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay to play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• NIGHT TREE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Night Tree program from 6-8 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Participants will gather in the barn and help to make ornaments. Afterwards, head outside to decorate the tree for the woodland animals. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A luncheon also will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CONEY DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer coney dogs.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda in Tipp City will help boost the blood supply during the critical holiday period by hosting a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. CBC is celebrating the season by offering a gift of colorful holiday socks to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity from 2-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. The event is free and open to the public. A special musical performance will be presented each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

• BAKED SPAGHETTI: Baked spaghetti, garlic bread and salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will begin at 6 p.m. for $8. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an open kitchen.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity from 2-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. The event is free and open to the public. A special musical performance will be presented each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

Sunday

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Piqua Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a live nativity from 2-8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. The event is free and open to the public. A final choir performance featuring community members and live nativity will be presented at 6:30 p.m. this night. Light refreshments will be provided.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast cooked-to-order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m. and cost $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Dec. 26

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Centers needs donors during the critical holiday period and the West Milton Lions Club is helping by hosting a Christmas week blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. CBC has a gift of colorful holiday socks for everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Dec. 27

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Dec. 28

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PIZZA NIGHT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a pizza night.

Dec. 29

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an open kitchen.

Dec. 31

• PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party will begin at 8 p.m. at the Tipp City Seniors Center, 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Jan. 2

• VETERANS COFFEE: Jerry Mullins will present “The Drill Sergeant Experience: Fear, Hatred, Respect,” during the monthly veterans coffee at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Mullins was raised in Troy, graduated from Troy High School in 1979, and served in the Navy and Army from 1979-1993. He is currently employed as street foreman for the city of Troy. In addition, the ’67 Quilters will present homemade quilts to veterans and executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. The blood drive includes the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist to schedule an appointment at (937) 461-3220.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Jan. 3

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Jan. 4

• FRIDAY MOVIE: Friday night movies at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center are free classic movies with free popcorn and drinks. Join others at 7:30 p.m. for “Uncle Buck,” the 1989 comedy about a bachelor who babysits his brother’s children with John Candy, Macaulay Culkin, Jean Louise Kelly.

Jan. 5

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• SHARE A MEAL: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be serving roast beef sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, orange gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

Jan. 9

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 401 W. U.S. 36, Piqua. Joe Gebhart of the OSHP will speak. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org

Jan. 11

• DULCIMER CONCERT: A mountain dulcimer concert with Dave Haas will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Haas is coming to us from Charleston, W.Va., to host the 2018 Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton workshop and concert weekend. He has four dulcimer CDs and seven dulcimer instruction CD/workbooks to his credit. The workshop will be held at West Charleston Church in Tipp City on Saturday, Jan. 12. Learn more about workshop registration at www.troyhayner.org/music. The concert is free.

Jan. 14

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

Jan. 16

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will volunteer at the Bethany Center. There will be no club meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

