Community calendar

Today

• QUARTERLY MEETING: The quarterly meeting of the LEPC will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum 3 and maximum 6. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MODERN MINIMALISM: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for a presentation by minimalism and simplicity coach Rose Lounsbury, author of the bestselling “Less: Minimalism for Real.” This presentation explores how minimalism, the age-old philosophy that less is more, can improve our modern, busy lives. Program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SOUP BEANS: Enjoy soup beans, ham, fried potatoes and cornbread for $6 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be bingo. A board of trustees meeting will be held prior at 10 a.m.

Friday

• DULCIMER CONCERT: A mountain dulcimer concert with Dave Haas will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Haas is coming to us from Charleston, W.Va., to host the 2018 Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton workshop and concert weekend. He has four dulcimer CDs and seven dulcimer instruction CD/workbooks to his credit. The workshop will be held at West Charleston Church in Tipp City on Saturday, Jan. 12. Learn more about workshop registration at www.troyhayner.org/music. The concert is free.

• TENDERLOIN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a breaded pork tenderloin at 6 p.m.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist Daisy Dani for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HAM: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert are all available for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer barbecue ribs at 6 p.m.

• WOMEN’S CONNECTION: Reservations are due today for the meeting of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Troy Country Club. The theme for the luncheon is “Life’s Investments.” The speaker is Sue Smedley from Springfield, with “The best investment can become a wonderful life.” The feature is Joe Thoma from Piqua. The singer is Keith Jones from Troy. Lunch is $17 inclusive and can be made by calling Nancy at 339-7859 or Joan at 335-3001. A complimentary nursery is provided by calling Diana Hutsell at 667-2376 and is located at the Nazarene Church located on State Route 55.

• SEW CRAFTY: Join “That’s Sew Crafty” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1 p.m. for a guided craft, frosted glass candleholders. All adults are welcome and most supplies are provided. Children may attend with adults and help with scheduled craft or alternate activities such as coloring will be available. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Tipp City Frisch’s at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Sunday

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast cooked-to-order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• SALAD AND POTATOES: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will do the chopping for you as they fill the table with toppings for your salad or potato bar. Serving begins at 6 p.m. $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• GENEALOGY: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a genealogy class at 10 a.m. at the center, 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Maj Jong will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday

• COLORING CLUB: Join staff for Between the Lines, an adult coloring club, at 1 p.m. to relax and take a stress break for the afternoon. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. Additional sessions scheduled every two weeks through May 21. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit The American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Fund will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to help veterans.

• INFO MEETING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library will be holding an information meeting for the Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library event seeking volunteers at 1 p.m. The meeting will be will be held in the lower level Community Room. Bring your questions, recommendations, suggestions and answers. Light refreshments will be served. For more information or to register, call 473-2226. There will also be a sign-up sheet at the library.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be offered at 10 a.m.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will volunteer at the Bethany Center. There will be no club meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Troy Fish & Game will offer sloppy Joe sandwiches at 6 p.m.

• HYPNOSIS SEMINAR: Join others at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library to begin to answer the question, “Why Hypnosis?” Barbara Felder of Miami Valley Hypnosis will be discussing what hypnosis can and cannot do as well as the benefits that can be achieved by this method. Program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information. Visit www.tmcpl.org for more information.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and awesome lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration! The fee for these innovative programs is only $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for December is “Nature Games.”

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be offered from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $3.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• PARKINSON’S EVENT: Parkinson’s On Point will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. The presentation will discuss the importance of goal setting within a disease management framework. A complimentary meal will be offered. Make a reservation at 440-3600.

Thursday

• BAD ART: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for the second annual Bad Art Night. Unleash your inner awful artist and stand out from the pack for your chance to win a prize. For adults. All supplies provided. Registration required and available at tmcpl.org or call 339-0502, Ext. 117. Visit www.tmcpl.org for more information.

• SHREDDED PORK: Shredded pork sandwiches, chips and a pickle will be available at 6 p.m. for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Jan. 24 and 31 and Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• IPHONE CLASS: Tipp City Seniors will offer an iPhone class at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A carry-in luncheon will follow at noon.

• LECTURE SERIES: Dan Patterson, a renowned aviation photographer, author, designer, lecturer, and now film maker, will speak at the WACO Aviation Lecture Series, at 7 p.m. Patterson will share a brief history of the Lafayette Escadrille, a 20 minute segment of the upcoming documentary film, and information about the current film project. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. and are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. Donations to the WACO Air Museum are accepted. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• HOME SCHOOLING: J.R. Clarke Public Library Director Cherie Roeth will offer a program about home schooling and what role the public library can play in it. Roeth will be talking briefly about how the library can integrate different skills and subject areas through the resources that the library offers. In addition, there will be a brainstorming session on what additional skills or activities parents would like their children to experience. Meeting times will be 1 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. in the lower Community Room. Light refreshments will be served.

Jan. 18

• BEEF STEW: The Troy Fish & Game will offer beef stew at 6 p.m.

• LASAGNA: Lasagna, garlic bread and a salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Jan. 19

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry and trivia at 6 p.m.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park “Animals in Winter” program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ANTIQUE APPRAISAL: An antique appraisal fair will be offered at the Tippecanoe Historical Society. The appraisals will be held at The American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and appraisals begin at noon. The Legion Auxiliary will have food available for purchase. Longtime auctioneers Scott Pence and Jerry Stichter will do the appraisals. There is a charge of $5 to have up to two items appraised and $3 for each additional item. Everyone is invited to enjoy the event, even if they don’t have anything to be appraised. For more information, call Gordon Pittenger (937) 667-3051.

Jan. 20

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Klondike Dog Olympics” where dogs and their owners spend a fun filled day in the snow. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends from 2-4 p.m. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpolls. Binoculars available for use.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, will be offered for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Jan. 21

• MLK EVENT: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the public is invited to gather at 9:30 a.m. for a Unity March from downtown Troy (meeting in SW quadrant by Bakehouse Bread) to the Troy Police Department. Prayer will be led by Pastor Lauren Allen of the First United Church of Christ, Troy, with local law enforcement. The march will then continue onto First United Methodist Church, 110 Franklin St., Troy, for a service. A MLK Celebration of Peace will begin at 10 a.m., the speaker will be Pastor Kima Cunningham from Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Troy. Innocence, a group of young female dancers from The Inspiration Church in Dayton will perform. After the service, there will be a fellowship at First Place Worship Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. For more information, call the Lincoln Community Center office at 335-2715.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Local Food Council will have its annual board meeting at 7 p.m. at The Rec.

Jan. 22

• COOKBOOK REVIEW: Join others at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library as participants sample dishes from, and review, a cookbook. For this first meeting, please bring one of your favorite dishes and a copy of the recipe to share, and others will pick out the first cookbook to review. Teens age 16 up through adults are welcome. Registration is required. More details are available by calling (937) 698-5515 or visiting www.mupubliclibrary.org.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be offered at 10 a.m.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: A Lunch and Learn will be offered at noon at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. The guest speaker will be Stacy Roberts, Aud, audiologist with Upper Valley Hearing and Balance. Make a reservation at 440-3600.

Jan. 23

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will have a member spotlight and breakout session at noon at the Piqua Country Club. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BURGERS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer bacon burgers at 6 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join staff and volunteers of Brukner Nature Center at Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, for this month’s Dine to Donate. The event will run from 5-8 p.m. Marion’s Piazza will donate a percentage of all food sales when guests present a flier at check-out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/dine_to_donate2.pdf and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

