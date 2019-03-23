Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 20

WARRANTS: Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Piqua Clayton Road, Washington Twp. in reference to a male staggering around the property and speaking to himself. The homeowner confronted the male and asked him to leave but the male refused. After investigation, Bradley Callahan was arrested on an active warrant out of Miami County for failure to appear on a breaking and entering charge and also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 2500 block of Piqua Clayton Road, Piqua, on a report of a burglary complaint. Deputies found forced entry to several doors and several windows were busted. The house had a few items disturbed and the fridge door standing open. A suspicious male had been located and detained a few minutes before this call came in. The male subject was located just two houses west of this location. Deputies had identified the male subject as Bradley Callahan. He could not tell us where he was or why he was there. Pieces of glass were later located in his shoes and items on his persons. He was charged with burglary and incarcerated.

ACCIDENT: While investigating an injury accident, it was discovered by the Troy Medics that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of substances believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine.

A drug measuring scale was also found on her person by them. These items were turned over to the deputy by the Medics and will be stored in an evidence locker at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office with a request to be sent to the Crime Lab for an analysis. This matter will be pending the results from the Miami Valley Crime lab.

March 21

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy responded to the area of State Route 571 and East State Route 202 at the request of oficers from the Tipp City Police Department. There they had conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle after it was reported in a reckless operation in Tipp City. At the conclusion of this incident, the deputy transported the female driver to her residence and her vehicle was left at the scene on the side of the roadway. This was due to the suspicion of the female driver being unable to safely operate her vehicle due to possible medication and or medical issue.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 200 block of S. Walnut Street, Fletcher, in reference to trespassing complaint. After speaking to all parties involved, Breyana Atkinson and Kenneth Baker were warned for trespassing and telecommunications harassment for Richard Haney who resides at 204 S. Walnut. Richard Haney was also warned for trespassing and telecommunications harassment for Breyana and Kenneth, who reside at 204 W. Main Street.

TRACTOR STOLEN: A resident in the 1200 block of Stewart Road, Newton Twp., reported a tractor had been stolen sometime in the past six months.

March 22

JAIL ISSUE: A corrections officer was assaulted by an inmate at the jail. Case pending.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was at the Speedway on West Market Street in Troy and located a male who seemed to be passed out in a vehicle. After investigation it was found that the male was just sleeping. The male contacted a valid driver to transport him home.