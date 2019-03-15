Oratorical winners named

Provided photo

The Troy Noon Optimists welcomed 14 junior high and high school speakers for the 2019-2020 Optimist Oratorical contest held at First Place on Monday, March 11 in Troy. Of the speakers, three will move on to the regional contest in Lima on Saturday, April 6. Of the 14 speakers, three will move on to the regional contest in Lim on Saturday, April 6. The 4-5 minute speech topic is: “Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?” Club president Michael Ham welcomed more than 50 guests to the contest. The 14 speakers included, from left, Kendall Brown, LaVante Williams, Astha Patel, Katie Hansbarger, Alyssa Stanley, Maci Addington, Savannah Swanson, Savannah Sharett, Hannah Duff, Kayden Morris, Aubrey Gillespie, Hallie Frigge, Olive Stringer, and Skylar Davis.