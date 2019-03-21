Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BOB HOLMES: Bob Holmes, who is featured on Ripley’s Believe It or Not! as the athlete who has played the most games in any sport in history, will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. at Riverside, 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. Holmes is called The One Man Volleyball Team and participants should prepare for a night of extreme volleyball. There is free admission and free pizza following the event, sponsored by Troy Baptist Temple. Following the event, Holmes will speak on teen bullying, depression, cyber bullying and hope.

• QUARTER AUCTION: Piqua Parents as Teachers will offer its annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. at the Piqua Knights of Columbus, 204 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction begins at 7 p.m. Guests must be 18 and older. Tickets are $2 and are available at Piqua Junior High School and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. For more information, call (937) 916-3139. Bring your own quarters, and $30 will allow you to bid on nearly everything. An all-in paddles will be available.

• ALUMNI: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. The committee invites new new members, especially from the class of 1969. Honored this year will be the classes of 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979 1994, and 2019. They also are updating their address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to: Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• EQUINOX PRESENTATION: Doors open at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center for your chance to enjoy homemade refreshments featuring local ingredients while you take in the new art exhibit by Kate Huser Santucci. Santucci works in mixed media, combining beeswax and oil paint with three dimensional techniques, found objects, and drawings. At 7:15 p.m., guests will settle into their seats for “Good Garden Bugs,” by Mary Griffith, Ohio State University Extension educator in Madison County. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds will support the development of the center’s pollinator garden, a haven of native plants created for native insects.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Trustee Jack Carter will host a game of Troy historical trivia. The meeting is free and open to the public. For further information, contact the society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CABBAGE AND NOODLES: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer cabbage and noodles at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• ROWDY READERS: Rush’s Rowdy Readers will meet every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This group of young adults with learning challenges welcomes all who wish to improve their reading skills in a relaxed environment. Snacks will be provided and registration is not required.

CHICKEN FRY: The American Legion Post 184, Piqua, will offer four pieces of chicken, baked potato and coleslaw from 5-7 p.m.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Taste of Elegance will begin at 1 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Baked spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

Saturday

• TENDERLOIN DINNER: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, beginning at 5 p.m. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow them on Facebook.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Ron Corbett, owner of Native Ohio Plants LLC of Tipp City will offer “What Native Plants are Important and How to Replace Invasive Plants.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753 or visiting the library’s Facebook page.

• SPRING BAZAAR: The Sixth annual Spring Craft/Vendor Bazaar will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US 36, Conover. Free admission. Vendor space available at 214-5562 or visit abgraham@swohio.twcbc.com. The Fletcher Lions also will serve a pancake, sausage and fried mush breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center. Meals are $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.

• DIVERSITY: The Miami County YMCA-Richard E. Hunt Youth Center will be having a Spring into Cultural Diversity Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore crafts, games and food/snacks native to Egypt, France, Spain and South Africa. Mr. Biggles’s Face Painting and Balloon Twisting will be part of the entertainment. This event is open for the whole family to enjoy. YMCA members and non-members are welcome. Donations will be accepted at the door.

• PORK CHOPS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed pork chops at 6 p.m.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Music trivia begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• GRUB CLUB: The Bradford Public Library’s Good Grub Club will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This free cooking class is open for students 9-13 years old who attend Bradford schools. Limit of two students per family. Registration is required, no exceptions, by March 18. The first class will focus breakfast.

• CHICKEN AND PORK: The Troy Lions Club and the Troy Church of the Brethren will jointly sell chicken barbecue and pulled pork sandwich dinners from 4-6 p.m., eat in or carry-out, from the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Dinners include a choice of a half chicken or large pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and homemade coleslaw. Tickets are $8.50 and can be purchased at the church, from any Troy Lion member or by calling 339-0460. A selection of desserts will be available for an extra charge. Walk-ins are welcome while the dinners last.

• IRISH STEW: The Piqua VFW Post 4874 Auxilary will offer Irish stew, soda bread and dessert from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 8756 County Road 25-A, Piqua. Meals will be $7 each.

Sunday

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month drop by to learn all about rocks. Participants can learn to identify different types of rocks and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and have your choice of a brat, or fried bologna with fries. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming continues on Monday nights from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. You can adapt the workout to fit your fitness needs. The classes are free, you provide your equipment.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, meets at 6:30 p.m. and reads a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. Join Troy-Miami County staff at 6:30 p.m. to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “The One” by John Marrs, the One Book, Many Communities choice for 2019. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit at www.tmcpl.org.

• FAMILY FUN: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 5 p.m. to celebrate Purim. Wear a costume, mask, or funny hat and enjoy a family-friendly celebration of Purim. You can learn all about this Jewish holiday by tasting traditional foods, hearing the story of Queen Esther, and even making your own noisemaker. For all ages. This program is hosted by SAFY of Sidney. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

Tuesday

• VIRTUAL MARKET: The Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmer’s Market will offer and indoor market from 4-7 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Participants will find favorite local food producers with fresh produce and herbs, frozen and canned meats, eggs, breads, pasta, desserts, maple syrup and sugar, honey, mustard, seasoning mixes, and jams. Artisan vendors will be on hand with a variety of hand-crafted soaps, body care products, wool and fiber items, kitchen, wood, and home crafts, and herbal teas. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/miamicountylocallygrown.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An Apple Trivet class also will be offered during that time.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Dewey’s Pizza, 131 Jasper St., Dayton, for this month’s Dine to Donate. The event will run from 4-10 p.m. Dewey’s Pizza will donate a percentage of all food sales when a flier is presented at check-out or shown from their phone. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament, with prizes, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Developmental Story Time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• GAME NIGHT: Game night will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Board games, card games and more will be offered in the Louis Room.

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Amanda Roberts will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. For more information, visit www.TroyHayner.org.

March 27

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Nicole Loy, executive director for Troy Main Street. Loy will share all of the summer happenings in downtown Troy, including the Sculptures on the Square. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• OPEN HOUSE: All are invited to enjoy artwork throughout the Milton-Union Public Library from 6-7 p.m., created by children from various local community organizations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak and Deputy Chief Steve Lord at noon the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts, including knitting and crocheting will be offed from 10 a.m. to noon at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TRAINING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library will host a training session at 1:30 p.m. for patrons and staff on the new SCANPro 3000, which has been purchased for the Historical/Reference Room. The SCANPro 3000 is a digital machine for genealogy/newspaper searches, many types of film, slides, microfiche and microfilm. The SCANPro is used in conjunction with a new computer, which can download a variety of media and a 27-inch monitor and photo ready copier/scanner.

• BROWN BAG: Brown Bag Books will meet from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: The Troy Fish & Game will a cook’s surprise dinner at 6 p.m.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with chips will be available for $3 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FLOW PAINTING: Join staff at 5 p.m. for Flow Painting at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. No skill necessary, participants will be pouring treated paint onto canvas to create colorful images. This craft program is for adults only. All supplies provided. Registration required at tmcpl.org or by calling 676-2731. Space is limited.

March 28

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• CARDS: Senior citizens will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library to play cards.

• LECTURE: In recognition of Women’s History Month, WACO will host Molly Cooper at the Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. in the Willis Wing. Cooper, in World War II costume, will present “A Woman’s Place in War: the Women’s Army Corp in World War II.” Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

March 29

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. March birthdays will be celebrated with cake. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Frog Walk program from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda Tipp City will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

