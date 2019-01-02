Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 29

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 5400 block of Troy Frederick Road after the reporting party called 911 and reported that his daughter had overdosed on drugs in her room. The reporting party stated he found the female unresponsive in her room with a syringe sticking in her arm.

The reporting party said that he pulled the syringe out of woman’s arm and called 911. He then showed the deputy where he placed the syringe and caps to the syringe. One of the syringe caps did have a red colored liquid in it that was suspected to be heroin and blood mixed together.

After several doses of Narcan was administered to the female by EMS, she woke up and began to talk. She then agreed to be taken to the hospital by the squad. After looking around the involved room with the help and permission of the reporting party, other items of suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were found. These items and the ones found previously were confiscated by the deputy and placed in an evidence locker. This evidence will be sent to the Crime Lab for identification and verification. This case is pending further investigation.

THEFT: A theft was reported at the Pleasant Hill Sunoco station.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of criminal damage was filed in the 200 block of Elm Street, Bradford.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complainant in the 3700 block of Burton Road, Lostcreek

Township. The complainant advised a female subject living with her had taken many items from the residence. The items included many articles of clothing, television set, records and collectibles. This case is pending further investigation.

DISORDERLY: A deputy charged Kacey Scarioni, 26, of Gettysburg, with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business during an incident in Bradford.

Dec. 30

OVI: A deputy was traveling northbound in the 6600 block of S. County Rd 25A, Monroe Township when the deputy initiated a traffic stop on a dark blue Mazda for following too close. Pursuant to the traffic stop, the driverm Matthew Schilling, 24, of Cincinnati, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was cited and given a court date to appear.

OVI: A deputy responded to the 400 block of Spitler Avenue, Bradford, on a report of an accident with no injuries. After investigation the driver Nicholas Younker was arrested for OVI and Failure to Control. A female who had arrived on scene was arrested for Disorderly Conduct While Intoxicated and Obstructing Official Business

OVI: A deputy was traveling West on Peterson Road near County 25A. I viewed a dark colored Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck headed East on Peterson from County Road 25A. The truck pulled off into the gravel space near the Farrington Reserve. The deputy viewed the vehicle turn off all exterior lights and put the truck into park. The deputy activated my overhead lights and spotlight, at which time the deputy viewed a male get out of the driver’s seat and into the passenger seat. The male then removed the keys, and was viewed throwing them into the back seat. The male was later arrested and charged for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The male was released from the Miami County Jail to a valid and sober driver.

Dec. 31

POSSESSION: A deputy responded to 8283 N. Montgomery County Line Road, Union Twp. in regards to an accident with possible injuries. Subsequently, the driver was cited for failure to control and the passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 1

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 600 block of E. Church Street, Bradford, in reference to an assist citizen. The reporting party sated someone drove in her yard and took firewood. She did not want an investigation done however she wanted the incident documented in case there is any future damage done to the property. It appears someone drov3e into her yard and back to a fire pit where there was wood located and left ruts in the wet yard.

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to a reckless operation complaint. The suspect vehicle was located and a traffic stop was initiated at N. Washington and Farrington roads. At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OVI.

OVI: A deputy charged Jose Tolen, 29, of Piqua, with open container, driving in marked lanes, no driver’s license and OVI in the area of Washington and Parkwood Drive.