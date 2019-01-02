Piqua man indicted for alleged assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A grand jury has indicted a Piqua man accused of assaulting his two-week-old baby.

Brent W. Hennon II, 20, was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree felonious assault and felony child endangering after being accused of assaulting his son to the point of the child needing medical care. He will be arraigned on the charge on Jan. 7, in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

In previous court proceedings, Miami County Municipal Court Judge Sam Huffman increased Hennon’s original $50,000 cash or surety bond to a $500,000 cash-only bond. Hennon is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail.

Hennon was originally charged in connection with an incident in which Piqua Fire Department medics were called to a residence on the 200 block of Fourth Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22, on the report of an infant possibly not breathing. Paramedics were able to revive the baby, and police were contacted due to the nature of the incident.

According to previous reports from the Piqua Police Department, the infant sustained numerous injuries, some of which were life-threatening. The infant was hospitalized after the incident.

Hennon https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/01/web1_MUGSHOTS_34669578.jpg Hennon

Hennon accused of injuring newborn