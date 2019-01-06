Pet of the Week

Meet Cleveland

Cleveland was picked up running loose and will be waiting to see if his owner will come and claim him. He is such a cute little goofball. He is so very sweet and loves to be around people. Come and meet this little guy and try not to fall in love. He will wiggle his way into your heart. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.