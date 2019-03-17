Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends from 2-4 p.m. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for the winter finches. Binoculars available for use.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Just Walking the Dog” social where dogs and their owners spend an afternoon just walking in the park. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast is open to the public, serving from 8-11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• STATE OF CITY: The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the City from noon to 1 p.m. at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. In this annual address, Mayor Michael Beamish will touch upon the municipal achievements of 2018 and talk about current and future city issues and projects. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., with the program and lunch beginning at noon. To make a reservation, call the chamber or register at www.troyohiochamber.com though the events calendar. The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members.

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at the Tipp City Seniors at 12:30 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Bradford Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Bradford Historical Society.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• PARTY: The Troy Fish & Game will have a St. Patrick’s Day party and snacks.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Mid-County Church of Christ will partner with Community Blood center to host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 1580 N. Dorset Road, Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CHEESE STEAK: Come in to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and enjoy a Philly cheese steak for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming continues on Monday nights from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. You can adapt the workout to fit your fitness needs. The classes are free, you provide your equipment.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

Tuesday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 8-9 a.m. at Lincoln Square, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An Apple Trivet class also will be offered during that time.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Developmental Story Time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• PET CHAT: A Pet Chat with Dr. Ken will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library.

• REFORM: The Miami County Liberty group will have a Criminal Justice Reform Follow-up to State Issue 1 at 7 p.m. at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. Visitors will include Rep. Warren Davidson, State Senator Steve Huffman, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Judge Stacy Wall and prosecutor Tony Kendell. Visit miamicountyliberty.org.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be hosted at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be available for reasonable prices from 6-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for the seven-week storytime session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration is required.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Central High School, class of 1961, will met for lunch at 311 Draft House at 12:30 p.m. No reservations required and participants will order off the menu. Spouses or significant others are welcome to attend.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Guests welcome. Call Richard Metzger at (937) 572-736 for more information.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Civic agenda

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-11 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). The topic for March is “Wild Relationships.”

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Todd Blair, director of marketing for ITW Food Group. Blair will share an overview of the ITW organization and how it has evolved in recent years. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will hold its member spotlight and business meeting at noon the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Troy Fish & Game will offer sloppy joes at 6 p.m.

• SLIDERS: Come for sliders at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $3.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be re-opening at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Please join us for dinner in the activity center from 5-6:15, or if it is more convenient for you, we can pack a carry out meal for you to take home. Meals are $7 and a child’s meal with smaller portions is $3. The menu is provided at hoffmanumc.org.

• T-SHIRT BAG: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to make an easy reusable bag out of an old T-shirt. The library will provide some T-shirts to choose from or bring your own to personalize. For adults only, and all supplies provided. Registration is required for this program at tmcpl.org or call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CHORUS TO PERFORM: Westminster Presbyterian Church, Piqua, will host the Bowling Green State University Men’s Chorus at 7 p.m.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• NOVELS AT NIGHT: Novels at Night with Angie will be offered from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: Piqua Parents as Teachers will offer its annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. at the Piqua Knights of Columbus, 204 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction begins at 7 p.m. Guests must be 18 and older. Tickets are $2 and are available at Piqua Junior High School and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. For more information, call (937) 916-3139. Bring your own quarters, and $30 will allow you to bid on nearly everything. An all-in paddles will be available.

• ALUMNI: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. The committee invites new new members, especially from the class of 1969. Honored this year will be the classes of 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979 1994, and 2019. They also are updating their address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to: Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• EQUINOX PRESENTATION: Doors open at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center for your chance to enjoy homemade refreshments featuring local ingredients while you take in the new art exhibit by Kate Huser Santucci. Santucci works in mixed media, combining beeswax and oil paint with three dimensional techniques, found objects, and drawings. At 7:15 p.m., guests will settle into their seats for “Good Garden Bugs,” by Mary Griffith, Ohio State University Extension educator in Madison County. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds will support the development of the center’s pollinator garden, a haven of native plants created for native insects.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Trustee Jack Carter will host a game of Troy historical trivia. The meeting is free and open to the public. For further information, contact the society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CABBAGE AND NOODLES: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer cabbage and noodles at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• ROWDY READERS: Rush’s Rowdy Readers will meet every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This group of young adults with learning challenges welcomes all who wish to improve their reading skills in a relaxed environment. Snacks will be provided and registration is not required.

CHICKEN FRY: The American Legion Post 184, Piqua, will offer four pieces of chicken, baked potato and coleslaw from 5-7 p.m.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Thursday Book Discussion club will meet from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agenda

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Taste of Elegance will begin at 1 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Baked spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

March 23

• TENDERLOIN DINNER: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, beginning at 5 p.m. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow them on Facebook.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Ron Corbett, owner of Native Ohio Plants LLC of Tipp City will offer “What Native Plants are Important and How to Replace Invasive Plants.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753 or visiting the library’s Facebook page.

• SPRING BAZAAR: The Sixth annual Spring Craft/Vendor Bazaar will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US 36, Conover. Free admission. Vendor space available at 214-5562 or visit abgraham@swohio.twcbc.com. The Fletcher Lions also will serve a pancake, sausage and fried mush breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center. Meals are $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.

• DIVERSITY: The Miami County YMCA-Richard E. Hunt Youth Center will be having a Spring into Cultural Diversity Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore crafts, games and food/snacks native to Egypt, France, Spain and South Africa. Mr. Biggles’s Face Painting and Balloon Twisting will be part of the entertainment. This event is open for the whole family to enjoy. YMCA members and non-members are welcome. Donations will be accepted at the door.

• PORK CHOPS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed pork chops at 6 p.m.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Music trivia begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• GRUB CLUB: The Bradford Public Library’s Good Grub Club will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This free cooking class is open for students 9-13 years old who attend Bradford schools. Limit of two students per family. Registration is required, no exceptions, by March 18. The first class will focus breakfast.

• CHICKEN AND PORK: The Troy Lions Club and the Troy Church of the Brethren will jointly sell chicken barbecue and pulled pork sandwich dinners from 4-6 p.m., eat in or carry-out, from the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Dinners include a choice of a half chicken or large pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and homemade coleslaw. Tickets are $8.50 and can be purchased at the church, from any Troy Lion member or by calling 339-0460. A selection of desserts will be available for an extra charge. Walk-ins are welcome while the dinners last.

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while partipants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.

