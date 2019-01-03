Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SHRIMP SCAMPI: Enjoy shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. Additional scheduled dates are Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, and May 2. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Friday

• FRIDAY MOVIE: Friday night movies at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center are free classic movies with free popcorn and drinks. Join others at 7:30 p.m. for “Uncle Buck,” the 1989 comedy about a bachelor who babysits his brother’s children with John Candy, Macaulay Culkin, Jean Louise Kelly.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinners are $8 and begin at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a pepper pork chop sandwich at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• SHARE A MEAL: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be serving roast beef sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, orange gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone wishing to participate and are in need of a warm nourishing meal. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• STEAK AND CHICKEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a steak and chickrn fry at 6 p.m.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Community Men’s Prayer Breakfast will meet at 7:30 a.m. at Lincoln Community Center for a continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship.

• NATURE SKETCHING: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Sketching Nature program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong and enjoy guided nature sketching inside the warmth of the cabin with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee by the fire. Experiment with different art mediums as we do a series of short sketches. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Preregistration required. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sunday

• FUNDRAISER: A fundraiser to help the family of Megan Holley, who recently passed from metastatic Malignant Melanoma, will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the 36 Skate Club. Admission is $5 and all of the funds will be donated to the family. Skates will be $2. A corn hole tournament also will be offered for 20 per team, as well as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Organizers are accepting monetary donations and silent auction items. Call Jaimie Kiefer at (937) 623-1293 for more information.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, open to the public, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

• BAND TO PERFORM: Laurel Mountain will perform beginning at 2 p.m. at the AMVETS Post 88, 3449 LeFevre Road, Troy.

Monday

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer shredded chicken sandwiches at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CLASSIC MOVIE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie at 12:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday in January to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The star of the month is Doris Day. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. The series will begin with “Pillow Talk” (1959). This film is not rated and is 102 minutes long.

• EXERCISE: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 9 a.m. in January to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water will be provided. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Tuesday

• ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: The Milton-Union Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will meet for an organizational meet at 6 p.m. in the board conference room.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post invites their members, family and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for an eight-week story time session at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning today at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Sessions in January will be sponsored by and feature Ms. Andi from Ready Step Dance. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 401 W. U.S. 36, Piqua. Joe Gebhart of the OSHP will speak. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Come for sliders toppings and chips for $3 at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• SOUP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a potato soup at 6 p.m.

Jan. 10

• QUARTERLY MEETING: The quarterly meeting of the LEPC will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum 3 and maximum 6. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 11

• DULCIMER CONCERT: A mountain dulcimer concert with Dave Haas will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Haas is coming to us from Charleston, W.Va., to host the 2018 Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton workshop and concert weekend. He has four dulcimer CDs and seven dulcimer instruction CD/workbooks to his credit. The workshop will be held at West Charleston Church in Tipp City on Saturday, Jan. 12. Learn more about workshop registration at www.troyhayner.org/music. The concert is free.

• TENDERLOIN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a breaded pork tenderloin at 6 p.m.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist Daisy Dani for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 12

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer barbecue ribs at 6 p.m.

• WOMEN’S CONNCECTION: Reservations are due today for the meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Troy Country Club. The theme for the luncheon is “Life’s Investments.” The speaker is Sue Smedley from Springfield, with “The best investment can become a wonderful life.” The feature is Joe Thoma from Piqua. The singer is Keith Jones from Troy. Lunch is $17 inclusive and can be made by calling Nancy at 339-7859 or Joan at 335-3001. A complimentary nursery is provided by calling Diana Hutsell at 667-2376 and is located at the Nazarene Church located on State Route 55.

Jan. 13

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

Jan. 14

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

Jan. 16

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will volunteer at the Bethany Center. There will be no club meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Troy Fish & Game will offer sloppy Joe sandwiches at 6 p.m.

Jan. 18

• BEEF STEW: The Troy Fish & Game will offer beef stew at 6 p.m.

Jan. 19

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry and trivia at 6 p.m.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park “Animals in Winter” program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 20

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Klondike Dog Olympics” where dogs and their owners spend a fun filled day in the snow. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 21

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Local Food Council will have its annual board meeting at 7 p.m. at The Rec.

Jan. 23

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will have a member spotlight and breakout session at noon at the Piqua Country Club. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BURGERS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer bacon burgers at 6 p.m.

Jan. 25

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $12.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist Daisy Dani for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 26

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• BEEF AND NOODLES: The Troy Fish & Game will offer beef and noodles at 6 p.m.

Jan. 27

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Tracks in the Snow” from 1-p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month learn about how to track animals and what to look for in the snow. The animals and track trail will be in place to help participants practice tracking. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 29

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Purebred Coffee, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

Jan. 30

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Piqua Country Club. Vicky Knisley-Henry will speak on Safe Communities. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BISCUITS AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer biscuits and gravy at 6 p.m.

