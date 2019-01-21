Miami County Sheriff’s Office Reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 19

FRAUD: A resident in the 5700 block of Casstown Clark, Lostcreek Twp., requested a phone call in reference to a possible internet scam.

FRAUD: A resident in the 2000 block of Ross Road, Bethel Twp., reported she was contacted by her credit protection service and informed that a company named Paycheck Loans had did an inquiry on her credit report. She thought the attempt was denied since the credit protection service discovered the fraudulent attempt. However, recently she received notification from a collection agency attempting to collect $650 for paycheck loans.

GATES GONE: A deputy responded to the 8200 block of Mill Road, Elizabeth Twp., in reference to a theft complaint. The reporting party stated an unknown subject(s) had taken two gates from her fence sometime around midnight. There was no evidence located. The reporting party wanted a report for insurance purposes.

Jan. 20

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 4700 block of Scarff Road, Bethel Twp., on an assist squad call. Dispatch advised a 28-year-old female had possibly overdosed. Bethel Twp. transported the female to Huber Heights ER.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched on a theft complaint in the 8000 block of Casstown Sidney Road, Brown Twp. A deputy spoke with the reporting party who advised that a male subject stole $200 in food stamps while she was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. This case is pending further investigation.

WARRANT: A deputy responded to Huber Heights hospital Emergency Room to pick up Whitney Obringer on an active Miami County Warrant. She was placed into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail where she was handed over to jail staff without incident.

Jan. 21

WARRANT: A deputy responded to the 5700 block of Drake Road, Piqua, on a trespassing complaint. After further investigation, a female was arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drugs.