Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be at 10 a.m. and ladies Euchre will be offered at 1 p.m.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization which provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, call 660-3170.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Wednesday

• VETERANS COFFEE: The next free Monthly Veterans Museum Coffee will be from 9-10 a.m. on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W Main St., Troy. The museum will feature the presentation “American Pride — Ohio’s Hospice Volunteers Serving Veterans” presented by Glen Costie. Costie will speak about Ohio’s Hospice, a nonprofit organization providing services to veterans in more than 30 counties in Ohio, including Hospice of Miami County. American Pride is a program to honor all veterans before they go Home. Vets Visiting Vets will update participants on their mission to visit veterans in hospitals, assisted care centers and Hospice centers in our local area. The ’67 Quilters return with original, hand sewn quilts to present to our veterans. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will host a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $3, and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: Chief Bruce Jamison of the Piqua Police Department will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, in the hospital lower level conference rooms. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at (937) 440-4706.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. Additional scheduled dates are March 7, April 4, and May 2. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 14, 21 and 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DIGITAL RESOURCES: The J. R. Clarke Library has a large number of digital resources and databases for patrons to utilize. Cherie Roeth will present information this topic at 1 or 6:30 p.m. If you have a laptop, bring it charged . If not, you will still gain some interesting information. Showcased will be the following two new subscription databases: A to Z the USA and A to Z the World. These two sessions are for middle school children through adults. Staff also will highlight their genealogy website and databases. For more information or to register, call Roeth at 473-2226.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• EVP INFO: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to learn about Electronic Voice Phenomenon. Barbara Felder of Lightsource Paranormal uses custom-built ghost boxes to capture Electronic Voice Phenomenon (EVP) spirit communication. She will be discussing EVP and how she captures data to use in investigating paranormal activity. Program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon and visit from the Banjo Man at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOP: A full grilled pork chop meal will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• OUTLOOK BREAKFAST: A Farm Bill and Outlook Breakfast will be offered at 7:30 a.m. at the Extension Meeting Room in the Miami County Courthouse. Enjoy a free breakfast while learning about the changes in the Farm Bill and the market outlook. The guest speaker will be ben Brown, program manager with the Department of Ag Economics at Ohio State. Erika Kemper with the Natual Resources Conservation Service will be on hand to answer questions concerning the local programs and how they affect you. Register at 440-3945 or bennett.709@osu.edu.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Feb. 9

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• HOME SCHOOL: J.R. Clarke Library Director Cherie Roeth will offer information for home schooling parents or anyone interested in what the library can do for their family at 12:30 p.m. in the lower community room. Roeth will be talking about how the library can integrate different skills and subject areas through the resources that the library offers. In addition, there will be a brainstorming session on what additional skills or activities parents would like their children to experience. Light refreshments will be served.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will host a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SOUP AND SANDWICH: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy for its annual Soup & Sandwich Supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving homemade chili, beef vegetable soup and chicken and noodle soup. Plus, hot dogs, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, brownies, cookies and drinks. The price is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and children under 5 eat free. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.

• DINE OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Hickory River, Tipp City, even return to the center at 6:30 p.m. for Euchre at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• AWARDS TEA: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their annual Awards Tea for student participants and winners of the history essays, Good Citizenship and Dorothy Walker Beach Scholarship at 10:30 a.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 Ash St., Piqua. Come in the back door by the parking lot.

• ART AFFAIR: This year’s annual Tipp City Area Arts Council fine arts and crafts show — An Art Affair will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and fine craft persons will host booths at the Tipp City Lutheran Church’s Community Room, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. There will be booths ranging from paintings to wood crafts to glass to fabric to metal to jewelry. Additional items include raffles, music by David Zelmon, and food for purchase prepared by the Sisters of the Skillet. Admission is free and the venue is handicapped-accessible with parking behind the church on Walnut St.

Feb. 10

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: The public is invited to breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and is available from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Feb. 11

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: Enjoy your choice of a potato bar or a salad bar with all the toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The price is $6 for both, or $3.50 for one. Enjoy starting at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Feb. 12

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUBS: If you have been interested in attending a book club, attend a session at 1 or 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clare Public Library to learn more about the benefits of joining. Sign up in advance at the library or call 473-2226, however walk-ins are welcome. Bring your ideas, what types of books you like, etc.

• PARTY: A Valentine’s Day party will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be at 10 a.m.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_NewMel2-4.jpg