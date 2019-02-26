Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 20

THEFT: The reporting party state several items disappeared in the 3700 block of Burton Road, Casstown.

FELONY CHARGES: A deputy filed charges on Levi C. Adkins, 28, of Tipp City, for a fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and criminal trespassing from a stolen vehicle incident on Feb. 19.

OBSTRUCTION: A deputy filed charges on Carol Dickenson, 57, of Bradford, for obstructing official business from a Feb. 15. incident.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy filed charges on Nathan Thuma, 31, of Huber Heights for possession of drugs.

Feb. 21

FAKE CASH: An employee of Rich’s gas station in Bradford reported that she received a counterfeit one hundred dollar bill from a customer. The reporting party stated she is the manager of the Bradford Rich Gas Station. The bill was seized and it was verified as a counterfeit after the deputy made contact with the U.S. Secret Service office in Dayton Ohio. This matter is pending further investigation at this time.

DAMAGE: Miami County Parks operations reported sometime between the hours of 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 someone had drove through the front gate at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve causing damage to the gate.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A deputy reported while working at Miami East School a physical disturbance broke out between several students. All parties were separated and this matter is being turned over to Miami East’s full-time SRO.

BURGLARY: A deputy filed charges on Caitlynn Rohr, 18, of Piqua, for third-degree felony burglary and possession of drugs from an incident on

Feb. 12.

GRAND THEFT AUTO: A deputy charged Adam Plantz, 37, of Troy, with a fourth-degree felony grand theft auto from an incident reported on Feb. 10.

Feb. 22

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the area of Experiment Farm Road and Eldean Road on a report of a single vehicle accident. After investigating this matter it was discovered that the passenger of the vehicle intentionally caused the vehicle to go off of the road by grabbing the steering wheel. Both of the involved parties were charged with

assault for their actions in this incident and released.

BURGLARY: The listed vehicle was found parked behind the building next to the rear garage door in the 1900 block of West State Route 36, Piqua at the former Big K’s business. A deputy heard a noise inside the building and found the garage door unsecured. The deputy lifted the garage door and found three large trash bags full of stripped wire coating. The deputy waited for a second unit and cleared the building. The deputy went back to the trash bags and found paperwork belonging to Justin Clever inside it. Justin has been stopped in the vehicle located outside the door.

The vehicle was towed and a hold was placed on it. The listed two items with Justin’s information on them was collected. Also other paperwork with very recent dates on them.SUSPICIOUS: A resident in the 100 block of Windmere Drive, Troy, came into the Sheriff’s Department to report a suspicious incident that happened at her residence. She stated at 9:45 a.m. an older African American male with dreadlocks

, who was wearing a suit came to her house today and said he was there to pick her up to go to the airport. At no time did he identify himself or what company he worked for. He said the GPS coordinates led him to her house. The reporting party told him she did not order a driver, and she was going to go get her husband and then shut the door. The man stood there for a moment after the reporting party closed the door and then he left. She took a picture of his vehicle, which was a newer black Chevy Suburban. Upon observing the picture the deputy was unable to identify the license plate. The reporting party asked for extra checks in her neighborhood at the end of the discussion.

Feb. 24

OVI: A deputy responded to the 5800 block of West State Route 41, Newton Twp. in reference to an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, squad advised there were no injuries. After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was cited for OVI and failure to control.

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to Troy-Sidney Road at Cathcart Road in reference to a non injury accident. After the investigation was complete, one male was charged with OVI, Failure to Reinstate, and right away when turning left.

DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy was advised by the jail Lieutenant a female inmate who had just recently been incarcerated was found to had a glass pipe used for smoking crack in her shoe.