Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

March 22

UNRULY: A Troy Junior High School student refused to get ready for school. The student was transported to school by SRO Waite.

THEFT: A vehicle was broken into and items were stolen in the 300 block of South Plum Street.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the corner of Staunton and Maplecrest on a report of male subject lying in the grass. Medics treated the man for an overdose and taken to UVMC. He was cited for inducing panic.

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 200 block of South Dorset Road.

March 23

DISORDERLY: A male subject, identified as Matthew Strome, 33, of New Carlisle, reportedly was knocking on doors and telling residents he was the police n the area of South Cherry Street. The man said he was looking for a friend who lived in the apartment complex and needed a place to stay. He was detained but not incarcerate due to the misdemeanor charge. He was transported to UVMC to sober up and cited.

March 24

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 500 block of South Crawford Street. Stephen Collins, 20, of Troy, was questioned and arrested for theft.

OVI: An officer conducted a traffic stop for marked lanes violation. The driver, Austin Jamison, 23, of Clarion, Penn., was found to be impaired and was arrested. He was charged with OVI of 0.177 BAC and marked lanes. The passenger, Samantha Ary, 25, of Piqua, was charged with wrongful entrustment.

DAMAGE: A window was broken out of a door at Van Cleve.

THEFT: Theft was reported at the Franklin House.

DAMAGE: Windows were damaged at a home in the 400 block of Harrison Street.

BURGLARY: A burglary was reported in the 600 block of East Franklin.

March 25

PUPPY FRAUD: A resident reported he was defrauded when he sent money to an email account via Zelle to purchase a puppy from a website. The website was registered to a Perfect Privacy LLC of Jacksonville Florida. The company as notified of the criminal use of their service.

THEFT: Theft cases at Meijer.

FAKE CASH: Tractor Supply reported a counterfeit $100 was passed by a white female subject.

POSSESSION: A traffic stop yielded several charges of the occupants. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and no plate light. The passenger was arrested for felony warrant, felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

March 26

DRUG CHARGE: An officer on patrol in the area of Short Street and Race Street observed a silver Nissan Maxima with illegal window tint. A traffic stop resulted in two driver citations. Ashley Alexander, 35, of Troy, was charged with first degree felony drug trafficking.

BURGLARY: A report of burglary was reported in the 505 Crescent Drive apartment complex. No suspects at this time.

TRESPASSING: Michael Browning, 25, at-large, was trespassed from the Stouder Center.

POSSESSION: Amanda Murphy ,22, of Sidney, was charged with third degree felony possession of drugs and obstructing official business and other possession related charges.

POSSESSION: Rachael Miller, 34, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of drugs, possession of a drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia.

March 27

POSSESSION: During a traffic stop, an officer cited the driver for possession of marijuana and the passenger with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

OVERDOSE: Officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 on reports of an overdose. A female was treated and then transported to UVMC and cited for inducing panic.