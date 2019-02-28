Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad is available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John will help boost the winter blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• RESUMES: Join participants at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1 p.m. to learn about all parts of creating a resume. In addition, a brief overview of the benefits of using the OhioMeansJobs.com website resources for job searches will be included. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• MEET AND GREET: Scouts BSA Ladies Troop 295 will host a meet and greet at 7 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St. Come out and learn more about the opportunities offered for females between the ages of 11-18 in the Scouts BSA program. For more information, contact Cheryl Beck at 541-6487.

Friday

• OPEN HOUSE: The public is invited to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with special activities at Riverside, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy. An open house will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. in the gym, where guests will enjoy cake, cookies, coffee and punch while celebrating with people of all abilities. There will be games, activities and for all to enjoy. Special guests will be on hand to present proclamations, and provider partner agencies will attend to distribute information and share in the celebration. For more information about the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Open House, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or visit www.riversidedd.org.

• PORK CHOP: The Upper Miami Valley Life Members, the local committee of Young Life, will offer its annual pork chop dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. at Grace Methoidst Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The menu will include a pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and a drink for $10. Young Life teens will serve the meal. Carry-out meals will be available. Dinner tickets are being sold by high school Young Life teens and junior high Wyldlife Club teens prior to the event or they can be purchased at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets prior to the event, contact the Young Life office at (513) 482-0229.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and or chicken tenders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This $8 meal includes French fries, hush puppies, cole slaw and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

Saturday

• FARM FORUM: U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08) will host the Third annual Ohio Farm Forum at Edison State Community College, North Hall, Robinson Theatre, 1973 Ediso Drive, Piqua. The event gives those involved in farming the opportunity to hear industry experts share updates in agriculture from across the state as well as nationally. The forum will bring together educators, employers, elected officials, and others involved in Ohio’s agricultural economy. Registration and breakfast will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and the program will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SHARE A MEAL: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be serving scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, peaches, sugar cookies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• WRESTLING: Dynamic Championship Pro Wrestling will hold its 16-year anniversary show at the Piqua National Guard Armory, 623 E. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open atv 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults $5 for children 15 and under and seniors. Call (937) 640-2691 for more information.

• FISH FRY: The Piqua American Legion Post 184 will offer a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. at 301 W. Water St., Piqua. The menu will include fish, French fries, coleslaw and will be $7 per meal.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Community Men’s Prayer Breakfast will meet at 7:30 a.m. for continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Caleb Shields, a private lands biologist for the Ohio Division of Wildlife will offer “Milkweeds and Monarchs.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753.

Sunday

• SPORTSMAN BANQUET: First Baptist Church Troy will offer its Fourth annual Family Sportsman Banquet at the church, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy. Free workshops and activities will be offered from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and will include turkey calling, airsoft target shooting, Indian artifacts, archery and more. Dinner and a speaker, Dr. Fred Adams, founder of Sword Deaf Ministries, will be from 5-7 p.m. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Adams, who has been deaf since age 1, has a unique and often humorous perspective on the outdoors. An admission ticket at $10 is necessary for dinner. Day of the event tickets will be sold if available. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the church office at 339-3602 or visit www.FBCTroy.com.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is offered from 8-11 a.m.

• BLUEGRASS JAM: A bluegrass jam with the band Showtime will be offered beginning at 2 p.m. at AMVETS Post 88, 3449 LeFevre Road, Troy.

Monday

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at the Tipp City Seniors at 12:30 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BURGER: Enjoy a burger or a brat with French fries beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

Tuesday

• SPAGHETTI: The annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the K-8 cafeteria. The menu will include all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast, homemade coleslaw, dessert and drink. The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 12 and younger. Carryout orders also will be available. The March music concert will be held at the high school gym the same evening.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• PROGRAM: Part of the Milton-Union Public Library’s “One Book, Many Communities” will give speed-dating a new spin at 6:30 p.m. Quickly meet each book to find a few that you’d like to get to know better. Join others for a fun and interactive evening and find a new book in a flash. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Wednesday

• VETERANS COFFEE: The free monthly Miami Valley Veterans Museum coffee event will be from 9-10 a.m. on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W. Main St., Troy. The museum will feature DAR and the Military.” Becky Miller, Regent of Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters Of The American Revolution, will take participants to the late 19th century founding of the DAR , Daughters Of The American Revolution. Join Miller as visitors focus on the DAR’s involvement from the military battlefields and homeland during the Spanish American War, to today for a time such as this. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. In addition, Veterans Serving Veterans is expected to bring an update on this unique, volunteer outreach. An elevator is available. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $3.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host a representative from the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County to give an update on their building project, including the children’s areas. The meeting will be held at StoryPoint of Troy at noon.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Nancy Hatcher from Pioneer Rural Electric Cooperative at noon the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

March 7

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. Additional scheduled dates are April 4, and May 2. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• LUNCHEON: All former employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington. No reservations needed as we attendees will order from the menu. Come and meet old friends. For questions, call Judy (937) 214-2036 or Nancy at (937) 473-3337.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• PULLED PORK: Come for a pulled pork sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begins at 6 p.m. Stay and try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. $5.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• MY BOOK AND ME: Children in grades kindergarten through sixth are invited to let their imaginations soar during this four-week program series. Participants will write a variety of short stories using story prompts and illustrate them using various methods and materials. By the end of the series each child will have a completed book. Participants will meet Thursdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

March 8

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HAM: A home-cooked meal featuring baked ham and sides will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meal starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

March 9

• PANCAKE DAY AND 5K: Kiwanis Club of Piqua will host the Second annual Flapjack 5K and its annual Pancake Day. The race begins at 8 a.m. with hand-carved trophies created by Jim Foster, local wood carver, to the top male and female adults as well as the top youth runners. Pre-register online at CantStopRunningCo.com by March 6. Same-day registration begins on race day at 7 a.m. Cost is $20 or $25 to receive a T-shirt. T-shirts are not available during same-day registration. A free pancake breakfast is included for all participants. In conjunction with the Flapjack 5K, Kiwanis Club will be holds its annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Upper Valley Career Center. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The meal includes all the pancakes you can eat plus sausage patty, applesauce and a drink. All proceeds benefit the youth of Piqua. For more information or for tickets, call Spencer Peltier at 418-5020 or Ben Zimmerman at 703-8141.

• WOMEN’S RETREAT: The Women of Zion Lutheran Church, Tipp City, will be holding a Women’s Retreat from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. `at 14 W. Walnut St. Tipp City. Kristen Zimmann will be leading the interactive Bible study entitled The Freedom of Forgiveness. There is no charge for this day retreat. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Each woman is invited to bring a salad or dessert to share but this is not a requirement for attending. To register for the retreat, call the church office at 937-667-3110.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• DINE OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Greenfire Bistro, Tipp City, then return to the center at 6:30 p.m. for Euchre at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is offered from 8-11 a.m.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BINGO AND LEGO: Bring the whole family for a fun afternoon of bingo and LEGO construction at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Linda Raterman of the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District will offer “Rain Gardens: Pretty with a Purpose.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753.

