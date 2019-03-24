Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month drop by to learn all about rocks. Participants can learn to identify different types of rocks and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• FRIED BOLOGNA: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and have your choice of a brat, or fried bologna with fries. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming continues on Monday nights from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. You can adapt the workout to fit your fitness needs. The classes are free, you provide your equipment.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, meets at 6:30 p.m. and reads a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. Join Troy-Miami County staff at 6:30 p.m. to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “The One” by John Marrs, the One Book, Many Communities choice for 2019. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit at www.tmcpl.org.

• FAMILY FUN: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 5 p.m. to celebrate Purim. Wear a costume, mask, or funny hat and enjoy a family-friendly celebration of Purim. You can learn all about this Jewish holiday by tasting traditional foods, hearing the story of Queen Esther, and even making your own noisemaker. For all ages. This program is hosted by SAFY of Sidney. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• VIRTUAL MARKET: The Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmer’s Market will offer and indoor market from 4-7 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Participants will find favorite local food producers with fresh produce and herbs, frozen and canned meats, eggs, breads, pasta, desserts, maple syrup and sugar, honey, mustard, seasoning mixes, and jams. Artisan vendors will be on hand with a variety of hand-crafted soaps, body care products, wool and fiber items, kitchen, wood, and home crafts, and herbal teas. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/miamicountylocallygrown.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An Apple Trivet class also will be offered during that time.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Dewey’s Pizza, 131 Jasper St., Dayton, for this month’s Dine to Donate. The event will run from 4-10 p.m. Dewey’s Pizza will donate a percentage of all food sales when a flier is presented at check-out or shown from their phone. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament, with prizes, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Developmental Story Time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• GAME NIGHT: Game night will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Board games, card games and more will be offered in the Louis Room.

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Amanda Roberts will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. For more information, visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

• GAME NIGHT: Game night will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Board games, card games and more will be offered in the Louis Room.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Nicole Loy, executive director for Troy Main Street. Loy will share all of the summer happenings in downtown Troy, including the Sculptures on the Square. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• OPEN HOUSE: All are invited to enjoy artwork throughout the Milton-Union Public Library from 6-7 p.m., created by children from various local community organizations. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak and Deputy Chief Steve Lord at noon the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts, including knitting and crocheting will be offed from 10 a.m. to noon at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TRAINING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library will host a training session at 1:30 p.m. for patrons and staff on the new SCANPro 3000, which has been purchased for the Historical/Reference Room. The SCANPro 3000 is a digital machine for genealogy/newspaper searches, many types of film, slides, microfiche and microfilm. The SCANPro is used in conjunction with a new computer, which can download a variety of media and a 27-inch monitor and photo ready copier/scanner.

• BROWN BAG: Brown Bag Books will meet from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: The Troy Fish & Game will a cook’s surprise dinner at 6 p.m.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with chips will be available for $3 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FLOW PAINTING: Join staff at 5 p.m. for Flow Painting at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. No skill necessary, participants will be pouring treated paint onto canvas to create colorful images. This craft program is for adults only. All supplies provided. Registration required at tmcpl.org or by calling 676-2731. Space is limited.

• PERI MEETING: Reservations are due today for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting ar 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. To reserve a spot, call Beth, 335-2771. Following lunch will be a special game show. This meeting is open to any Ohio public employee, retired or currently employed.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• CARDS: Senior citizens will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library to play cards.

• LECTURE: In recognition of Women’s History Month, WACO will host Molly Cooper at the Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. in the Willis Wing. Cooper, in World War II costume, will present “A Woman’s Place in War: the Women’s Army Corp in World War II.” Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5 at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. March birthdays will be celebrated with cake. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Frog Walk program from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda Tipp City will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the St. Patrick’s “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SHRIMP: Shrimp, french fries, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

March 30

• ROUTES FOR ROOTS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s 2019 Routes for Roots workshop will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ft. Piqua Plaza Conference Center, fourth floor of the Piqua Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Walk-ins the day of the event are $25. Registration forms with the schedule, teachers, classes and directions are available at the Piqua Library’s Local History Department, Miami County libraries, Troy Local History Room and are also downloadable on the organization’s Facebook page. For questions, contact Wendy at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle@gmail.com or gspbeagle3@gmail.com.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK SHOWING: The public is invited to attend a Book and Me book and art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. See a photograph of each author along with their work. Refreshments will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Tom Hissong, a Dayton-area ornithology instructor, will offer “The World of Native Plants + Birds.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required by calling 773-6753 or visiting the library’s Facebook page.

• SPECIAL OLYMPICS BENEFIT: West Milton VFW Post 8211 Auxiliary will sponsor its 31st annual Special Olympics Benefit from 6-11 p.m. at 7874 State Route 48/Waterwheel, Union. With a Mardi Gras theme, the event will feature food, the Five Points Cloggers, games, dancing, a DJ, cash prizes, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will go to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside). For more information, call (937) 620-0008.

• OZ ANNIVERSARY: The J.R. Clarke Library will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of the movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local expert Logan Harrison will talk about his collection of “Oz” favorites, along with many tidbits and unknown pieces of information about the film. The event will include a craft, food, activity followed by a showing of the original movie on the Community Room SMARTBoard. Children are encouraged to dress up. To register, call the library at 473-2226.

• BROWNIE BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Brownie — Outdoor Adventure Badge” program from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HABITATS BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior — Animal Habitats Badge” program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a lasagna at 6 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This breakfast is open to the public and serving is from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

April 1

• FAMILY STORY TIME: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Silly Stories” Family Story time at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Families will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age storytime. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MOM & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program on April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BURGER OR BRAT: Have a burger or a brat with all the toppings and french fries for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers. Cove Spring Church will host a harvest supper from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, October 27, at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road. The meal includes choice of barbecue sandwich, hot dog or coney dog; chips; salad; homemade cookie or brownie; and drink. Freewill donation requested. Meal delivery will be available for farmers harvesting crops in the Miami East school district. Delivery requests can be made from 4 pm to 6 pm the day of the supper. Call (937) 371-1126.

April 2

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an Adult Exploration Hike from 9-11 a.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Quest “Curious Garden” program from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers! Kids k-3rd grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per class per child for out of County residence. Pre-registration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at from 6-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

April 3

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• VETERANS COFFEE: The free monthly veterans coffee will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum on the second floor of the Masonic Temple in Troy. The museum will feature Today’s Army; Today’s Navy,” with Ryan Henson and Ryan Newton, two students completing their education at Edison State Community College. They will share the armed services’ ongoing support of their educational and workforce plans. Executive Director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. An elevator is available. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at 6 p.m. for $3.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/03/web1_NewMel2-18.jpg