Community calendar

Today

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is offered from 8-11 a.m.

• BLUEGRASS JAM: A bluegrass jam with the band Showtime will be offered beginning at 2 p.m. at AMVETS Post 88, 3449 LeFevre Road, Troy.

Monday

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at the Tipp City Seniors at 12:30 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BURGER: Enjoy a burger or a brat with French fries beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• SPAGHETTI: The annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the K-8 cafeteria. The menu will include all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast, homemade coleslaw, dessert and drink. The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 12 and younger. Carryout orders also will be available. The March music concert will be held at the high school gym the same evening.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• PROGRAM: Part of the Milton-Union Public Library’s “One Book, Many Communities,” will give speed-dating a new spin at 6:30 p.m. Quickly meet each book to find a few that you’d like to get to know better. Join others for a fun and interactive evening and find a new book in a flash. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Developmental Story Time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. The Troy Literacy Council, Inc. is a member of ProLiteracy America. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, like or message the organization on Facebook, call 660-3170, or email at troyliteracycouncil@hotmail.com.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Wednesday

• VETERANS COFFEE: The free monthly Miami Valley Veterans Museum coffee event will be from 9-10 a.m. on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W. Main St., Troy. The museum will feature DAR and the Military.” Becky Miller, Regent of Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters Of The American Revolution, will take participants to the late 19th century founding of the DAR , Daughters of the American Revolution. Join Miller as visitors focus on the DAR’s involvement from the military battlefields and homeland during the Spanish American War, to today for a time such as this. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. In addition, Veterans Serving Veterans is expected to bring an update on this unique, volunteer outreach. An elevator is available. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $3.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host a representative from the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County to give an update on their building project, including the children’s areas. The meeting will be held at StoryPoint of Troy at noon.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Nancy Hatcher from Pioneer Rural Electric Cooperative at noon the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. Additional scheduled dates are April 4, and May 2. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• LUNCHEON: All former employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington. No reservations needed as attendees will order from the menu. For questions, call Judy (937) 214-2036 or Nancy at (937) 473-3337.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• PULLED PORK: Come for a pulled pork sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begins at 6 p.m. Stay and try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. $5.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• MY BOOK AND ME: Children in grades kindergarten through sixth are invited to let their imaginations soar during this four-week program series. Participants will write a variety of short stories using story prompts and illustrate them using various methods and materials. By the end of the series each child will have a completed book. Participants will also meet Thursdays, March 14, 21 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• DIGITAL RESOURCW: Thursday, March 7 at 1:00 pm and again at 6:30 pm – An “Investigate Our Digital Resources and Databases at JRC” workshop will offered at 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. This event will be hosted by Mrs. Roeth and will last about one hour. If you are interested in any other type of computer and/or internet class, bring your suggestions with you.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HAM: A home-cooked meal featuring baked ham and sides will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meal starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch will be on the menu by the seniors. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

March 9

• PANCAKE DAY AND 5K: Kiwanis Club of Piqua will host the Second annual Flapjack 5K and its annual Pancake Day. The race begins at 8 a.m. with hand-carved trophies created by Jim Foster, local wood carver, to the top male and female adults as well as the top youth runners. Pre-register online at CantStopRunningCo.com by March 6. Same-day registration begins on race day at 7 a.m. Cost is $20 or $25 to receive a T-shirt. T-shirts are not available during same-day registration. A free pancake breakfast is included for all participants. In conjunction with the Flapjack 5K, Kiwanis Club will be holds its annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Upper Valley Career Center. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The meal includes all the pancakes you can eat plus sausage patty, applesauce and a drink. All proceeds benefit the youth of Piqua. For more information or for tickets, call Spencer Peltier at 418-5020 or Ben Zimmerman at 703-8141.

• WOMEN’S RETREAT: The Women of Zion Lutheran Church, Tipp City, will be holding a Women’s Retreat from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Kristen Zimmann will be leading the interactive Bible study entitled “The Freedom of Forgiveness.” There is no charge for this day retreat. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Each woman is invited to bring a salad or dessert to share, but this is not a requirement for attending. To register for the retreat, call the church office at (937) 667-3110.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• DINE OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Greenfire Bistro, Tipp City, then return to the center at 6:30 p.m. for Euchre at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is offered from 8-11 a.m.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BINGO AND LEGO: Bring the whole family for a fun afternoon of bingo and LEGO construction at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Linda Raterman of the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District will offer “Rain Gardens: Pretty with a Purpose.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753.

• FAMILY FIESTA: A family charity dance and food drive will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Eagles Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy. Bring a non-perishable item for the Stonebridge Food Pantry in Montgomery County and receive a free raffle ticket. Admission is $5 per couple for a parent and child and $1 for each additional family member. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Music will be provided by The Rolling Jukebox.

March 10

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

March 11

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Ruth Jenkins, board member of the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County will discuss the shelter’s relocation plans. For more information, contact Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710 or visit miamicountydems.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will a salad or potato bar. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• LEGO: Bring the whole family to enjoy the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library’s new LEGO collection from 5-7 p.m. for The LEGO Project. Join participants at family fun night to assemble pre-sorted projects or bring your imagination to free-build. For all ages and skill levels. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• MEETING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the library.

March 12

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Developmental Story Time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

