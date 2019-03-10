Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Miami Valley Young Marines will host a pancake and sausage breakfast, in support of the Montgomery County Drug Free Coalition, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Huber Heights Masonic Lodge 777, 7778 Wildcat Road, Huber Heights.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Ruth Jenkins, board member of the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County will discuss the shelter’s relocation plans. For more information, contact Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710 or visit miamicountydems.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a salad or potato bar. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• LEGO: Bring the whole family to enjoy the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library’s new LEGO collection from 5-7 p.m. for The LEGO Project. Join participants at family fun night to assemble pre-sorted projects or bring your imagination to free-build. For all ages and skill levels. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• MEETING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the library.

• BOARD MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Room 404. The regular session will be followed by an executive session.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming continues on Monday nights from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. You can adapt the workout to fit your fitness needs. The classes are free, you provide your equipment.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Developmental Story Time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• LEGO CLUB: The LEGO Club will meet from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Piqua Public Library.

• READ AND WATCH: The Read It, Watch It Book Club will meet from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet from 10:15-11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• HEALTH CHECKS: The J.R. Clarke Library will have an Upper Valley Wellness nurse from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Come and get your blood pressure checked, a glucose screening or just questions that have been on your mind. Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• TASTE TEST: Do you like to try new recipes? Join staff at noon at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, to taste test a new recipe. Bring recipes ideas to share, meet new friends, and talk food. Perfect for the budding chef or novice cook. For adults. No registration is required. For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• PORTALS: A Portals to Piqua’s Past, “Celebrations in Piqua,” will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• COUNCIL MEETING: The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami County Highway Garage, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $3.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host a joint meeting with the Key Club at noon at Piqua High School. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BOARD MEETING: The Newton Local School Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• PORK AND SAUERKRAUT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pork and sauerkraut at 6 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• PORTALS: A Portals to Piqua’s Past program will be offered from 7-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

• Troy Planning Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Thursday

• BASKET BINGO: Trojan Insurance Agency’s 16th annual Basket Bingo, in memory of Bob Blythe, will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 1008 Grant St., Troy. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 or reserve a table of eight for an extra $20. Concessions will be available at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will include 20 bingo games with Longaberger prizes. For questions or pre-order tickets, call 339-2674 or email amanda@trojaninsuranceagency.com. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer’s Societies Miami County Relay for Life.

• DEADLINE: Today is the deadline to sign up for the Troy Horseshoes Club’s free clinics for children ages 8 and older as well as adults to learn to play horseshoes. The clinics will be from 1-4 p.m. April 27-28 and again May 4-5 at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Call Doug at (937) 212-5879 or Tom at (937) 573-7900 to register or for more information.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Enjoy a grilled ham and cheese sandwich with chips at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• STEAM: A STEAM workshop for homeschoolers will be from 10:15-11:30 a.m. These hands on workshops are suitable for students in grades first through eighth grade. Registration is not required.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• CARDS: Senior citizens will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library to play cards.

• BOARD MEETING: Miami County Children’s Services board meeting at 9 a.m. in the Hobart Government Building, 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy, on the second floor in the Commissioner’s Conference Room.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• BOOK CLUB: The first Community Reads Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, hosted by Cherie Roeth. “The One,” by John Marrs will be this month’s book. If you are interested in having a book club in the community, please attend this evening, as participants will be sharing information and ideas. Light refreshments will be served. To register, call the library at 473-2226 or stop in.

• CLASS LUNCH: Members of the Piqua High School class of 1950 will meet for lunch at noon at China East in Piqua. Partners and friends are welcome to attend.

• STEAM: STEAM workshop for Homeschoolers will be from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. These free workshops are suitable for students in grades 1-8.

• ROWDY READERS: Rush’s Rowdy Readers will meet every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This group of young adults with learning challenges welcomes all who wish to improve their reading skills in a relaxed environment. Snacks will be provided and registration is not required.

• GATHERING MEETING: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will hold monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. In August, meetings will be weekly on Thursdays. The 2019 Gathering will be held Labor Day Weekend. The meetings are open to the public, and suggestions and comments are welcome. For more information, contact Anita at (937) 676-3381.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• DEMOCRATIC PARTY: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Local 128 Union Hall, 1230 S. Market S., Troy. The meeting is open to the public.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m . Test your knowledge of trivia at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A St. Patrick’s Day party will be from noon to 2 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered from 7-8:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Classes, instructed by Dan Sturgill, will be $5 per class, with children 11 and younger are free. For more information, visit abgraham.org.

• LOVE BIRDS: The Miami County Park district will hold the a “Love Birds” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7:45-9:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Bring your love bird to the prairie as we observe he dives, turns and spirals of the extravagant mating display of the male woodcocks trying to get a date for the evening. Afterwards warm up around a fire toasting marshmallows and sipping gourmet hot chocolate. No childcare provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

March 16

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life from 2-4 p.m. and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for winter finches. Binoculars are available for use.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Chris Kline, director of Butterfly Ridge Butterfly Conservation Center in Rockbridge, will offer “If You Plant It, They Will Come.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., will offer its annual chicken and noodle dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinner features homemade noodles and chicken, real mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade rolls and assorted desserts. The cost of the dinner is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Carry-outs are available. Proceeds from the dinner help to support the costs of youth activities. For more information, contact the church oﬃce at 473-3443.

• JAZZ: Hayner host Keigo Hirakawa will bring jazz legend Craig Bailey and his Ohio Jazz Players for a Jazz in March concert at 7:30 p.m. Shortly before the concert, at 7 p.m., Hirakawa will conduct an introductory interview with Bailey. Come early and learn a bit about his influences, experience and inspiration. This concert is offered free to the public. For more information on the concert, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the winter months, be prepared to play in the snow. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TIGERS: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Tigers — My Tiger Jungle” program from 1-2:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEARS AND FEATHERS: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Bears – Fur, Feathers & Ferns” program on March 16 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTO THE WILDS: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Webelos – Into the Wilds” program on March 16 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WOODCOCK WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Woodcock Walk” program from 7:45-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and hike into the meadow in search of the spectacular aerial courtship display of the American Woodcock. Come enjoy the dives, turns, and spirals of the extravagant mating display the male Woodcock performs annually. Please preregister. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ST. PATRICK’S CELEBRATION: Dunaway’s will have its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The first 100 people will receive a free gift under the big tent.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry at 6 p.m.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a free meal open to the community, will be offered the third Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua.

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while partipants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.

March 17

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Just Walking the Dog” social where dogs and their owners spend an afternoon just walking in the park. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public, serving from 8-11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults, children 10 and under $3.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_NewMel2-7.jpg