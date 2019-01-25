Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $12.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist Daisy Dani for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HOME-COOKED: Enjoy a home-cooked meal at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad and dessert will be available for $8 at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• BEEF AND NOODLES: The Troy Fish & Game will offer beef and noodles at 6 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: The United Methodist Men of Greene Street United Methodist Church will host the 20th annual Dick Sword Memorial Sausage and Pancake Breakfast from 7-11:30 a.m. in the Wall-Wesleyan Room and Wilson Hall, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. Ticket prices are $6.50 per adult and $2.50 per child age 5-10 years old (children under 5 eat free). The meal features locally prepared sausage, fresh-made pancakes with butter and syrup (sugar-free also available), and choice of coffee, milk or orange juice. Carry-out will be available. Guests may use entrances at Greene or Caldwell streets. A handicapped access elevator is available at the Caldwell Street ramp entrance.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Have some fun with music trivia at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and bingo will begin at 7 p.m. There will be 20 games at 25 cents per game and $1 for a board for 50/50 games. Concessions will be available.

• TENDERLOIN DINNER: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, beginning at 5 p.m. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow them on Facebook.

Sunday

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Tracks in the Snow” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month learn about how to track animals and what to look for in the snow. The animals and track trail will be in place to help participants practice tracking. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to- order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

• CHILI COOK-OFF: Join the members of Greene Street United Methodist Church for the annual Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry. The event will start at noon and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents. There will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.

Monday

• BRATS: Choose a brat or a fried bologna sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The sandwich comes with chips and serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• STORY TIME: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Family Storytime at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your whole family and join us for stories, music, and activities at these fun-filled, multi-age story times. This session will focus on diversity and Black History Month. To register, call 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Are you looking to join a book club? Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Participants read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This month’s suggested reading, “Is This Tomorrow?” by Caroline Leavitt. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more.

Tuesday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Purebred Coffee, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be offered at 10 a.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit Community Minded Women will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 6-8:30 p..m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• AUTHOR TO SPEAK: Local Covington author Don Angle will be at J.R. Clarke Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to present his new photo essay book, “Finding Light in the Shadows: 30 Photo Essays.” Join Angle in his reader’s theatre as he takes participants on a photo journey. The event will be held in the lower level Community Room and light refreshments will be served.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Piqua Country Club. Vicky Knisley-Henry will speak on Safe Communities. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BISCUITS AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer biscuits and gravy at 6 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: Sliders are offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.Two sliders with toppings and chips for $3 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be a magic show by Dough Baltes.

• HOT DOG: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a hot dog bar with chips and a pickle for $4. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Feb. 1

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and or chicken tenders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This meal includes French fries, hush puppies, cole slaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

• READING CLUB: A new adult winter reading club will begin today and run through March 31 at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. Each adult participant will be writing their own name and the name of the book just read on a “ticket” and place the ticket in a large jar. At the end of winter reading club, the top 10 readers will be rewarded with prizes for their reading accomplishments. The award day will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at 6:00 in the Community Room. If the reader attends, they will be able to choose their own prize. Contact the library at 473-2226 for questions.

Feb. 2

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• SKETCHING NATURE: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Sketching Nature program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong and enjoy guided nature sketching inside the warmth of the cabin with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee by the fire. Experiment with different art techniques and mediums as we do a series of short sketches. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Preregistration required. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INFO SESSION: Greater Dayton Move to Amend will host an information session from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Greater Dayton Move to Amend is one of eight Ohio affiliates associated with a coalition of organizations and individuals working to pass an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to make clear that inalienable rights belong to human beings only, and that money is not a form of protected free speech under the First Amendment and can be regulated in political campaigns. Learn more about the movement’s history, goals and strategies from a local volunteer. And find out how you can get involved, from sharing information with friends to lobbying elected representatives and everything in between. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact dayton-oh@movetoamend.org.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: The second session of an Essential Oils — Make It-Take It will be offered at 11 a.m. in the lower level Community Room of J.R. Clarke Library. This class will focus on several ways to use them. Robbin Adams will be the instructor and is a registered nurse. Each essential item made will be $5. Light refreshments served. Sign-up in advance by calling the library at 473-2226 or stop in the library.

• BEGINNING KNITTING: A new Beginning Knitting class will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Library. All participants need to bring a set of knitting needles and yarn and an experienced instruction will be provided. Meet in the lower level Community Room.

• SHARE A MEAL: The monthly Share A Meal will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include goulash, butter bread, applesauce, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. Use the Canal Street entrance that is handicapped accessible.

• HISTORY EVENT: The Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, will celebrate Black History Month at 4 p.m. with “Yesterday — Today — Tomorrow,” a look back at African-American contributions to Troy and the beginning era of the Lincoln Center history. The event will take a glimpse through pictures while narrated by executive director Shane K. Carter and provide a look of the past seven years of revitalization within the center. The program also will discuss the growth and vision needed for future generations.

Feb. 4

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

Feb. 5

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Feb. 6

• VETERANS COFFEE: The next free Monthly Veterans Museum Coffee will be from 9-10 a.m. on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W Main St., Troy. The museum will feature the presentation “American Pride — Ohio’s Hospice Volunteers Serving Veterans” presented by Glen Costie. Costie will speak about Ohio’s Hospice, a nonprofit organization providing services to veterans in more than 30 counties in Ohio, including Hospice of Miami County. American Pride is a program to honor all veterans before they go Home. Vets Visiting Vets will update us on their mission to visit veterans in hospitals, assisted care centers and Hospice centers in our local area. The ’67 Quilters return with original, hand sewn quilts to present to our veterans. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will host a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

Feb. 7

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. Additional scheduled dates are March 7, April 4, and May 2. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 14, 21 and 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DIGITAL RESOURCES: The J. R. Clarke Library has an large number of digital resources and databases for patrons to utilize. Cherie Roeth will present information this topic at 1 or 6:30 p.m. If you have a laptop, bring it charged . If not, you will still gain some interesting information. Showcased will be the following two new subscription databases: A to Z the USA and A to Z the World. These two sessions are for middle school children through adults. Staff also will highlight their genealogy website and databases. For more information or to register, call Roeth at 473-2226.

Feb. 8

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Feb. 9

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• HOME SCHOOL: J.R. Clarke Library Director Cherie Roeth will offer information for home schooling parents or anyone interested in what the library can do for their family at 12:30 p.m. in the lower community room. Roeth will be talking about how the library can integrate different skills and subject areas through the resources that the library offers. In addition, there will be a brainstorming session on what additional skills or activities parents would like their children to experience. Light refreshments will be served.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will host a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Feb. 10

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

