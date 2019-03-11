Buecker honored for service

COLUMBUS — On Wednesday, March 6, the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) recognized area attorneys, including Thomas J. Buecker, for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession.

Buecker of Piqua graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He is a partner at Buecker Davis & Gunter Co., LPA where he specializes in family, corporate and personal injury law as well as estate planning.

Buecker serves on the finance committee at St. Mary’s Church and as president and trustee of the YMCA. He is a past president of the Miami County Bar Association, the Rotary Club of Piqua and the Piqua Area United Fund.

He has also been a licensed title agent for more than 40 years.

Provided photo Thomas J. Buecker is pictured with OSBA CEO and Executive Director Mary Amos Augsburger. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_thomas-buecker-d2-50-year.jpg Provided photo Thomas J. Buecker is pictured with OSBA CEO and Executive Director Mary Amos Augsburger.