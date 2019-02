Send this to a friend

Hi! A visitor to our site felt the following article might be of interest to you: Newton Local School – 2018-2019 2nd Quarter Principal’s List & Honor Roll Students. Here is a link to that story: https://www.tdn-net.com/uncategorized/58439/newton-local-school-2018-2019-2nd-quarter-principals-list-honor-roll-students-2