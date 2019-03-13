Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TASTE TEST: Do you like to try new recipes? Join staff at noon at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, to taste test a new recipe. Bring recipes ideas to share, meet new friends, and talk food. Perfect for the budding chef or novice cook. For adults. No registration is required. Additional scheduled dates include Feb. 13 and March 13. For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• PORTALS: A Portals to Piqua’s Past, “Celebrations in Piqua,” wiill be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join the staff at the Oakes-Beitman Library after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• COUNCIL MEETING: The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami County Highway Garage, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $3.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host a joint meeting with the Key Club at noon at Piqua High School. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BOARD MEETING: The Newton Local School Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• PORK AND SAUERKRAUT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pork and sauerkraut at 6 p.m.

• Troy Planning Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Thursday

• BASKET BINGO: Trojan Insurance Agency’s 16th annual Basket Bingo, in memory of Bob Blythe, will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 1008 Grant St., Troy. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 or reserve a table of eight for an extra $20. Concessions will be available at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will include 20 bingo games with Longaberger prizes. For questions or pre-order tickets, call 339-2674 or email amanda@trojaninsuranceagency.com. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer’s Societies Miami County Relay for Life.

• DEADLINE: Today is the deadline to sign up for the Troy Horseshoes Club’s free clinics for children ages 8 and older as well as adults to learn to play horseshoes. The clinics will be from 1-4 p.m. April 27-28 and again May 4-5 at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Call Doug at (937) 212-5879 or Tom at (937) 573-7900 to register or for more information.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Enjoy a grilled ham and cheese sandwich with chips at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• STEAM: A STEAM workshop for homeschoolers will be from 10:15-11:30 a.m. These hands on workshops are suitable for students in grades first through eighth grade. Registration is not required.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• CARDS: Senior citizens will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library to play cards.

• BOARD MEETING: Miami County Children’s Services board meeting at 9 a.m. in the Hobart Government Building, 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy, on the second floor in the Commissioner’s Conference Room.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• BOOK CLUB: The first Community Reads Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, hosted by Cherie Roeth. “The One,” by John Marrs will be this month’s book. If you are interested in having a book club in the community, please attend this evening, as participants will be sharing information and ideas. Light refreshments will be served. To register, call the library at 473-2226 or stop in.

• CLASS LUNCH: Members of the Piqua High School class of 1950 will meet for lunch at noon at China East in Piqua. Partners and friends are welcome to attend.

• STEAM: STEAM workshop for Homeschoolers will be from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. These free workshops are suitable for students in grades 1-8.

• ROWDY READERS: Rush’s Rowdy Readers will meet every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This group of young adults with learning challenges welcomes all who wish to improve their reading skills in a relaxed environment. Snacks will be provided and registration is not required.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The village of Bradford Insurance Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. at Village Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss the proposed employee health insurance renewal.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m . Test your knowledge of trivia at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A St. Patrick’s Day party will be from noon to 2 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered from 7-8:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Classes, instructed by Dan Sturgill, will be $5 per class, with children 11 and younger are free. For more information, visit abgraham.org.

• LOVE BIRDS: The Miami County Park district will hold the a “Love Birds” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7:45-9:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Bring your love bird to the prairie as we observe he dives, turns and spirals of the extravagant mating display of the male woodcocks trying to get a date for the evening. Afterwards warm up around a fire toasting marshmallows and sipping gourmet hot chocolate. No childcare provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

Saturday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life from 2-4 p.m. and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for winter finches. Binoculars are available for use.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Chris Kline, director of Butterfly Ridge Butterfly Conservation Center in Rockbridge, will offer “If You Plant It, They Will Come.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., will offer its annual chicken and noodle dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinner features homemade noodles and chicken, real mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade rolls and assorted desserts. The cost of the dinner is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Carry-outs are available. Proceeds from the dinner help to support the costs of youth activities. For more information, contact the church oﬃce at 473-3443.

• JAZZ: Hayner host Keigo Hirakawa will bring jazz legend Craig Bailey and his Ohio Jazz Players for a Jazz in March concert at 7:30 p.m. Shortly before the concert, at 7 p.m., Hirakawa will conduct an introductory interview with Bailey. Come early and learn a bit about his influences, experience and inspiration. This concert is offered free to the public. For more information on the concert, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the winter months, be prepared to play in the snow. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TIGERS: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Tigers — My Tiger Jungle” program from 1-2:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEARS AND FEATHERS: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Bears – Fur, Feathers & Ferns” program on March 16 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTO THE WILDS: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Webelos – Into the Wilds” program on March 16 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WOODCOCK WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Woodcock Walk” program from 7:45-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and hike into the meadow in search of the spectacular aerial courtship display of the American Woodcock. Come enjoy the dives, turns, and spirals of the extravagant mating display the male Woodcock performs annually. Please preregister. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ST. PATRICK’S CELEBRATION: Dunaway’s will have its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The first 100 people will receive a free gift under the big tent.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Just Walking the Dog” social where dogs and their owners spend an afternoon just walking in the park. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public, serving from 8-11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• STATE OF CITY: The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the City from noon to 1 p.m. at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. In this annual address, Mayor Michael Beamish will touch upon the municipal achievements of 2018 and talk about current and future city issues and projects. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., with the program and lunch beginning at noon. To make a reservation, call the chamber or register at www.troyohiochamber.com though the events calendar. The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members.

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at the Tipp City Seniors at 12:30 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Bradford Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Bradford Historical Society.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• PARTY: The Troy Fish & Game will have a St. Patrick’s Day party and snacks.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Mid-County Church of Christ will partner with Community Blood center to host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 1580 N. Dorset Road, Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a potato or salad bar. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6 for both or $3.50 for one.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming continues on Monday nights from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. You can adapt the workout to fit your fitness needs. The classes are free, you provide your equipment.

Tuesday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 8-9 a.m. at Lincoln Square, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An Apple Trivet class also will be offered during that time.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Developmental Story Time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• PET CHAT: A Pet Chat with Dr. Ken will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library.

• REFORM: The Miami County Liberty group will have a Criminal Justice Reform Follow-up to State Issue 1 at 7 p.m. at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. Visitors will include Rep. Warren Davidson, State Senator Steve Huffman, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Judge Stacy Wall and prosecutor Tony Kendell. Visit miamicountyliberty.org.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be hosted at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be available for reasonable prices from 6-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

March 20

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). The topic for March is “Wild Relationships.”

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Todd Blair, director of marketing for ITW Food Group. Blair will share an overview of the ITW organization and how it has evolved in recent years. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will hold its member spotlight and business meeting at noon the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Troy Fish & Game will offer sloppy joes at 6 p.m.

• SLIDERS: Come for sliders at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $3.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be re-opening at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Please join us for dinner in the activity center from 5-6:15, or if it is more convenient for you, we can pack a carry out meal for you to take home. Meals are $7 and a child’s meal with smaller portions is $3.

The menu is provided in the church’s newsletter, The Towers, or on the church web page at hoffmanumc.org.

March 21

• QUARTER AUCTION: Piqua Parents as Teachers will offer its annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. at the Piqua Knights of Columbus, 204 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction begins at 7 p.m. Guests must be 18 and older. Tickets are $2 and are available at Piqua Junior High School and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. For more information, call (937) 916-3139. Bring your own quarters, and $30 will allow you to bid on nearly everything. An all-in paddles will be available.

• ALUMNI: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. The committee invites new new members, especially from the class of 1969. Honored this year will be the classes of 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979 1994, and 2019. They also are updating their address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to: Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• EQUINOX PRESENTATION: Doors open at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center for your chance to enjoy homemade refreshments featuring local ingredients while you take in the new art exhibit by Kate Huser Santucci. Santucci works in mixed media, combining beeswax and oil paint with three dimensional techniques, found objects, and drawings. At 7:15 p.m., guests will settle into their seats for “Good Garden Bugs,” by Mary Griffith, Ohio State University Extension educator in Madison County. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds will support the development of the center’s pollinator garden, a haven of native plants created for native insects.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Trustee Jack Carter will host a game of Troy historical trivia. The meeting is free and open to the public. For further information, contact the society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CABBAGE AND NOODLES: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer cabbage and noodles at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• ROWDY READERS: Rush’s Rowdy Readers will meet every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This group of young adults with learning challenges welcomes all who wish to improve their reading skills in a relaxed environment. Snacks will be provided and registration is not required.

March 22

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Taste of Elegance will begin at 1 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Baked spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

March 23

• TENDERLOIN DINNER: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, beginning at 5 p.m. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow them on Facebook.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Ron Corbett, owner of Native Ohio Plants LLC of Tipp City will offer “What Native Plants are Important and How to Replace Invasive Plants.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753 or visiting the library’s Facebook page.

• SPRING BAZAAR: The Sixth annual Spring Craft/Vendor Bazaar will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US 36, Conover. Free admission. Vendor space available at 214-5562 or visit abgraham@swohio.twcbc.com. The Fletcher Lions also will serve a pancake, sausage and fried mush breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center. Meals are $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.

• DIVERSITY: The Miami County YMCA-Richard E. Hunt Youth Center will be having a Spring into Cultural Diversity Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore crafts, games and food/snacks native to Egypt, France, Spain and South Africa. Mr. Biggles’s Face Painting and Balloon Twisting will be part of the entertainment. This event is open for the whole family to enjoy. YMCA members and non-members are welcome. Donations will be accepted at the door.

• PORK CHOPS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed pork chops at 6 p.m.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Music trivia begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• GRUB CLUB: The Bradford Public Library’s Good Grub Club will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This free cooking class is open for students 9-13 years old who attend Bradford schools. Limit of two students per family. Registration is required, no exceptions, by March 18. The first class will focus breakfast.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_NewMel2-9.jpg