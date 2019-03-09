Warm-weather happenings upcoming in county

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County is alive with festivals and arts throughout the year. But spring through fall, when events can be held outdoors, there are a bounty of activities — with a little something for everyone.

Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau Executive Director Diana Thompson said Miami County has so much to offer as the weather begins to improve.

“From concerts to cruise-ins, 5Ks to family festivals, the warm-weather events beginning to pop up in the county are phenomenal,” Thompson said. “There will be many opportunities for people to get outside and enjoy what Miami County has to offer this spring, and throughout the rest of the year as well.”

The Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, homegrowngreat.com, has provided a list of upcoming events, known to them by Feb. 11, from throughout Miami County:

• First Friday Easter Egg Hunt and pictures with Bunny at the Tipp City Public Library — April 5

Visit www.downtowntippcity.org for more information.

• Salute to the Railroaders — 2-4 p.m. April 6, Bradford Railroad Museum, 200 N. Miami Ave., Bradford

Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum honors present and past railroad workers. The museum hosts a program regarding events from the Bradford Junction and railroad history. Meet with past and current railroaders and find out what it’s like living the railroad life.

• Merchant’s Spring Shop Hop — April 6

Visit www.downtowntippcity.org for more information.

• Taste of Tipp & Business Expo — April 11

Visit www.downtowntippcity.org for more information.

• The Moxie Strings — Contemporary String Duo — 7:30 p.m. April 13, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy

The Moxie Strings are a contemporary string duo who will be taking the stage for Hayner’s April concert. Alison Lynn will play a newly-invented electric “bodyless” cello and Diana Ladio will be performing on her more classic wooden bodied violin. The two both began as classically trained musicians, but each found themselves involved in a contemporary movement that explores experimental instruments, audio affects pedals, genre-busting rhythms and often mainstream melodies and rifts. They offer a fun and diverse experience for the audience as they redefine the role of strings in contemporary music.

• Run Wild Earth Day Celebration 5K — 8 a.m. April 20, Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy

If you enjoy running or hiking on woodland trails, you’ll love BNC’s annual 5K Run Wild Earth Day celebration.

This is a challenging course for runners or walkers, winding up and down the hills and valleys of wildflower-covered trails. Each participant will receive a commemorative organic cotton T-shirt, homemade refreshments, a visit with the wildlife ambassadors, the opportunity to win door prizes and unique awards. All proceeds benefit BNC’s wildlife programs, so bring your friends and family and join the fun! For more information contact Brukner Nature Center at (937) 698-6493 or download a registration form at bruknernaturecenter.com.

• Rhonda Vincent in Concert at Hobart Arena, with special guests, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers — 8 p.m. April 28, Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy

Crowned “the new queen of bluegrass” by the Wall Street Journal, Vincent is one of the genre’s best selling and most visible artists, whose cross-over appeal stretches well into the mainstream media. She has made more than 200 Grand Ole Opry appearances.

• Downtown Troy Cruise-In — 5:30-8 p.m. April 26

Visit troymainstreet.org for more information.

• First Friday — May Memories: Hidden Spaces Tour — May 3

• Taste of the Arts — A Feast for the Senses! — May 10 at Main and Ash streets, Piqua

Join others for a delightful evening of fun, music and food in downtown Piqua. Be sure to stop in and see the various demonstrations in the storefronts while enjoying a variety of live music. At the corner of Ash and Main streets you will find a huge selection of food options from various local restaurants and caterers. Items range from $1-$4. For more information, call 773-9355 or visit www.MainStreetPiqua.com.

• Hug The Earth Family Festival — noon to 5 p.m. May 11, Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Troy

The fun begins at noon when the Banana Slug String Band performs their popular songs like “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Water Cycle Boogie.” Beginning at 1 p.m. enjoy archery, geocaching, canoeing on the pond (registration begins at noon and is limited), rocket shoots, rock pile dig, face painting, gnome-fairy house building, animal safari, Bring the Farm to You, food and more. Don’t miss out on the outdoor adventure activities with the rock climbing wall, zip line, tree climbing and high ropes course. General admission is free.

• Troy Strawberry Soccer Invitational — May 17-19

One of the oldest tournaments in Ohio, the invitational has been successfully hosted since 1998.

The tournament prides itself on being a “mid-tier” tournament, focusing on teams that would commonly not be competitive against elite teams. The tournament draws the second and third team from large clubs looking for a regional tournament that offers the opportunity to play against well-matched teams. Visit strawberrysoccer.tourneycentral.com for more information.

• Annual Gourmet Food Truck Competition & Rally — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 18, Miami County Fairgrounds, North County Road 25-A, Troy

Teams of food trucks will gather at the Miami County Fairgrounds to show off their best dishes and desserts. Join the crowd and taste some of the area’s finest food truck fare. The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.miamicountyohiofair.com for more information.

• Funk Party with Radio Basim — 7:30-10 p.m. May 25, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy

Radio Basim will start the dance party at 7:30 p.m. He will also bring with him a video display from the annals of notable funk history such as Soul Train. Basim is a local authority on funk as well the host for the WYSO (91.3) Friday night show, “Behind the Groove,” which features retro funk 45s, B sides, and neo-funk. Basim has also produced the award-winning documentary “Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton,” helping to establish Dayton as the origin of funk music. The fee is a $5 cover charge and IDs will be requested at the door. Alcohol will be sold by the glass at this event.

• Troy Strawberry Festival, June 1-2 Great Miami River levee and downtown Troy

This premier festival featuring strawberry cuisine along with a wide variety of great foods offered by area non-profit organizations. Participants can sample the strawberry salsa, strawberry pizza, strawberry burritos, strawberry lemonade, chocolate covered strawberries, fresh strawberries and of course the world famous strawberry doughnuts. Browse the over 125 top art and craft exhibitors who display their unique, handmade wares. Join in the strawberry pie eating contest, diaper derby, corn toss, children’s area and enjoy free entertainment. The Strawberry Festival offers free parking and free shuttle service from the festival locations. Call 339-7714 or visit www.GoStrawberries.com for more information.

• Bradford Railroad Heritage Festival — June 1

The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum Festival & Train Meet features train layouts, model train and historical train vendors, children’s activities, entertainment, a garden train exhibit, speakers, workshops, demonstrations and food. The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum dedicates this festival to the preservation of Bradford and southwestern Ohio railroad heritage. The railroad was once a significant part of Bradford’s economy, employing many who manned the trains, worked in the switching yards and in the roundhouse where steam locomotives were kept and maintained between runs. Admission is $5, children 12 & under free with a paying adult. For more information, call 773-6825 or visit www.BradfordRRMuseum.org for more infomation.

• First Friday — Spring Wine Vine — June 7

Visit www.downtowntippcity.org for more information.

• Canal Music Fest — 7 p.m. June 8 at Tipp City Park, 35 Parkwood Ave., Tipp City

Canal Music Fest celebrates its 10th season with two bands — local ’80s cover band Stranger and Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute. Bring your chair and join us for an evening of tunes and good neighbors. Free admission. For more information, call www.TippCityArtsCouncil.com.

• Family Days at the Johnston Farm — June 8-9 at Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua

Explore the family home of John Johnston with hands on activities, costumed interpreters and demonstrations. John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days gone by. Visit the home and learn how the family lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight into the lives of the people who first called Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive the time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at four miles per hour. Call (800) 752-2619 or 773-2522 or visit www.JohnstonFarmOhio.com for more information.

• Sculptures on the Square — June 13-Sept. 13, downtown Troy on Prouty Plaza

Seward Johnson Sculptures make another appearance in downtown Troy this summer. Twenty life-sized Seward Johnson sculptures will be featured along with other works of art by regional artists. The exhibit is open to the public. Call Troy Main Street at 339-5455 for more information.

• Fridays on Prouty Concert, The American Kings — 7:30-9 p.m. June 14

Visit troymainstreet.org for more information.

• Dog show sponsored by Echo Hills Kennel Club of Ohio, Inc. — June 15-16, Miami County Fairgrounds, North County Road 25-A, Troy

This AKC all breed dog show will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Friday is breed specific specialties only. Saturday and Sunday the event averages more than 1,000 dogs a day with breed representatives from over 90 percent of the AKC recognized breeds. The event offers conformation, obedience and rally. This is a wonderful opportunity to talk to people who enjoy the same breed of dog as you or find out more about the breeds you might be interested in purchasing in the future. There is a large assortment of vendors that cater to everything that a dog needs and some items for their owners as well. Call (937) 947-2059 or www.EchoHillsKennelClub.com for more information.

• Vintage in the Village — June 15, downtown Tipp City, 6 S. 3rd St., Tipp City

A new, re-imagined, and exciting take on beloved festivals of the past in beautiful, historic downtown Tipp City. The festival will host unique booths featuring handmade, vintage, and antique items, as well as food trucks, and children’s activities.

• 34th annual West Milton Triathlon — June 15, West Milton Municipal Park

Athletic contest consisting of a 4 mile canoeing, 5 mile running, 17 miles of biking. Teams of two start at the West Milton park and end at the park entrance. There is a registration fee to participate. Call for more information at 698-0287 or visit www.speedy-feet.com.

• Spectacular Summer Cruise-in and Concert — June 22, Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua

The Spectacular Summer Cruise-in and Concert at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua is back with country music star Neal McCoy headlining. This is a free event. Other performers for the event include Motown Sounds of Touch, Hannah Dasher, Cocktails & Dreams, Zack Attack, Sifferly Band, The Chase Classic Rock and Felita LaRock.

• Final Friday: Mid-Summer Magic — 5:30-8 p.m. June 28 in Troy

Visit troymainstreet.org for more information.

“Get out and enjoy the better weather after another long, cold Ohio winter,” Thompson said. “The county just has so much to offer, it just might be hard to choose which events to attend.”

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Youngsters enjoyed activities in the Kids’ Zone at the 2018 Taste of the Arts, which drew thousands to downtown Piqua. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_MU2_6830.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Youngsters enjoyed activities in the Kids’ Zone at the 2018 Taste of the Arts, which drew thousands to downtown Piqua. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_Earth1_cmyk.jpg https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_McCoy.jpg More than an estimated 100,000 people attend the annual Troy Strawberry Festival on the Great Miami River levee and in downtown Troy each year. This year’s event will be held June 1-2. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_160604aw_TSF_crowd.jpg More than an estimated 100,000 people attend the annual Troy Strawberry Festival on the Great Miami River levee and in downtown Troy each year. This year’s event will be held June 1-2.