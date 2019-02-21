Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• iPHONE CLASS: Tipp City Seniors will have blood pressure checks at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An iPhone class willl follow at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and Easter Seals Adult Day Care program at noon.

• PRESENTATION: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for a Black History Month presentation “Freedom, Citizenship, and Equality.” Almost 200,000 black soldiers fought for the Union during the Civil War. Their story is a unique chapter in the American conflict. These men were freedom fighters who fought for emancipation and for full citizenship rights. Anthony Gibbs of Ohio Humanities discusses events significant to these men that led up to the Civil War, and what made these men different from the other thousands who fought and died in the War Between the States. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• INFO MEETING: Christian Academy Schools will hold an informational meeting for families interested in the school and Christian education at 7 p.m.and last about one hour. It will take place in the school’s gymnasium at 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney. During this meeting, the head of school, director of student life, and director of finance will speak along with others. They will be speaking about curriculum, campus life, and the finances of sending students to Christian Academy. Parents with school-age children are encouraged to attend. A question and answer period will be held.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy Joe, chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $4. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at the Morris House, 1 W. Franklin St., Troy. The meeting is open to the public.

• ALUMNI: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. The committee invites new new members, especially from the class of 1969. Honored this year will be the classes of 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979 1994, and 2019. They also are updating their address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to: Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• FREE MOVIE: The Edison State Community College Student Senate will offer a free viewing of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” at 7:10 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua campus and is open to the community.

Friday

• YOUNG MASTERS: The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K-12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s art students will be on display from Feb. 22 to March 31. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

• NESTWATCH DEADLINE: The deadline for registration is today if you want to help with wildlife research while also enjoying nesting birds within your own backyard. Join Brukner Nature Center staff from 2-4 p.m. Feb.24 as they discuss Project Nestwatch, which collects data from citizen scientists throughout the world who observe and keep track of nesting birds within their own yards and communities. Participants will discuss the process of checking nest boxes or other nesting sites, recording the development of the young, submitting the data online, and maintenance of the box. If time allows, participants may also hike to one of BNC’s nest box sites, so that participants can see the set-up. The cost for this workship is $5 for BNC families and $10 for non-member families. Registration is due by 5 p.m.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $12.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Taste of Elegance will be offered at 1 p.m., with a birthday celebration to follow. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• PIZZA: Pizza will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered frlm 7-8:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US 36, Conover. Classes, instructed by Dan Sturgill, will continue March 1, 8 and 17 for $5 per class. Youth 11 and younger are free.

• MEAT LOAF: A home-cooked meat loaf dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $8.

• FRIENDLY GAME: The Miami County Magic Special Olympics basketball team will host students from the Upper Valley Career Center in a friendly game scheduled at noon in the Riverside/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities gym at 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. The game is an annual tradition between Upper Valley Career Center students in the school’s Business Professionals of America chapter, which over the years has raised thousands of dollars for Miami County Special Olympics, a program operated by Riverside. The community is welcome to come cheer on students and athletes during the game. Guests should enter through gym doors at the rear entrance of the Riverside building. For more information about Riverside or the Miami County Special Olympics program, contact Melissa Nichols, Community Awareness and Opportunities Director, at (937) 440-3002.

Saturday

• QUESTION SESSION: All three At-Large Troy City Council members, William Lutz, Robin Oda and Todd Severt, will host an event from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TENDERLOIN DINNER: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, beginning at 5 p.m. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow them on Facebook.

• SOUL FOOD AND JAZZ: The annual Soul Food & Jazz Nite, in celebration of Black History Month, will be hosted from 6-8 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy. Share your families favorite covered food dish or an authentic entrée. The featured performer for the evening will be saxophonist Eddie Osborne from Brooklyn, N. Y., playing sounds from the ’70s up to present in different genres of music. Bring a friend and grab your dancing shoes. Call the office to make a reservation and list your dish. For more information, contact the Lincoln Center via email at nburton@lcctroy.com or call 335-2715.

• ANNIVERSARY DINNER: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center 10th anniversary celebration dinner from 6-10 p.m. at the center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with dancing with the Jack Fox Band from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person by calling 778-5247 or stopping by at 307 W. High St., Piqua.

• MEAT LOAF: Meat loaf will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• LASAGNA: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover, will offer a lasagna dinner and bingo. The meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. and include lasagna, salad, applesauce, garlic toast, dessert and drink. Meals will be $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs will be available. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. There will be 20 games for 25 cents per game or $1 a board for 50/50 games. Concessions will be available.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Music trivia will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sunday

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Winter Tree Identification” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month learn how to identify trees in their winter state. Mr. Tree will be on site to tell participants about the many mysteries of trees and even hand out candy. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, will be $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• NOCTURNAL ADVENTURE: Registration is due today to join other scouts from the area from 6-9 p.m. March 1 as they, along with Brukner Nature Center staff, to explore Ohio’s wild places and discover some of the nocturnal creatures that live here. Participants will discuss how different animals fit into food chains and why each species fills an important niche within the environment. Participants will get to meet many of BNC’s wildlife ambassadors and discover their unique adaptations. Before the night is through, you will take a hike in the night time woods to call for owls and find many other awe-inspiring things. This program is just $15 per person and includes pizza, drinks, wildlife games and the chance to get up close with some native Ohio wildlife. Registration and payment are due by 5 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MARDI GRAS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 5:30 p.m. for a family friendly Mardi Gras party. Hosted by SAFY of Sidney, this event will include food, games, and crafts. For all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for family movie night at 6 p.m. for a movie and some popcorn. “Norm of the North,” is rated PG and runs for 86 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, or online at tmcpl.org.

• NOVEL CONVERSATION: Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. Members read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This month’s suggested reading is “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more.

• BRAT OR BOLOGNA: Choose a brat or a fried bologna sandwich with fries for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Tim Horton’s, 700 W. Main St., Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament, with prizes, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be at 10 a.m.

Wednesday

• COMMUNITY DINNER: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. at Tipp City Methodist Church. The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green veans, dranks and a dessert table.Meals are $5 each or $15 for a family or three or more. Carry-outs will be available for $5.

• KIWANIS: Andy Hite from the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts, including knitting and crotcheting will be offed from 10 a.m. to noon at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A chicken noodle fundraiser will be at 5 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church.

• PUBLIC MEETING: The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) is updating the Miami Valley Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan for the region from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. A series of public meetings will be held to review a draaft of the updated plan and make comments. The drop-in open house style meetings will include your opportunity to review public outreach and needs assessment results, and the prioritized goals and strategies for improving transportation and mobility throughout the region. The meeting will include stations with display boards that provide information, staff to answer questions and collect input, and a rolling presentation displayed throughout the meeting.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Joseph Graves, president/CEO of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and Troy Development Council at noon at the Troy Country Club. Graves has been invited to speak about his new position in Troy.

• STEAK AND GRAVY: Steak and gravy will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for $3.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will help boost the winter blood supply by sponsoring a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of God, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Nicole Brown, executive director of Reading for Change at noon at the Troy Country Club.

Feb. 28

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad is available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John will help boost the winter blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• RESUMES: Join participants at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1 p.m. to learn about all parts of creating a resume. In addition, a brief overview of the benefits of using the OhioMeansJobs.com website resources for job searches will be included. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

March 1

• OPEN HOUSE: The public is invited to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with special activities at Riverside, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy. An open house will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. in the gym, where guests will enjoy cake, cookies, coffee and punch while celebrating with people of all abilities. There will be games, activities and for all to enjoy. Special guests will be on hand to present proclamations, and provider partner agencies will attend to distribute information and share in the celebration. For more information about the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Open House, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or visit www.riversidedd.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

March 2

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SHARE A MEAL: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be serving scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, peaches, sugar cookies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• WRESTLING: Dynamic Championship Pro Wrestling will hold its 16-year anniversary show at the Piqua National Guard Armory, 623 E. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open atv 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults $5 for children 15 and under and seniors. Call (937) 640-2691 for more information.

• FISH FRY: The Piqua American Legion Post 184 will offer a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. at 301 W. Water St., Piqua. The menu will include fish, French fries, coleslaw and will be $7 per meal.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_NewMel2-18.jpg