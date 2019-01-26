Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 24

HIT SKIP: A deputy was dispatched to the Burr Oak New Hope Road and State Route 36 intersection in Brown Twp. on a report of a hit skip accident. A crash report was filed.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to a burglary complaint in the 7400 block of N. Range Line Road in Newberry

Township Miami County Ohio. The complainant and his wife wished to report several items missing.

Jan. 25

FRAUD: A resident in the 4600 block of Burr Oak New Hope Road, Lostcreek Twp. reported identity theft.

DAMAGE: While driving down the driveway of the Miami County Garage, the listed vehicle failed to lower its dump bed and pulled down several phone lines and damaged a DP&L pole. The truck had been delivering salt to the County garage

WARRANT: A deputy responded to the Montgomery County Jail to transport James Parson to the Miami County Jail on an active warrant for failure to appear on a Dangerous Drug charge. James was transported to the Miami County Downtown Jail without incident.

POSSESSION: A deputy charged Andre McKinnon, 27, of Troy, with possession of drugs.

Jan. 26

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched on a unruly juvenile in the 100 block of E. Elm Street, Bradford.

After further investigation the juvenile had left the home without permission around 2:30 a.m. All leads were exhausted to locate with zero results. A BOLO was administered to county and adjacent as well as entered as missing in L.E.A.D.S