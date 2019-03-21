Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Taste of Elegance will begin at 1 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Baked spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

Saturday

• TENDERLOIN DINNER: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, beginning at 5 p.m. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow them on Facebook.

• SCOUTING FOR FOOD: If your Scouting for Food bag did not get picked up or if you did not receive a door hanger and wish to donate, please take your food to any of the following Piqua locations through this Sunday, March 24: Post office, Ulbrich’s IGA, Unity National Bank (downtown or Sunset Drive), YMCA or Piqua Public Library. If you have any questions about the food drive or if you would like more information about joining Scouts, contact Al Fledderman at 773-5330.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Ron Corbett, owner of Native Ohio Plants LLC of Tipp City will offer “What Native Plants are Important and How to Replace Invasive Plants.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753 or visiting the library’s Facebook page.

• SPRING BAZAAR: The Sixth annual Spring Craft/Vendor Bazaar will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US 36, Conover. Free admission. Vendor space available at 214-5562 or visit abgraham@swohio.twcbc.com. The Fletcher Lions also will serve a pancake, sausage and fried mush breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center. Meals are $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.

• DIVERSITY: The Miami County YMCA-Richard E. Hunt Youth Center will be having a Spring into Cultural Diversity Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore crafts, games and food/snacks native to Egypt, France, Spain and South Africa. Mr. Biggles’s Face Painting and Balloon Twisting will be part of the entertainment. This event is open for the whole family to enjoy. YMCA members and non-members are welcome. Donations will be accepted at the door.

• PORK CHOPS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed pork chops at 6 p.m.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Music trivia begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• GRUB CLUB: The Bradford Public Library’s Good Grub Club will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This free cooking class is open for students 9-13 years old who attend Bradford schools. Limit of two students per family. Registration is required, no exceptions, by March 18. The first class will focus breakfast.

• CHICKEN AND PORK: The Troy Lions Club and the Troy Church of the Brethren will jointly sell chicken barbecue and pulled pork sandwich dinners from 4-6 p.m., eat in or carry-out, from the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Dinners include a choice of a half chicken or large pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and homemade coleslaw. Tickets are $8.50 and can be purchased at the church, from any Troy Lion member or by calling 339-0460. A selection of desserts will be available for an extra charge. Walk-ins are welcome while the dinners last.

• KNOCK OUT: Knock Out MS, a bowling fundraiser, will be from 5:30-9 p.m. at Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy. The event is $30 per couple, and there will be payouts for first, second and third places. There will be Scotch Doubles 9 pin no tap, and also will include 50/50 drawings and raffles. All proceeds will benefit Walk MS Miami County.

Sunday

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month drop by to learn all about rocks. Participants can learn to identify different types of rocks and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and have your choice of a brat, or fried bologna with fries. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming continues on Monday nights from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. You can adapt the workout to fit your fitness needs. The classes are free, you provide your equipment.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, meets at 6:30 p.m. and reads a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. Join Troy-Miami County staff at 6:30 p.m. to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “The One” by John Marrs, the One Book, Many Communities choice for 2019. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit at www.tmcpl.org.

• FAMILY FUN: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 5 p.m. to celebrate Purim. Wear a costume, mask, or funny hat and enjoy a family-friendly celebration of Purim. You can learn all about this Jewish holiday by tasting traditional foods, hearing the story of Queen Esther, and even making your own noisemaker. For all ages. This program is hosted by SAFY of Sidney. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

Tuesday

• VIRTUAL MARKET: The Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmer’s Market will offer and indoor market from 4-7 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Participants will find favorite local food producers with fresh produce and herbs, frozen and canned meats, eggs, breads, pasta, desserts, maple syrup and sugar, honey, mustard, seasoning mixes, and jams. Artisan vendors will be on hand with a variety of hand-crafted soaps, body care products, wool and fiber items, kitchen, wood, and home crafts, and herbal teas. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/miamicountylocallygrown.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An Apple Trivet class also will be offered during that time.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Dewey’s Pizza, 131 Jasper St., Dayton, for this month’s Dine to Donate. The event will run from 4-10 p.m. Dewey’s Pizza will donate a percentage of all food sales when a flier is presented at check-out or shown from their phone. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament, with prizes, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Developmental Story Time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• GAME NIGHT: Game night will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Board games, card games and more will be offered in the Louis Room.

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Amanda Roberts will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. For more information, visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

Wednesday

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Nicole Loy, executive director for Troy Main Street. Loy will share all of the summer happenings in downtown Troy, including the Sculptures on the Square. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• OPEN HOUSE: All are invited to enjoy artwork throughout the Milton-Union Public Library from 6-7 p.m., created by children from various local community organizations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak and Deputy Chief Steve Lord at noon the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts, including knitting and crocheting will be offed from 10 a.m. to noon at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TRAINING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library will host a training session at 1:30 p.m. for patrons and staff on the new SCANPro 3000, which has been purchased for the Historical/Reference Room. The SCANPro 3000 is a digital machine for genealogy/newspaper searches, many types of film, slides, microfiche and microfilm. The SCANPro is used in conjunction with a new computer, which can download a variety of media and a 27-inch monitor and photo ready copier/scanner.

• BROWN BAG: Brown Bag Books will meet from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: The Troy Fish & Game will a cook’s surprise dinner at 6 p.m.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with chips will be available for $3 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FLOW PAINTING: Join staff at 5 p.m. for Flow Painting at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. No skill necessary, participants will be pouring treated paint onto canvas to create colorful images. This craft program is for adults only. All supplies provided. Registration required at tmcpl.org or by calling 676-2731. Space is limited.

• PERI MEETING: Reservations are due today for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting ar 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. To reserve a spot, call Beth, 335-2771. Following lunch will be a special game show. This meeting is open to any Ohio public employee, retired or currently employed.

Thursday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• CARDS: Senior citizens will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library to play cards.

• LECTURE: In recognition of Women’s History Month, WACO will host Molly Cooper at the Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. in the Willis Wing. Cooper, in World War II costume, will present “A Woman’s Place in War: the Women’s Army Corp in World War II.” Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. March birthdays will be celebrated with cake. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Frog Walk program from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda Tipp City will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

March 30

• ROUTES FOR ROOTS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s 2019 Routes for Roots workshop will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ft. Piqua Plaza Conference Center, fourth floor of the Piqua Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Walk-ins the day of the event are $25. Registration forms with the schedule, teachers, classes and directions are available at the Piqua Library’s Local History Department, Miami County libraries, Troy Local History Room and are also downloadable on the organization’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Wendy at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle@gmail.com or gspbeagle3@gmail.com.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK SHOWING: The public is invited to attend a Book and Me book and art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. See a photograph of each author along with their work. Refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Tom Hissong, a Dayton-area ornithology instructor, will offer “The World of Native Plants + Birds.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required by calling 773-6753 or visiting the library’s Facebook page.

• SPECIAL OLYMPICS BENEFIT: West Milton VFW Post 8211 Auxiliary will sponsor its 31st annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. at 7874 State Route 48/Waterwheel, Union. With a Mardi Gras theme, the event will feature food, the Five Points Cloggers, games, dancing, a DJ, cash prizes, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will go to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). For more information, call (937) 620-0008.

• OZ ANNIVERSARY: The J.R. Clarke Library will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of the movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local expert Logan Harrison will talk about his collection of “Oz” favorites, along with many tidbits and unknown pieces of information about the film. The event will include a craft, food, activity followed by a showing of the original movie on the Community Room SMARTBoard. Children are encouraged to dress up. To register, call the library at 473-2226.

• BROWNIE BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Brownie — Outdoor Adventure Badge” program from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HABITATS BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior — Animal Habitats Badge” program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a lasagna at 6 p.m.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_NewMel2-16.jpg