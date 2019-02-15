Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Wil o the Wisp for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park District will hold a “Sweethearts’ Stroll” as part of their new Date Night Series from 8-10 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Take your sweetheart on a stroll down a lighted luminary path in the woods while enjoying Winans coffee and chocolate as you learn about the wonderful world of animal courtship. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SALISBURY STEAK: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. Stay and test your knowledge at trivia at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• JALAPENO BURGERS: Jalapeno burgers will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

Saturday

• VIKINGFEST: Vikingfest 2019 will be offer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Miami East K-8 Building. The event will include antique appraisals fom 1o a.m. to noon, a student art show, the Gotham City Brass, Dayton Accordian Group, Ranger Vic and His Calliope, carnival games, gaga pit, escape room, silent auction, lunch and refreshments and more. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will offer children’s IDs. Admission is free. For more information, visit miamieast.k12.oh.us. All proceeds will benefit The Miami East Foundation.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

Sunday

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. President Judy Deeter will present a program titled “Long Ago School Days: A History of Troy Schools.” The presentation will feature the schools, people and educational related events in Troy since the mid-19th century.

• WILD ART: Join staff for a painting fundraising event from 1-4 p.m., as Brukner Nature Center staff help you paint a portrait of a “Fox in the Forest” on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas. A BNC naturalist will provide an introduction to the natural history of these animals. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. This opportunity is $35 per person, (ages 13 to adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Feb. 16 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. Come out and enjoy the camaraderie in the third story window on wildlife. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpolls. Binoculars available for use.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Valentine Dog Lovers” social where dogs and their owners spend a day celebrating love. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DAYTONA PARTY: The Tipp City Eagles, 202 E. Main St., Tipp City, with show the Daytona 500 beginning at 2 p.m. The club will open at noon and there will be snacks provided by The Entertainment Committee. Everyone is welcome to come and watch The Great American Race at Tipp City Eagles, 202 E, Main Street, Tipp City.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• DANCE: The Troy Rec will host a Valentine’s Day dance for sixth through eighth grade students. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the dance will end at 10 p.m. There will be music, dancing, snacks, and sweet treats. Tickets are $4 in advance (purchase at the Rec office) or $5 at the door. Call 339-1923 for questions.

Monday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at the Tipp City Seniors at 12:30 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Bridge will begin at 1 p.m.

• MEETING: The Miami County Right to Life will hold it monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti, Texas toast and salad will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begins at 6 p.m.

• OFFICES CLOSED: Troy City offices will be closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday. However, city refuse collection and curbside recycling will be on schedule. Troy City Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

• CIVIL WAR PRESENTATION: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society invites the public to its next program, “147th OVI: The 100 Day Men of the Civil War,” presented by Civil War historian Rex Maggert from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Maggert will follow the men that served in the Ohio National Guard and how they were transformed into the 147th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. The program is free, open to the public with no reservations required. For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be at 10 a.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 6-8 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: A Kiwanis member spotlight and business meeting will be at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Troy Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Troy Country Club. A Kiwanis After Hours meeting will be at 6 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy for those unable to attend daytime meetings.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2- 4 p.m. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class. Topic for February is “Animal Adaptations.”

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, for this month’s Dine to Donate. The event will run from 5-9 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings will donate a percentage of all food sales when guests present a flier at check-out. Fliers are available at the bruknernaturecenter.com website and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.

• CHILI: Chili will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. Interviews will begin at 7 p.m.

• Enjoy two sliders with all the toppings, chips and a pickle for $3. Serving starts at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Thursday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• iPHONE CLASS: Tipp City Seniors will have blood pressure checks at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An iPhone class willl follow at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and Easter Seals Adult Day Care program at noon.

• PRESENTATION: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for a Black History Month presentation “Freedom, Citizenship, and Equality.” Almost 200,000 black soldiers fought for the Union during the Civil War. Their story is a unique chapter in the American conflict. These men were freedom fighters who fought for emancipation and for full citizenship rights. Anthony Gibbs of Ohio Humanities discusses events significant to these men that led up to the Civil War, and what made these men different from the other thousands who fought and died in the War Between the States. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• INFO MEETING: Christian Academy Schools will hold an informational meeting for families interested in the school and Christian education at 7 p.m.and last about one hour. It will take place in the school’s gymnasium at 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney. During this meeting, the head of school, director of student life, and director of finance will speak along with others. They will be speaking about curriculum, campus life, and the finances of sending students to Christian Academy. Parents with school-age children are encouraged to attend. A question and answer period will be held.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy Joe, chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $4. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at the Morris House, 1 W. Franklin St., Troy. The meeting is open to the public.

• ALUMNI: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. The committee invites new new members, especially from the class of 1969. Honored this year will be the classes of 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979 1994, and 2019. They also are updating their address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to: Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

Feb. 22

• NESTWATCH DEADLINE: The deadline for registration is today if you want to help with wildlife research while also enjoying nesting birds within your own backyard. Join Brukner Nature Center staff from 2-4 p.m. Feb.24 as they discuss Project Nestwatch, which collects data from citizen scientists throughout the world who observe and keep track of nesting birds within their own yards and communities. Participants will discuss the process of checking nest boxes or other nesting sites, recording the development of the young, submitting the data online, and maintenance of the box. If time allows, participants may also hike to one of BNC’s nest box sites, so that participants can see the set-up. The cost for this workship is $5 for BNC families and $10 for non-member families. Registration is due by 5 p.m.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $12.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Taste of Elegance will be offered at 1 p.m., with a birthday celebration to follow. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• PIZZA: Pizza will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• MOTOWN — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library have announced that the first event in their 2019 season, “Motown,” will be at 7 p.m. at the library, 116 W. High St. The theme of this year’s Library Lounge Series is “Music of the Night,” and each program will highlight a different genre of music. The Dianne Coble Ensemble of Dayton will open up the series with their renditions of songs from that iconic period of music based in Detroit. The performance is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for admission. Tickets are available to the public at the front desk of the library. Seating is limited. The Friends of the Library are supporting the Clifton Alexander Little Free Library, so a donation of a gently used book will be appreciated.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered frlm 7-8:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US 36, Conover. Classes, instructed by Dan Sturgill, will continue March 1, 8 and 17 for $5 per class. Youth 11 and younger are free.

• MEAT LOAF: A home-cooked meat loaf dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $8.

• The Miami County Magic Special Olympics basketball team will host students from the Upper Valley Career Center in a friendly game scheduled at noon in the Riverside/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities gym at 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy. The game is an annual tradition between Upper Valley Career Center students in the school’s Business Professionals of America chapter, which over the years has raised thousands of dollars for Miami County Special Olympics, a program operated by Riverside. The community is welcome to come cheer on students and athletes during the game. Guests should enter through gym doors at the rear entrance of the Riverside building. For more information about Riverside or the Miami County Special Olympics program, contact Melissa Nichols, Community Awareness and Opportunities Director, at (937) 440-3002.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_NewMel2-12.jpg