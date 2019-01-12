Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 7

POSSESSION: A deputy filed charges against Samantha Hentrich, 18, of Sidney, for fifth degree possession of drugs at Upper Valley Career Center from a Dec. 6 incident.

Jan. 8

DISORDERLY: A deputy filed disorderly conduct charges against Jacob Park Sr., 48, of Troy, from an incident at the Miami County Municipal Court following a disturbance in Judge Huffman’s court.

MENACING: A deputy filed aggravated menacing charges against Timothy Sweeney, 44, of New Carlisle for an incident in the 5000 block of Dayton-Brandt Road.

Jan. 9

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to a disturbance in the 8400 block of East Loy Road in Brown Twp. A 19 year old female and her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal altercation at the residence. During the incident, the male half had attempted to leave the residence, during of which the female was ran over by the pickup truck being driven by the male. The female was able to get to the residence at 8400 East Loy Road where the residents were able to assist her injuries and call 911. The female was later transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Case pending.

VANDALISM: A deputy filed charges against Tyler Richards, 21, of Covington, for two counts of fifth degree vandalism in the 9000 block of Hetzler Road from a Jan. 4 incident.

POSSESSION: A deputy filed charges against Ivy Welsh, 18, of Sidney, for fifth degree possession of drugs at Upper Valley Career Center from a Dec. 6 incident.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A Newton Local School administrator reported a student wrote inappropriate comments on an assignment.

Jan. 10

DISRUPTING: A deputy filed charges against Scott Peck, 40, of Troy, for fourth degree felony disruption of public services in the 900 block of Oak Lea Drive.

SCHOOL ISSUE: The Upper Valley Career Center SRO spoke with a student reference receiving a threatening message from a former student. A copy of the messages were taken and will be added to the case file and one charge of menacing and warned for trespassing.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 3500 block of Tipp Cowlesville Rd. on the report of a theft. This case is pending further investigation.

FOUND PROPERTY: A resident located a cross bow on his property in the Sunshine Mobile Home Park in Tipp City.