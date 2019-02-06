Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• VETERANS COFFEE: The next free Monthly Veterans Museum Coffee will be from 9-10 a.m. on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W Main St., Troy. The museum will feature the presentation “American Pride — Ohio’s Hospice Volunteers Serving Veterans” presented by Glen Costie. Costie will speak about Ohio’s Hospice, a nonprofit organization providing services to veterans in more than 30 counties in Ohio, including Hospice of Miami County. American Pride is a program to honor all veterans before they go Home. Vets Visiting Vets will update participants on their mission to visit veterans in hospitals, assisted care centers and Hospice centers in our local area. The ’67 Quilters return with original, hand sewn quilts to present to our veterans. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will host a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $3, and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: Chief Bruce Jamison of the Piqua Police Department will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, in the hospital lower level conference rooms. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at (937) 440-4706.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. Additional scheduled dates are March 7, April 4, and May 2. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 14, 21 and 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DIGITAL RESOURCES: The J. R. Clarke Library has a large number of digital resources and databases for patrons to utilize. Cherie Roeth will present information this topic at 1 or 6:30 p.m. If you have a laptop, bring it charged . If not, you will still gain some interesting information. Showcased will be the following two new subscription databases: A to Z the USA and A to Z the World. These two sessions are for middle school children through adults. Staff also will highlight their genealogy website and databases. For more information or to register, call Roeth at 473-2226.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• EVP INFO: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to learn about Electronic Voice Phenomenon. Barbara Felder of Lightsource Paranormal uses custom-built ghost boxes to capture Electronic Voice Phenomenon (EVP) spirit communication. She will be discussing EVP and how she captures data to use in investigating paranormal activity. Program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon and visit from the Banjo Man at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PORK CHOP: A full grilled pork chop meal will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• OUTLOOK BREAKFAST: A Farm Bill and Outlook Breakfast will be offered at 7:30 a.m. at the Extension Meeting Room in the Miami County Courthouse. Enjoy a free breakfast while learning about the changes in the Farm Bill and the market outlook. The guest speaker will be ben Brown, program manager with the Department of Ag Economics at Ohio State. Erika Kemper with the Natual Resources Conservation Service will be on hand to answer questions concerning the local programs and how they affect you. Register at 440-3945 or bennett.709@osu.edu.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Saturday

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• HOME SCHOOL: J.R. Clarke Library Director Cherie Roeth will offer information for home schooling parents or anyone interested in what the library can do for their family at 12:30 p.m. in the lower community room. Roeth will be talking about how the library can integrate different skills and subject areas through the resources that the library offers. In addition, there will be a brainstorming session on what additional skills or activities parents would like their children to experience. Light refreshments will be served.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will host a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SOUP AND SANDWICH: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy for its annual Soup & Sandwich Supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving homemade chili, beef vegetable soup and chicken and noodle soup. Plus, hot dogs, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, brownies, cookies and drinks. The price is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and children under 5 eat free. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.

• DINE OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Hickory River, Tipp City, even return to the center at 6:30 p.m. for Euchre at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• AWARDS TEA: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their annual Awards Tea for student participants and winners of the history essays, Good Citizenship and Dorothy Walker Beach Scholarship at 10:30 a.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 Ash St., Piqua. Come in the back door by the parking lot.

• ART SHOW: This year’s annual Tipp City Area Arts Council fine arts and crafts show — An Art Affair will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and fine craft persons will host booths at the Tipp City Lutheran Church’s Community Room, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. There will be booths ranging from paintings to wood crafts to glass to fabric to metal to jewelry. Additional items include raffles, music by David Zelmon, and food for purchase prepared by the Sisters of the Skillet. Admission is free and the venue is handicapped-accessible with parking behind the church on Walnut St.

Sunday

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: The public is invited to breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and is available from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: Enjoy your choice of a potato bar or a salad bar with all the toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The price is $6 for both, or $3.50 for one. Enjoy starting at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Tuesday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUBS: If you have been interested in attending a book club, attend a session at 1 or 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clare Public Library to learn more about the benefits of joining. Sign up in advance at the library or call 473-2226, however walk-ins are welcome. Bring your ideas, what types of books you like, etc.

• PARTY: A Valentine’s Day party will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be at 10 a.m.

Wednesday

• TASTE TEST: Do you like to try new recipes? Join staff at noon at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, to taste test a new recipe. Bring recipes ideas to share, meet new friends, and talk food. Perfect for the budding chef or novice cook. For adults. No registration is required. An additional scheduled is March 13. For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips for $3. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: President Eric Lunde of the Kettering Healt Network Troy Hospital will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A ham and bean fundraiser will be offered beginning at 5 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church.

Feb. 14

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 21 and 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MEAT LOAF: Treat your Valentine to a meat loaf dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $6 and begins at 6 p.m. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon and bingo at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will host a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The blood drive is open to all students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. It comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• GATHERING MEETING: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. The 2019 Gathering will be held Labor Day Weekend. The meetings are open to the public, and suggestions and comments are welcome. For more information, contact Anita at (937) 676-3381.

Feb. 15

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Wil o the Wisp for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park district will hold the a “Sweethearts’ Stroll” as part of their new Date Night Series from 8-10 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Take your sweetheart on a stroll down a lighted luminary path in the woods while enjoying Winans coffee and chocolate as you learn about the wonderful world of animal courtship. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SALISBURY STEAK: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. Stay and test your knowledge at trivia at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Feb. 16

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Feb. 17

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. President Judy Deeter will present a program titled “Long Ago School Days: A History of Troy Schools.” The presentation will feature the schools, people and educational related events in Troy since the mid-19th century.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Valentine Dog Lovers” social where dogs and their owners spend a day celebrating love. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• The Tipp City Eagles, 202 E. Main St., Tipp City, with show the Daytona 500 beginning at 2 p.m. The club will open at noon and there will be snacks provided by The Entertainment Committee. Everyone is welcome to come and watch The Great American Race at Tipp City Eagles, 202 E, Main Street, Tipp City.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Feb. 18

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at the Tipp City Seniors at 12:30 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Bridge will begin at 1 p.m.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_NewMel2-5.jpg