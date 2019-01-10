Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Jan. 4

TRESPASS: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of S. Ridge Avenue in reference to suspicious female in the area. was located and found under the influence of methamphetamine. She was transported to UVMC and then charged with criminal trespass.

TRESPASSING: Lindsay Freels, 33, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Jan. 5

FELONY POSSESSION: Hunter Ullery, 20, of Troy, was charged with third degree felony drug possession.

POSSESSION: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of South Mulberry street and Racer Street. One male was incarcerated on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

OVI: An officer conducted a traffic stop due to violations at Adams and Water Street. The driver, Shawn Martin, 35, of Troy, was found to be intoxicated and arrested and charged with OVI, OVI of 0.139 BAC and speeding.

SMOKING AT WAFFLE HOUSE: Officers were dispatched to Waffle House on a report of a female smoking marijuana inside the restaurant. Debra Barko, 67, of Troy, was charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and released.

OVI: An officer responded to the intersection of East Main and Dye Mill Road in reference to an intoxicated subject banging on the door of a residence and falling in the yard. Zachary Henry, 30, of Troy, was located and arrested on various charges including OVI, disorderly conduct and possessing an open container in a motor vehicle. Benjamin Gibson, 29, of Troy, was also found on scene driving a separate vehicle and arrested for OVI.

THEFT: A mini bike was stolen from a garage in the 500 block of S. Walnut Street.

Jan. 6

DISORDERLY: Destiny Manier, 23, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

RESISTING ARREST: Stephanie Simpson, 34, of Troy, was charged with resisting arrest.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the 1400 block of Trade Square West for an overdose. Narcotics and equipment were recovered and sent to the lab for testing.

ASSAULT: An officer was dispatched to Soin Hospital for an alleged assault which happened in Troy.

K9 ASSIST: An officer responded to the Royal Inn on a report of suspicious vehicle. A K9 unit from Tipp City was requested for a drug sniff of the vehicle. Suspected methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle. Two females were arrested and charged.

TRESPASSING: Debra Barko, 67, at-large, with criminal trespassing from the Shell station on South Dorset Drive.

Jan. 7

FELONY POSSESSION: Melissa Healey, 32, of Piqua, was cited for fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

DOG BITE: An officer responded to the area of Saratoga Drive and Heritage Road for a report of a dog bite. Markita Carver, 40, of Troy, was charged with animal at large, dangerous dog, annual registration of dogs and antirabic vaccine. The reports were forwarded to the Animal Shelter.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer cited Cory Sowers, 24, of Troy, with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

DRUG CHARGE: Linsey North, 23, of Tipp City, was cited with two counts of misdemeanor sell, purchase or distribute dangerous drugs.

Jan. 8

FELONY DRUG POSSESSION: An officer cited Dan Smith, 42, at-large, with possession of a drug abuse instrument and fifth degree felony drug possession.

DRUG ABUSE: An officer cited Rachel Chrisman, 25, of Troy, with misdemeanor drug abuse.

DRUG ABUSE: An officer cited Casey Pence, 36, of Piqua, with misdemeanor drug abuse.

WAFFLE HOUSE ARREST: An officer arrested a subject on a warrant at Waffle House. The subject was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia and incarcerated.

FORGERY: A report of forgery was filed at Minster Bank.

THEFT: A theft complaint was filed in the 100 block of South Elm Street.

JUVENILE ISSUE: An officer responded to the area of West Water and Cherry Street for a report of juveniles possibly fighting. A report was completed and SRO Tilley at Troy High School was advised.

THEFT: An officer responded to the BP gas station on Archer Drive for a report of shoplifting. The clerk reported a male subject walked out of the store without making a purchase and several cans of Four Loco were missing. The officer reviewed security footage and observed a white male subject wearing a camo jacket with its hood up conceal two cans of Four Loco and leave. Case pending.

PUBLIC INDECENCY: An officer observed a male subject urinating on the sidewalk in front of the Troy Police Department. The subject, Timothy Johnson, 57, of Troy, was highly intoxicated. The officer transported him to the county jail and charged him with public indecency.

CHILD RESTRAINT: An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on South Market Street near Simpson Street. The vehicle had several young children without proper restraint systems. The driver, Victoria Ingle, 28, of Piqua, was issued a warning for speed and citation for child restraint system.

Jan. 9

THEFT: A report of theft from Kohl’s was filed from a past occurrence. Suspects were identified. Charges pending.

BUS STOP: An officer responded to the Troy City Schools bus garage in reference to a reckless operation complaint. Mykohl Walker, 17, of Troy, was charged with failure to stop for a stopped school bus.