Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Depatment:

March 1

TRESPASSING: A male subject, allegedly homeless, was hanging out in a business. Business wanted subject trespassed. Male left and was warned.

TRESPASSING: Michael Browning, 25, at large, was caught trespassing at the Stouder Center after being warned for trespassing several times and was incarcerated.

ROAD RAGE: An officer investigated a road rage incident. Both drivers advised the other was the aggressor. No further action was taken.

March 2

POSSESSION: John Edwards, 29, of Dayton was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument.

POSSESSION: Rosalyn Holland, 32, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs during a welfare check at the Archer Drive Wendy’s.

RESISTING: Corey Steele, 29, of Troy, was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instrument.

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on South Market near West Ross Street for multiple equipment and moving violations. The driver, Christopher Connor, 37, of Dayton, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and the passenger was found to have an open container. Another passenger was found to have multiple active warrants and placed under arrest.

WARRANTS: An officer observed a suspicious vehicle occupied behind the Budget Inn on Archer Drive. The vehicle was occupied by two subjects who each had multiple warrants. Both were arrested and had possession of drugs and paraphernalia. A third subject was located in elation to the vehicle who also had a warrant and was arrested. Charges are pending lab results.

WARRANT: An officer observed a subject with active warrants. The subject was arrested after a foot chase.

TRESPASSING: A subject was at the Elks and the Elks did not want him there. The subject was warned for trespassing and left.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the 1000 block of Curzon Court for a report of a burglary in which someone tried to force entry into a house via the garage door. Evidence collected. Case pending.

March 3

FALSE NAME: An officer stopped a vehicle for a moving violation in the area of Foss Way and Adams Street. The driver had an active warrant and provided a false name. The driver, Joshua Lee, 39, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with obstructing official business and issued a traffic citation.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for marked lanes violation on the I-75 southbound on ramp and West Main Street. After an investigation, the driver, Mitchell Silcott, 21, of Tipp City, was arrested for OVI.

THEFT: A theft was reported at Shoe Carnival.

March 4

STOLEN VEHICLE: OSP reported a reckless drive information to dispatch. Troy PD located the vehicle and observed the license plate in the rear window. A traffic stop was conducted and Timothy Migliaccio, 44, of Wyandotte, Michigan, was cited for OVI, driving under suspension, open container and fourth degree felony receiving stolen property. The car was reported stolen from Michigan.

POSSESSION: A traffic stop was conducted at West Market Street near Park Avenue for expired plates. The driver was driving under suspension. The passenger, Christian Edmondson, 28, of Dayton, was cited for possession marijuana.

March 5

VEHICLE: A citation was issue for a vehicle with all four tires deflated and parked on a yellow curb in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue. It was towed.

BUS ISSUE: A Troy City Schools bus drive reported a driver did not stop for the stop sign.

DISORDERLY: Officers were dispatched three times to the 500 block of Virginia Avenue regarding a disturbance. A male was arrested and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

March 6

WARRANT: A male was arrested on a warrant at Waffle House.